Burlington man charged for street racing, fleeing from cops: police

A 24-year-old man from Burlington is facing numerous charges, including street racing, after fleeing from officers during an attempted traffic stop, Peel Regional Police said.

Officers from the Peel Regional Police Safer Roads Team (SRT) were in the area of a known street racing location just after 12:30 a.m. on Feb. 17 when they identified a driver leaving the area and attempted to conduct a traffic stop.

Police said the driver fled the area, and approximately two hours later, SRT officers located the accused at his residence in Burlington.

The man was identified as 24-year-old Chad Morrison of Burlington. He’s facing several charges, including dangerous operation, flight from a peace officer, driving under suspension, racing a motor vehicle and driving a motor vehicle to perform stunts.

Morrison is also facing charges related to driving without insurance, a licence or a validated permit. The accused was released with conditions and will appear in court on March 18, 2024.

Police said Morrison’s driver’s licence was suspended for 30 days, and his operating vehicle was impounded for 14 days.