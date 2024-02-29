Burlington man charged for street racing, fleeing from cops: police

Street racing arrest
Officers from the Peel Regional Police Safer Roads Team (SRT) were in the area of a known street racing location just after 12:30 a.m. on Feb. 17 when they identified a driver leaving the area and attempted to conduct a traffic stop. Photo: Peel police.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted February 29, 2024 11:01 am.

Last Updated February 29, 2024 11:02 am.

A 24-year-old man from Burlington is facing numerous charges, including street racing, after fleeing from officers during an attempted traffic stop, Peel Regional Police said.

Officers from the Peel Regional Police Safer Roads Team (SRT) were in the area of a known street racing location just after 12:30 a.m. on Feb. 17 when they identified a driver leaving the area and attempted to conduct a traffic stop.

Police said the driver fled the area, and approximately two hours later, SRT officers located the accused at his residence in Burlington.

The man was identified as 24-year-old Chad Morrison of Burlington. He’s facing several charges, including dangerous operation, flight from a peace officer, driving under suspension, racing a motor vehicle and driving a motor vehicle to perform stunts.

Morrison is also facing charges related to driving without insurance, a licence or a validated permit. The accused was released with conditions and will appear in court on March 18, 2024. 

Police said Morrison’s driver’s licence was suspended for 30 days, and his operating vehicle was impounded for 14 days.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Suspect sought after woman shot in face with pellet gun 'for no apparent reason'
Suspect sought after woman shot in face with pellet gun 'for no apparent reason'

Police are searching for a suspect after a woman in her 70s was shot in the face with a pellet gun in an apparent random attack on Wednesday morning. Investigators say the woman was walking along Hupfield...

21m ago

Police investigating after dead dog found in garbage bag in Scarborough
Police investigating after dead dog found in garbage bag in Scarborough

Police are asking for the public's help in an animal cruelty investigation after a dead dog was found in Scarborough over the weekend. Investigators say a passerby walking on a trail found the dog wrapped...

19m ago

Brutal cold to be brief as another warm-up is on the way for Toronto and GTA
Brutal cold to be brief as another warm-up is on the way for Toronto and GTA

February 2024 will likely go down as one of the most abnormal months in terms of fluctuating temperatures as southern Ontario residents will usher in March with warmer-than-usual conditions once again. The...

15m ago

Economy grew at annualized rate of 1% in Q4, Statistics Canada says
Economy grew at annualized rate of 1% in Q4, Statistics Canada says

The Canadian economy expanded at an annualized rate of one per cent in the fourth quarter as high interest rates weighed on growth, but not enough to push the economy into a recession. The increase...

1m ago

Top Stories

Suspect sought after woman shot in face with pellet gun 'for no apparent reason'
Suspect sought after woman shot in face with pellet gun 'for no apparent reason'

Police are searching for a suspect after a woman in her 70s was shot in the face with a pellet gun in an apparent random attack on Wednesday morning. Investigators say the woman was walking along Hupfield...

21m ago

Police investigating after dead dog found in garbage bag in Scarborough
Police investigating after dead dog found in garbage bag in Scarborough

Police are asking for the public's help in an animal cruelty investigation after a dead dog was found in Scarborough over the weekend. Investigators say a passerby walking on a trail found the dog wrapped...

19m ago

Brutal cold to be brief as another warm-up is on the way for Toronto and GTA
Brutal cold to be brief as another warm-up is on the way for Toronto and GTA

February 2024 will likely go down as one of the most abnormal months in terms of fluctuating temperatures as southern Ontario residents will usher in March with warmer-than-usual conditions once again. The...

15m ago

Economy grew at annualized rate of 1% in Q4, Statistics Canada says
Economy grew at annualized rate of 1% in Q4, Statistics Canada says

The Canadian economy expanded at an annualized rate of one per cent in the fourth quarter as high interest rates weighed on growth, but not enough to push the economy into a recession. The increase...

1m ago

Most Watched Today

2:42
Toronto may use Hamilton's example to deal with 'renoviction' problem
Toronto may use Hamilton's example to deal with 'renoviction' problem

Property owners looking to evict tenants before major renovations may have to acquire proper building permits from the city beforehand. Mark McAllister looks at how Hamilton has set the example.

16h ago

3:55
International accounting firm given sole-sourced contract by Ford government
International accounting firm given sole-sourced contract by Ford government

An international accounting firm was given a sole-sourced contract to create a digital tribunal system, with a cost to taxpayers of more than $26 million. Richard Southern has more.

17h ago

4:32
Rollercoaster weather can impact your health
Rollercoaster weather can impact your health

The GTA has been dealing with quite a topsy-turvy winter. As Faiza Amin reports, these types of drastic changes in temperature and weather patterns can cause health issues.

20h ago

0:43
Vehicle crashes into Scarborough butcher shop
Vehicle crashes into Scarborough butcher shop

Scary moments in Scarborough as a vehicle crashes through the front window of a butcher shop. Owner says the customers come first, and keeps the store open.

21h ago

4:02
Former tenant of illegal rooming houses speaks out
Former tenant of illegal rooming houses speaks out

In a follow up to a series of stories CityNews has done on illegal rooming houses in East York, one woman shares her experience of what life was like inside them.

20h ago

More Videos