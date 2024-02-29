Canadian Natural Resources reports Q4 profit up, raises quarterly dividend
Posted February 29, 2024 8:58 am.
Last Updated February 29, 2024 9:12 am.
CALGARY — Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. raised its quarterly dividend as it reported a fourth-quarter profit of $2.63 billion, up from $1.52 billion a year earlier.
The company says it will now make a quarterly payment to shareholders of $1.05 per share, up from $1.
Canadian Natural reported a profit of $2.41 per diluted share for the quarter ended Dec. 31, up from a profit of $1.36 per diluted share in the last three months of 2022.
Revenue for the quarter amounted to $9.55 billion, down from $9.69 billion.
Production in the quarter totalled 1,419,313 barrels of oil equivalent per day, up from 1,294,679 boe/d a year earlier.
On an adjusted basis, Canadian Natural says it earned $2.34 per diluted share from operations, up from $1.96 per diluted share a year earlier.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 29, 2024.
Companies in this story: (TSX:CNQ)
The Canadian Press