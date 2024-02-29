Changing jobs? Keeping track of pension key as regulator warns of ‘stranded’ benefits

Two years ago, Ihor Weryha, shown in a handout photo, finally felt ready to retire. The Mississauga resident had spent 40 years working in the petrochemical industry, most of which had been evenly split between two companies. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO

By Sammy Hudes, The Canadian Press

Posted February 29, 2024 10:00 am.

Last Updated February 29, 2024 10:12 am.

Two years ago, Ihor Weryha finally felt ready to retire.

The Mississauga, Ont., resident had spent 40 years working in the petrochemical industry, most of which had been evenly split between two companies.

But as he began gathering the documents he’d need to activate his pension, Weryha discovered a big problem: his former employer said it didn’t have any files from his two decades with the company.

“I didn’t exist in their records whatsoever,” said Weryha, 68.

“It was essentially 20 years so it would be, mathematically, about half my pension. Not getting it would have meant I couldn’t retire.”

Weryha said he spent five months going back and forth with the company trying to sort out the error, but to no avail.

That’s when he turned to the Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario for help.

Through Weryha’s records proving his decades of work for his former employer, including pension statements on corporate letterhead, the province’s financial services regulator was able to secure the pension funds owed to him.

FSRA, an independent regulator, says there are almost 200,000 pension plan members in the province who have lost track of their plans, with more than $3 billion in associated benefits “stranded.”

Andrew Fung, the organization’s acting executive vice-president of pensions, said the problem is more common than most people realize, especially for those who move around a lot throughout their careers.

“These days, unlike years ago when people would stay with one job until they retire, it’s not uncommon for people to have six, seven different jobs before they retire,” he said.

“They might have left their money in the pension plan to draw on later when they retire but they may have since moved on, or changed address or changed contact information.”

It’s also possible to lose contact with one’s pension information when a company restructures or gets bought out, said Fung, adding there’s increased risk of a mix-up when a company changes its name or relocates its head office from one country to another.

In Weryha’s case, he said there had been changes within the corporation where he used to work more than two decades ago.

“That’s the kind of black hole that you’ve got to be wary of,” he said.

“It wasn’t something that was planned or on purpose. It just was an admin error. And I happened to be the admin error.”

Certified financial planner Zena Amundsen, who specializes in retirement planning, said tracking and organizing pension information is key to her work, especially with clients frequently bouncing between jobs throughout their careers.

“We’re trying to be the keepers of their tracking of all their financial life. That’s the key, I think, is to make sure there’s a relationship because it gets overwhelming and people do start to forget,” she said.

Amundsen, owner of Astra Financial Services in Regina, said employees leaving a job should check in with the company if they haven’t received a package outlining details about their pension.

She said it’s never too late to contact a former employer requesting that information.

“If a person thinks that they have pensions at different places, the first thing you do is pick up the phone and call that previous employer and ask to speak to their department that can get you that information and see if there’s anything there,” she said.

But if you are still missing key forms, Amundsen recommended reaching out to the financial services regulator in your province, as Weryha did.

Fung said it’s important for employees to frequently review and make sure they understand their pension statements, update key information such as spousal status, beneficiaries and contact information, and be proactive when it comes to decisions on how much to contribute or investment options available.

In Ontario, FSRA also has an online portal where members can search for their pension plan information, including plan registration number, plan name, or sponsor name.

“It’s actually very important to keep good records of your employment and also of your benefit entitlement along the way and really start understanding the value of that pension,” said Fung.

“When you are 20, at your first job, you may get a pension but you didn’t think much about it. And when you get close to retirement, that pension is worth quite a bit.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 29, 2024.

Sammy Hudes, The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Suspect sought after woman shot in face with pellet gun 'for no apparent reason'
Suspect sought after woman shot in face with pellet gun 'for no apparent reason'

Police are searching for a suspect after a woman in her 70s was shot in the face with a pellet gun in an apparent random attack on Wednesday morning. Investigators say the woman was walking along Hupfield...

24m ago

Animal cruelty investigation underway after dead dog found in garbage bag in Scarborough
Animal cruelty investigation underway after dead dog found in garbage bag in Scarborough

Police are asking for the public's help in an animal cruelty investigation after a dead dog was found in Scarborough over the weekend. Investigators say a passerby walking on a trail found the dog wrapped...

0m ago

Brutal cold to be brief as another warm-up is on the way for Toronto and GTA
Brutal cold to be brief as another warm-up is on the way for Toronto and GTA

February 2024 will likely go down as one of the most abnormal months in terms of fluctuating temperatures as southern Ontario residents will usher in March with warmer-than-usual conditions once again. The...

18m ago

Economy grew at annualized rate of 1% in Q4, Statistics Canada says
Economy grew at annualized rate of 1% in Q4, Statistics Canada says

The Canadian economy expanded at an annualized rate of one per cent in the fourth quarter as high interest rates weighed on growth, but not enough to push the economy into a recession. The increase...

4m ago

Top Stories

Suspect sought after woman shot in face with pellet gun 'for no apparent reason'
Suspect sought after woman shot in face with pellet gun 'for no apparent reason'

Police are searching for a suspect after a woman in her 70s was shot in the face with a pellet gun in an apparent random attack on Wednesday morning. Investigators say the woman was walking along Hupfield...

24m ago

Animal cruelty investigation underway after dead dog found in garbage bag in Scarborough
Animal cruelty investigation underway after dead dog found in garbage bag in Scarborough

Police are asking for the public's help in an animal cruelty investigation after a dead dog was found in Scarborough over the weekend. Investigators say a passerby walking on a trail found the dog wrapped...

0m ago

Brutal cold to be brief as another warm-up is on the way for Toronto and GTA
Brutal cold to be brief as another warm-up is on the way for Toronto and GTA

February 2024 will likely go down as one of the most abnormal months in terms of fluctuating temperatures as southern Ontario residents will usher in March with warmer-than-usual conditions once again. The...

18m ago

Economy grew at annualized rate of 1% in Q4, Statistics Canada says
Economy grew at annualized rate of 1% in Q4, Statistics Canada says

The Canadian economy expanded at an annualized rate of one per cent in the fourth quarter as high interest rates weighed on growth, but not enough to push the economy into a recession. The increase...

4m ago

Most Watched Today

2:42
Toronto may use Hamilton's example to deal with 'renoviction' problem
Toronto may use Hamilton's example to deal with 'renoviction' problem

Property owners looking to evict tenants before major renovations may have to acquire proper building permits from the city beforehand. Mark McAllister looks at how Hamilton has set the example.

16h ago

3:55
International accounting firm given sole-sourced contract by Ford government
International accounting firm given sole-sourced contract by Ford government

An international accounting firm was given a sole-sourced contract to create a digital tribunal system, with a cost to taxpayers of more than $26 million. Richard Southern has more.

17h ago

4:32
Rollercoaster weather can impact your health
Rollercoaster weather can impact your health

The GTA has been dealing with quite a topsy-turvy winter. As Faiza Amin reports, these types of drastic changes in temperature and weather patterns can cause health issues.

20h ago

0:43
Vehicle crashes into Scarborough butcher shop
Vehicle crashes into Scarborough butcher shop

Scary moments in Scarborough as a vehicle crashes through the front window of a butcher shop. Owner says the customers come first, and keeps the store open.

21h ago

4:02
Former tenant of illegal rooming houses speaks out
Former tenant of illegal rooming houses speaks out

In a follow up to a series of stories CityNews has done on illegal rooming houses in East York, one woman shares her experience of what life was like inside them.

20h ago

More Videos