CP NewsAlert: Supreme Court will not hear N.L. constable’s sex assault appeal

Royal Newfoundland Constabulary Const. Carl Douglas Snelgrove arrives at the provincial Supreme Court building in St. John's on Saturday, May 15, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sarah Smellie

By The Canadian Press

Posted February 29, 2024 10:07 am.

Last Updated February 29, 2024 10:12 am.

ST. JOHN’S, N.L. — The Supreme Court of Canada will not hear an appeal from a Newfoundland police officer convicted of a 2014 sexual assault.

The decision today from the country’s highest court closes Royal Newfoundland Constabulary officer Carl Douglas Snelgrove’s last avenue of appeal and clears the way for him to serve his prison sentence.

The case has gripped the province since it first began in 2017, with Snelgrove’s victim forced to testify in three separate trials about the night he raped her in her living room.

A jury found Snelgrove guilty in provincial Supreme Court in 2021 following a mistrial the year before and a successful appeal of an acquittal in 2017.

He was sentenced to four years in jail but has been out on bail pending today’s decision.

The court heard Snelgrove was on duty when he drove the woman home from a night out with friends in downtown St. John’s and then helped her get into her apartment when she couldn’t find her keys.

More coming.

The Canadian Press

Top Stories

Suspect sought after woman shot in face with pellet gun 'for no apparent reason'
Suspect sought after woman shot in face with pellet gun 'for no apparent reason'

Police are searching for a suspect after a woman in her 70s was shot in the face with a pellet gun in an apparent random attack on Wednesday morning. Investigators say the woman was walking along Hupfield...

24m ago

Animal cruelty investigation underway after dead dog found in garbage bag in Scarborough
Animal cruelty investigation underway after dead dog found in garbage bag in Scarborough

Police are asking for the public's help in an animal cruelty investigation after a dead dog was found in Scarborough over the weekend. Investigators say a passerby walking on a trail found the dog wrapped...

0m ago

Brutal cold to be brief as another warm-up is on the way for Toronto and GTA
Brutal cold to be brief as another warm-up is on the way for Toronto and GTA

February 2024 will likely go down as one of the most abnormal months in terms of fluctuating temperatures as southern Ontario residents will usher in March with warmer-than-usual conditions once again. The...

18m ago

Economy grew at annualized rate of 1% in Q4, Statistics Canada says
Economy grew at annualized rate of 1% in Q4, Statistics Canada says

The Canadian economy expanded at an annualized rate of one per cent in the fourth quarter as high interest rates weighed on growth, but not enough to push the economy into a recession. The increase...

5m ago

