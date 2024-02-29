Crescent Point Energy reports Q4 profit, raises quarterly dividend 15%
Posted February 29, 2024 9:41 am.
Last Updated February 29, 2024 9:42 am.
CALGARY — Crescent Point Energy Corp. raised its quarterly base dividend by 15 per cent as it reported fourth-quarter net income of $951.2 million compared with a loss of $498.1 million a year earlier.
The company says it will now pay a quarterly base dividend of 11.5 cents per share, up from 10 cents per share.
Crescent Point says its profit for the quarter ended Dec. 31 amounted to $1.70 per share compared with a loss of 90 cents per share in the last three months of 2022.
Total oil and gas sales were $1.01 billion compared with $1.02 billion a year earlier.
Average daily production in the quarter was 162,269 barrels of oil equivalent per day, up from 134,124 boe/d in the same quarter in 2022.
Adjusted funds flow from operations were $1.03 per share for the quarter, up from 93 cents a year earlier.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 29, 2024.
Companies in this story: (TSX:CPG)
The Canadian Press