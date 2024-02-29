Editor of top independent Russian newspaper detained for allegedly discrediting military

FILE - Nobel Peace Prize awarded journalist Dmitry Muratov, editor-in-chief of the influential Russian newspaper Novaya Gazeta, right, and Sergei Sokolov, his deputy, talk to each other prior to a hearing in the Basmanny District Court in Moscow, Russia, Monday, Sept. 5, 2022. The editor-in-chief of renowned Russian independent newspaper Novaya Gazeta was detained in Moscow on Thursday for "discrediting" Russia's armed forces. Sergei Sokolov was detained by officers from Russia's Center for Combating Extremism, Novaya Gazeta announced. (AP Photo, File)

By The Associated Press

Posted February 29, 2024 10:12 am.

Last Updated February 29, 2024 10:27 am.

The editor-in-chief of the renowned Russian independent newspaper Novaya Gazeta was detained in Moscow on Thursday after being accused of discrediting Russia’s armed forces, the newspaper said.

Sergei Sokolov was detained by officers from Russia’s Center for Combating Extremism (Center E), Novaya Gazeta said.

It said the charges — which are “administrative” and are usually punishable by a fine or a short prison sentence -– are related to an article printed by the newspaper. The date of Sokolov’s hearing is not yet known.

The media watchdog Reporters Without Borders, or RSF, said on X, formerly known as Twitter, that it “protests against this arrest which further testifies to the violence of censorship in Russia.”

Sokolov took the leadership of Novaya Gazeta’s newsroom in September 2023 after the previous longtime editor-in-chief, Nobel Peace Prize laureate Dmitry Muratov, was named a “foreign agent” by Russian authorities.

In September 2022, a Moscow court revoked the license of Novaya Gazeta, which has been critical of the Kremlin for years, as part of the authorities’ continuing crackdown on dissent.

Days after Russian President Vladimir Putin sent troops into Ukraine just over two years ago, the Kremlin-controlled parliament approved legislation that outlawed disparagement of the Russian military or the spread of “false information” about the country’s actions in Ukraine.

Dozens of Russian independent media outlets were banned as a result, while others said they were halting any reporting related to Ukraine.

Novaya Gazeta announced in March 2022 that it was suspending its operations for the duration of the fighting in Ukraine. But Novaya Gazeta’s staff who moved abroad launched a new project, Novaya Gazeta Europe, that has been strongly critical of the invasion of Russia’s neighbor.

The Associated Press

