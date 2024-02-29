Son of Blue Jays pitcher Erik Swanson out of intensive care after being hit by car

Toronto Blue Jays reliever Erik Swanson’s four-year-old son Toby has been discharged from the pediatric intensive care unit.

The young boy was hit by a car Sunday in Clearwater Beach, Fla., and was airlifted in critical condition to Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital in St. Petersburg, Fla.

Swanson’s wife, Madison, shared the update on her son’s recovery in an Instagram story Wednesday night.

“I don’t have the words. I don’t know where to begin. We have been overwhelmed with a huge amount of love and support over the last few days,” Madison wrote. “To the people who have reached out in any capacity, we will never be able to express in words how meaningful it has been [we don’t have the mental capacity to reach out to you all], but we see you, we hear you, it is what has gotten out little boy through all of this.”

Police and fire crews responded to a vehicle-versus-pedestrian call Sunday morning in Clearwater Beach involving a young boy who sustained potentially life-threatening injuries, Clearwater Police said Tuesday in a news release.

The child was struck by a 2024 Ford Expedition being operated by a valet driver near the Opal Sands Resort, according to an updated release issued by public information officer Rob Shaw.

The driver remained on scene and was co-operating with the investigation, the release said. Details on the injuries were not released.

“We are so grateful for the speedy first responders to the accident, to the pedestrians that helped as we waited the next step, and to the amazing staff at Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital,” Madison added on social media. “Someone has truly been watching over my little man.”

Blue Jays manager John Schneider confirmed this week that Swanson will be away from the team “for a while” as the baseball club continues spring training.

“Unbelievable group of guys that are in the clubhouse that are very, very close, and they spend a lot of time together off the field, along with other families,” Schneider said, according to Sportsnet’s Shi Davidi.

“You lean on those guys, and you come together as an organization as quickly as you can, and you help however you can. Guys have been great. Erik and his wife, Madison, are very thankful for the support. And we’re going to continue to give it as long as we need to.”