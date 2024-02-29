Ford electric vehicle owners can now charge on Tesla’s network, but they’ll need an adapter first

FILE - A vehicle charges at a Tesla Supercharger station in Detroit, Nov. 16, 2022. Owners of Ford electric vehicles can now use much of Tesla's charging network in the U.S. and Canada, but there's a hitch: they'll need to get an adapter that Ford will provide for free, although the company won't start shipping those until the end of March 2024. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File) Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By The Associated Press

Posted February 29, 2024 8:07 am.

Last Updated February 29, 2024 8:12 am.

DETROIT (AP) — Owners of Ford electric vehicles can now use much of Tesla’s charging network in the U.S. and Canada, but there’s a hitch.

They’ll need to get an adapter that Ford will provide for free, although the company won’t start shipping those until the end of March.

Last May, Ford became the first automaker to reach an agreement with the Austin, Texas-based Tesla to charge on its network, which is the largest and most well-placed in the U.S.

Tesla has more than 26,000 plugs and nearly 2,400 Supercharger stations across the U.S. and Canada. Ford said its owners will have access to about 15,000 Tesla fast-charging plugs that are located strategically along travel corridors. Ford owners won’t be able to use some older Tesla plugs.

Most other automakers followed Ford in joining Tesla’s network and agreeing to switch to Tesla’s plug, called the North American Charging Standard, which is smaller and easier to use than the current plugs on most other EVs sold in the two countries.

Ford said adding the Tesla plugs will double the size of the network that can be used by Ford EV owners. There are nearly 166,000 Ford EVs in the U.S.

Ken Williams, director of charging and energy services, said a top concern of its EV owners is charging, even though they charge 80% of the time at home.

“We wanted to make sure we are meeting that need,” he said.

Ford is offering the adapters for free to the owners, who can sign up on the Ford.com website to reserve them between Thursday and June 30. The company will provide one free adapter per vehicle.

Tesla’s network was turned on Wednesday morning, and software enabling the Ford vehicles to charge at Tesla stations was to be sent out around the same time.

Ford will switch to Tesla’s charging connector with its second-generation EVs starting next year.

Customers will pay Tesla for the electricity, and Williams said they can find out the price at Ford’s mobile app and on public charging apps on vehicle touch screens.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Suspect sought after woman in 70s shot in face 'for no apparent reason' in Scarborough
Suspect sought after woman in 70s shot in face 'for no apparent reason' in Scarborough

Police are searching for a suspect after a woman in her 70s was shot in the face with a pellet gun in an apparent random attack on Wednesday morning. Investigators say the woman was walking along Hupfield...

49m ago

What would happen without a Leap Day? More than you might think
What would happen without a Leap Day? More than you might think

Leap year. It's a delight for the calendar and math nerds among us. So how did it all begin and why? Have a look at some of the numbers, history and lore behind the (not quite) every-four-year phenomenon...

2h ago

Police investigate death at Toronto warming centre
Police investigate death at Toronto warming centre

Police are investigating the death of a man at one of the city's warming centres. Investigators tell CityNews they were called to the respite centre at 75 Elizabeth Street just before 2 a.m. Tuesday...

10h ago

Liberals to table Pharmacare bill one day ahead of deadline negotiated with NDP
Liberals to table Pharmacare bill one day ahead of deadline negotiated with NDP

Health Minister Mark Holland is expected to table a long-awaited bill Thursday meant to pave the way for national pharmacare and preserve a deal that secures NDP support for the government in the House...

1h ago

Top Stories

Suspect sought after woman in 70s shot in face 'for no apparent reason' in Scarborough
Suspect sought after woman in 70s shot in face 'for no apparent reason' in Scarborough

Police are searching for a suspect after a woman in her 70s was shot in the face with a pellet gun in an apparent random attack on Wednesday morning. Investigators say the woman was walking along Hupfield...

49m ago

What would happen without a Leap Day? More than you might think
What would happen without a Leap Day? More than you might think

Leap year. It's a delight for the calendar and math nerds among us. So how did it all begin and why? Have a look at some of the numbers, history and lore behind the (not quite) every-four-year phenomenon...

2h ago

Police investigate death at Toronto warming centre
Police investigate death at Toronto warming centre

Police are investigating the death of a man at one of the city's warming centres. Investigators tell CityNews they were called to the respite centre at 75 Elizabeth Street just before 2 a.m. Tuesday...

10h ago

Liberals to table Pharmacare bill one day ahead of deadline negotiated with NDP
Liberals to table Pharmacare bill one day ahead of deadline negotiated with NDP

Health Minister Mark Holland is expected to table a long-awaited bill Thursday meant to pave the way for national pharmacare and preserve a deal that secures NDP support for the government in the House...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:42
Toronto may use Hamilton's example to deal with 'renoviction' problem
Toronto may use Hamilton's example to deal with 'renoviction' problem

Property owners looking to evict tenants before major renovations may have to acquire proper building permits from the city beforehand. Mark McAllister looks at how Hamilton has set the example.

13h ago

3:55
International accounting firm given sole-sourced contract by Ford government
International accounting firm given sole-sourced contract by Ford government

An international accounting firm was given a sole-sourced contract to create a digital tribunal system, with a cost to taxpayers of more than $26 million. Richard Southern has more.

14h ago

4:32
Rollercoaster weather can impact your health
Rollercoaster weather can impact your health

The GTA has been dealing with quite a topsy-turvy winter. As Faiza Amin reports, these types of drastic changes in temperature and weather patterns can cause health issues.

17h ago

0:43
Vehicle crashes into Scarborough butcher shop
Vehicle crashes into Scarborough butcher shop

Scary moments in Scarborough as a vehicle crashes through the front window of a butcher shop. Owner says the customers come first, and keeps the store open.

18h ago

4:02
Former tenant of illegal rooming houses speaks out
Former tenant of illegal rooming houses speaks out

In a follow up to a series of stories CityNews has done on illegal rooming houses in East York, one woman shares her experience of what life was like inside them.

17h ago

More Videos