Freight train kills 3 people at a railway crossing at a train station in central Sweden

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A freight train hit and killed three people at a railway crossing at a station in central Sweden after they got off another train, police said Thursday.

The victims — a 25-year-old man, a woman in her 20s and a third person who was not immediately identified — crossed the tracks without seeing the freight train approaching, Felicia Davidsson, a spokesperson for the Swedish Transport Administration, told broadcaster SVT.

Police said Thursday that the accident was being investigated. The crossing only has lights to warn of oncoming trains.

Emergency services were alerted late Wednesday of the accident at the crossing at the station in Orebro and found three pedestrians “very seriously injured,” police said.

In 2017, a man was killed at the same crossing in Orebro, about 160 kilometers (100 miles) west of Stockholm, Swedish media said.

Swedish news agency TT said there were discussions about closing the station, but many residents use it to commute to work so it remained open.

