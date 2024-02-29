Georgia Republicans say religious liberty needs protection, but Democrats warn of discrimination

Georgia State Senator Kim Jackson, D-Stone Mountain, speaks in opposition of SB 180, The Georgia Religious Freedom Restoration Act, during Crossover Day on Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024 in Atlanta. (Matthew Pearson/WABE via AP) Matthew Pearson/WABE

By Jeff Amy, The Associated Press

Posted February 29, 2024 8:08 pm.

Last Updated February 29, 2024 8:12 pm.

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Republicans are voting to protect religious rights from being trampled by state and local governments, while Democrats warn that the long-disputed measure opens the door for people and groups to discriminate against LGBTQ+ people in the name of religion.

The Senate voted 33-19 for Senate Bill 180 on Thursday, sending it to the House for more debate.

It’s a new flareup in an old debate in Georgia, where lawmakers eight years ago passed a different version of the measure. Then-Gov. Nathan Deal, a Republican, vetoed it in 2016 under pressure from members of the business community who said they feared it would hurt their ability to attract employees and tourists.

This time around the measure is being pushed in an election year when all lawmakers are up for reelection and Republican leaders have become more conservative.

The bill mirrors a 1993 federal law, the Religious Freedom Restoration Act, which says that a government must show a compelling interest to force someone to go against their sincerely held religious beliefs and, when it does so, must use the least restrictive means possible.

Republican Sen. Ed Setzler of Acworth said Georgia needs its own religious protection bill because the federal law doesn’t protect against attacks on religion by state and local governments. That means a local government might deny things like permission to distribute religious literature or a zoning permit for a church without giving enough deference to religious freedom, supporters say.

“It simply makes the government pause and think, do we have a compelling interest in this, and if we do, are we accommodating people’s religious faith in every way possible,” Setzler said.

Opponents warn that people and private groups will use the law to do things like deny birth control coverage to their employees, and that the legislation could blow holes in local laws that ban discrimination.

“We are one of only three states in the nation that don’t have an anti-discrimination law,” said Sen. Kim Jackson, a Stone Mountain Democrat. “We don’t have protections set in place if someone tries to abuse this law.”

Jackson, who is lesbian, also said she fears more personal repercussions: that she could be denied service at her adopted son’s daycare, for example, or a room at a hotel or even towing service if broken down at the side of the road. In some cases she might win a lawsuit later, Jackson said, but she — and others — stand to suffer in the meantime.

“Legislation like this is an invitation. It’s an invitation to Georgians to consider how they want to discriminate. It’s a permission slip,” Jackson said. “If there is anyone who you love, when people look at them, they think they’re different than the norm, this legislation puts them at risk.”

Opponents also say the law could be bad for the economy by driving out LGBTQ+ residents and companies that employ them. The Metro Atlanta Chamber and the Georgia Chamber of Commerce released a joint statement opposing the measure, saying that after decades of promoting Georgia as a destination for business, the bill “would undermine the state’s strong reputation we have built together.”

Setzler, a longtime supporter of the measure, calls such fears overblown.

“Never has a RFRA statute been used to back up invidious discrimination,” he said, adding that the law would be applied on a case-by-case basis without any prejudgments.

Christian conservative groups celebrated the bill’s forward movement after years of little progress.

“This development is a profound statement that Georgia values and safeguards the right of its citizens to practice their faith without fear of government overreach,” said Cole Muzio, the president of Frontline Policy, a conservative group close to Republican Gov. Brian Kemp.

Jeff Amy, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Former Prime Minister Brian Mulroney dead at age 84
Former Prime Minister Brian Mulroney dead at age 84

Brian Mulroney, Canada's 18th Prime Minister, has died at the age of 84. Caroline Mulroney confirmed her father's death in a post on X, saying he died peacefully surrounded by family. Mulroney said...

50m ago

1 man dead in brazen daylight shooting in Etobicoke
1 man dead in brazen daylight shooting in Etobicoke

One man is dead following a shooting in Etobicoke. Toronto police were called to the Finch Avenue West and Westmore Drive area just after 12:30 p.m. on Thursday after receiving reports that the occupants...

0m ago

Group speaks out against sole-sourced $26M contract to PwC as Ford government defends it
Group speaks out against sole-sourced $26M contract to PwC as Ford government defends it

The group Democracy Watch is speaking out against the latest sole-sourced contract awarded by the Ford government -- this time, to an international accounting firm -- saying, "There is no reason except...

5h ago

Toronto Public Library reaches 'major milestone' in recovery from October cyberattack
Toronto Public Library reaches 'major milestone' in recovery from October cyberattack

The Toronto Public Library says it reached a "major milestone" with the restoration of its catalogue, search features, and customer accounts four months after a cyberattack crippled its website and likely...

3h ago

Top Stories

Former Prime Minister Brian Mulroney dead at age 84
Former Prime Minister Brian Mulroney dead at age 84

Brian Mulroney, Canada's 18th Prime Minister, has died at the age of 84. Caroline Mulroney confirmed her father's death in a post on X, saying he died peacefully surrounded by family. Mulroney said...

50m ago

1 man dead in brazen daylight shooting in Etobicoke
1 man dead in brazen daylight shooting in Etobicoke

One man is dead following a shooting in Etobicoke. Toronto police were called to the Finch Avenue West and Westmore Drive area just after 12:30 p.m. on Thursday after receiving reports that the occupants...

0m ago

Group speaks out against sole-sourced $26M contract to PwC as Ford government defends it
Group speaks out against sole-sourced $26M contract to PwC as Ford government defends it

The group Democracy Watch is speaking out against the latest sole-sourced contract awarded by the Ford government -- this time, to an international accounting firm -- saying, "There is no reason except...

5h ago

Toronto Public Library reaches 'major milestone' in recovery from October cyberattack
Toronto Public Library reaches 'major milestone' in recovery from October cyberattack

The Toronto Public Library says it reached a "major milestone" with the restoration of its catalogue, search features, and customer accounts four months after a cyberattack crippled its website and likely...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

4:03
Woman shot in face with pellet gun
Woman shot in face with pellet gun

A 76-year-old woman was shot in the face with a pellet gun while she was walking along a Scarborough-area street. As Faiza Amin reports, investigators have released a suspect photo and a description.

8h ago

2:42
Toronto may use Hamilton's example to deal with 'renoviction' problem
Toronto may use Hamilton's example to deal with 'renoviction' problem

Property owners looking to evict tenants before major renovations may have to acquire proper building permits from the city beforehand. Mark McAllister looks at how Hamilton has set the example.
1:59
Day 3 of strike at York University
Day 3 of strike at York University

The union representing 3,000 York University workers says they want better wages while the school says the union isn't playing ball. Brandon Rowe was on the picket lines and has the story.
2:16
Business Report: Coinbase glitch scares crypto traders
Business Report: Coinbase glitch scares crypto traders

A Coinbase glitch puts a scare in many crypto investors. Plus, Bitcoin soars to the highest level in two years, and Jeep is recalling several Cherokee models. Business Editor Ari Rabinovitch reports.
2:43
Back to winter reality before another spring-like rebound
Back to winter reality before another spring-like rebound

Toronto and the GTA will settle into a winter reality for the next couple of days before a temperature rebound as we head into the weekend.

More Videos