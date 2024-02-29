Girl walking to school in New York finds severed arm, and police find disembodied leg nearby

By The Associated Press

Posted February 29, 2024 8:08 pm.

Last Updated February 29, 2024 8:12 pm.

BABYLON, N.Y. (AP) — A girl walking to school Thursday morning on Long Island found a severed arm on the side of the road, and then police searching the area uncovered a disembodied leg buried under a pile of leaves nearby, authorities said.

Suffolk County Police said the girl spotted the arm along a road near the popular Southards Pond Park in Babylon and called her father, who then dialed 911.

Authorities began to search around the park, and a police dog eventually found a severed leg sticking out of leaves on the other side of the park.

It’s unclear if the body parts belonged to a man or a woman, police said.

The Associated Press

