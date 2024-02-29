Health agency emphasizes tighter research security after firing of two scientists

The Public Health Agency of Canada says it has taken steps to bolster research security after two scientists lost their jobs over dealings with China.

By The Canadian Press

Posted February 29, 2024 10:24 am.

Last Updated February 29, 2024 10:26 am.

OTTAWA — The Public Health Agency of Canada says it has taken steps to bolster research security after two scientists lost their jobs over their dealings with China.

The agency, which is responsible for the top-security National Microbiology Laboratory, says it has established clear training and communication on security and employee accountability.

It also says international collaborations require review from a security perspective, and procedures are in place to vet and approve new collaborations.

Newly released records show two scientists at the high-security laboratory lost their jobs after reviews found they failed to protect sensitive assets and information. 

The records say they played down their collaborations with Chinese government agencies.

More than 600 pages were made public Wednesday following a special all-party review of the documents. 

The scientists, Xiangguo Qiu and her husband, Keding Cheng, were stripped of their security clearances over questions about their loyalty and the potential for coercion or exploitation by a foreign entity.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 29, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Top Stories

Suspect sought after woman shot in face with pellet gun 'for no apparent reason'
Suspect sought after woman shot in face with pellet gun 'for no apparent reason'

Police are searching for a suspect after a woman in her 70s was shot in the face with a pellet gun in an apparent random attack on Wednesday morning. Investigators say the woman was walking along Hupfield...

20m ago

Police investigating after dead dog found in garbage bag in Scarborough
Police investigating after dead dog found in garbage bag in Scarborough

Police are asking for the public's help in an animal cruelty investigation after a dead dog was found in Scarborough over the weekend. Investigators say a passerby walking on a trail found the dog wrapped...

19m ago

Brutal cold to be brief as another warm-up is on the way for Toronto and GTA
Brutal cold to be brief as another warm-up is on the way for Toronto and GTA

February 2024 will likely go down as one of the most abnormal months in terms of fluctuating temperatures as southern Ontario residents will usher in March with warmer-than-usual conditions once again. The...

14m ago

Economy grew at annualized rate of 1% in Q4, Statistics Canada says
Economy grew at annualized rate of 1% in Q4, Statistics Canada says

The Canadian economy expanded at an annualized rate of one per cent in the fourth quarter as high interest rates weighed on growth, but not enough to push the economy into a recession. The increase...

0m ago

