Highlights from Nova Scotia’s 2024-25 provincial budget

HALIFAX — Highlights of the Nova Scotia government’s provincial budget presented Thursday:

— The province is bringing in a $16.5-billion budget, with a projected deficit of $467.4 million.

— Health-care spending is expected to reach $7.3 billion, a 36 per cent increase over the past three years.

— As of Jan. 1, 2025, the province will index personal income tax brackets, the basic personal exemption and some tax credits to the province’s inflation rate.

— The Progressive Conservative government claims the tax changes will result in the largest tax break in the province’s history, estimating it will cost the treasury about $160 million annually by 2028.

— Almost $19 million is budgeted for a new lunch program for students in public schools.

— As the province faces a housing and homelessness crisis, the government is providing an additional $84.6 million for supportive housing and other related programs.

— About $102 million is budgeted for changes to the disability support program, resulting from a human rights case that found systemic discrimination in how housing and care is being provided.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 29, 2024.

The Canadian Press