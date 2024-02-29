Home in Canada, director Denis Villeneuve says “Dune: Part Two” is a love story first

Director Denis Villeneuve on the red carpet as he attends the premiere of "Dune: Part Two" in Montreal, Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024. CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi

By Morgan Lowrie, The Canadian Press

Posted February 29, 2024 2:43 pm.

Last Updated February 29, 2024 2:56 pm.

MONTREAL — Quebec director Denis Villeneuve says he was feeling the love from his family and friends as he returned to Montreal for the Canadian premiere of “Dune: Part Two.”

And that’s fitting because Villeneuve says that despite the film’s big action sequences and themes of war, his latest adaptation of Frank Herbert’s beloved sci-fi epic is above all a love story. 

Villeneuve says in an interview that filming “Dune” involved grueling shoots in the scorching desert that included building some 30 kilometres of temporary roads to get crews and equipment to sites in Jordan.

But he says it was important to him to do justice to the book’s desert landscapes, as well as the love story that bloomed between Timothée Chalamet’s Paul Atreides and Zendaya’s Chani — which he described as the heart of the movie.

The film is the follow up to 2021’s “Dune: Part One,” and adds actors including Austin Butler, Christopher Walken and Florence Pugh to the already big-name ensemble.

“Dune: Part Two” opens in theatres across Canada on Friday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 29, 2024.

Morgan Lowrie, The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

1 man dead in daylight drive-by shooting in Etobicoke
1 man dead in daylight drive-by shooting in Etobicoke

One man has died following a drive-by shooting in Etobicoke. Toronto police were called to the Finch Avenue West and Westmore Drive area just after 12:30 p.m. on Thursday. Officers received reports...

1h ago

Group speaks out against sole-sourced $26M contract to PwC as Ford government defends it
Group speaks out against sole-sourced $26M contract to PwC as Ford government defends it

The group Democracy Watch is speaking out against the latest sole-sourced contract awarded by the Ford government -- this time, to an international accounting firm -- saying, "There is no reason except...

55m ago

Suspect sought after woman shot in face with pellet gun 'for no apparent reason'
Suspect sought after woman shot in face with pellet gun 'for no apparent reason'

Police are searching for a suspect after a woman in her 70s was shot in the face with a pellet gun in an apparent random attack on Wednesday morning. Investigators say the woman was walking along Hupfield...

1h ago

Animal cruelty investigation underway after dead dog found in garbage bag in Scarborough
Animal cruelty investigation underway after dead dog found in garbage bag in Scarborough

Police are asking for the public's help in an animal cruelty investigation after a dead dog was found in Scarborough over the weekend. Investigators say a passerby walking on a trail found the dog wrapped...

4h ago

Top Stories

1 man dead in daylight drive-by shooting in Etobicoke
1 man dead in daylight drive-by shooting in Etobicoke

One man has died following a drive-by shooting in Etobicoke. Toronto police were called to the Finch Avenue West and Westmore Drive area just after 12:30 p.m. on Thursday. Officers received reports...

1h ago

Group speaks out against sole-sourced $26M contract to PwC as Ford government defends it
Group speaks out against sole-sourced $26M contract to PwC as Ford government defends it

The group Democracy Watch is speaking out against the latest sole-sourced contract awarded by the Ford government -- this time, to an international accounting firm -- saying, "There is no reason except...

55m ago

Suspect sought after woman shot in face with pellet gun 'for no apparent reason'
Suspect sought after woman shot in face with pellet gun 'for no apparent reason'

Police are searching for a suspect after a woman in her 70s was shot in the face with a pellet gun in an apparent random attack on Wednesday morning. Investigators say the woman was walking along Hupfield...

1h ago

Animal cruelty investigation underway after dead dog found in garbage bag in Scarborough
Animal cruelty investigation underway after dead dog found in garbage bag in Scarborough

Police are asking for the public's help in an animal cruelty investigation after a dead dog was found in Scarborough over the weekend. Investigators say a passerby walking on a trail found the dog wrapped...

4h ago

Most Watched Today

2:42
Toronto may use Hamilton's example to deal with 'renoviction' problem
Toronto may use Hamilton's example to deal with 'renoviction' problem

Property owners looking to evict tenants before major renovations may have to acquire proper building permits from the city beforehand. Mark McAllister looks at how Hamilton has set the example.

21h ago

2:16
Business Report: Coinbase glitch scares crypto traders
Business Report: Coinbase glitch scares crypto traders

A Coinbase glitch puts a scare in many crypto investors. Plus, Bitcoin soars to the highest level in two years, and Jeep is recalling several Cherokee models. Business Editor Ari Rabinovitch reports.

22h ago

2:43
Back to winter reality before another spring-like rebound
Back to winter reality before another spring-like rebound

Toronto and the GTA will settle into a winter reality for the next couple of days before a temperature rebound as we head into the weekend.

22h ago

3:55
International accounting firm given sole-sourced contract by Ford government
International accounting firm given sole-sourced contract by Ford government

An international accounting firm was given a sole-sourced contract to create a digital tribunal system, with a cost to taxpayers of more than $26 million. Richard Southern has more.

22h ago

4:32
Rollercoaster weather can impact your health
Rollercoaster weather can impact your health

The GTA has been dealing with quite a topsy-turvy winter. As Faiza Amin reports, these types of drastic changes in temperature and weather patterns can cause health issues.
More Videos