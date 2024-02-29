Illinois AP names All-State girls’ basketball teams

By The Associated Press

Posted February 29, 2024 1:19 pm.

Last Updated February 29, 2024 1:27 pm.

MOLINE, Ill. (AP) — Here are the Illinois Media Class 1A-2A All-State girls’ basketball teams as voted on by a statewide panel of newspaper writers/editors, TV/radio broadcasters, and internet-site operators. All media members covering high school basketball in the state were eligible to nominate and vote for players. Compiled by Quad Cities media veteran Steve Tappa (currently of MC22-TV and QCSportsNet). Players received five points for a first-team vote and three points for a second-team vote. A five-player first team and five-player second team were selected in each class based on voting totals. A player must have been named on two ballots to receive honorable mention. All selections listed in order of voting points. There were a total of 27 voters (each voting in both classes).

(asterisk)-Tied for the final spot on a five-player team;

(asterisk)(asterisk)-NOTE: None were unanimous (named on every ballot). Hargrove came closest in 1A (left off only one ballot).

===

CLASS 1A FIRST TEAM

NAME, SCHOOL (HT., YR., POS.) POINTS

Amiah Hargrove, Christopher (6-2, Sr., F) 130

Grace Nelson, Altamont (5-11, Sr., PG) 118

Alayna Kraus, Okawville (5-8, Sr., SG/PG) 110

Gracie Furlong, Galena (5-10, Jr., SG) 102

Shelby Bowman, Biggsville West Central (5-6, Sr., PG/SG) 95

CLASS 1A SECOND TEAM

NAME, SCHOOL (HT., YR., POS.) POINTS

Whitney Sullivan, Orangeville (6-4, Sr., G/F) 66

Stacie Vonderheide, Effingham St. Anthony (5-5, Sr., G) 61

Abby Compton, Goreville (6-1, Sr., F) 51

Paityn London, Freeport Aquin (5-9, Fr., PG/SG) 46

(asterisk)-Lily Luczkowiak, Glasford Illini Bluffs (5-10, Sr., G/F) 38

(asterisk)-Elaina Rager, Pecatonica (5-7, Jr., SG) 38

CLASS 1A HONORABLE MENTION

(19 TOTAL; IN ORDER OF POINTS)

NAME, SCHOOL (HT., YR., POS.) POINTS

Addison Fair, Gardner-South Wilmington (5-5, Sr., G) 34; Ilana Schwartz, Skokie Ida Crown Jewish (5-5, Sr., PG) 20; Lauren Flowers, Carrollton (5-9, Jr., G) 16; Jase Burkett, Woodlawn (5-6, Sr., PG) 15; Addie Hefel, Galena (5-9, Sr., PG) 15; Ali Bosnich, Peru St. Bede (6-0, Sr., C) 14; Kennedy Quinn, Abingdon-Avon (5-6, Fr., PG) 12; Kacie Sisk, Arcola (5-8, Jr., G) 9; Grace Groezinger, Lena-Winslow (6-1, Sr., F) 8; Alexa Jamison, Catlin Salt Fork (5-6, Jr., G) 8; Kennady Anderson, Kewanee Wethersfield (5-8, Sr., G) 6; Josie Armstrong, Tri-County (5-7, Sr., G) 6; Grace Bishop, Albion Edwards County (5-8, Soph., G/F) 6; Brianna Brodie, Princeville (5-9, Sr., F) 6; Audrey Gilman, Hardin Calhoun/Brussels (6-0, Jr., G) 6; Sydney Moss, Tuscola (5-10, Sr., F/C) 6; Soraya Parker, Rockford Lutheran (5-9, Soph., G) 6; Nancy Ruholl, Effingham St. Anthony (5-6, Soph., G) 6; Kate Zipprich, Hardin Calhoun/Brussels (6-1, Jr., C) 6.

— NOTE: Also receiving a single vote (thus not receiving honorable mention): Mae Herman, Elmwood (5-8, Sr., G) 5; Kaylee Celus, Annawan (6-0, Sr., G/F) 3; Bryleigh Fox, Winchester/Bluffs West Central (5-9, Sr., G) 3; Josie Hughes, Havana (5-5, Jr., PG) 3; Sami Oller, Glen Carbon Father McGivney (6-0, Sr., F) 3; Paisley Twait, Serena (5-9, Sr., G/F) 3.

CLASS 2A FIRST TEAM

NAME, SCHOOL (HT., YR., POS.) POINTS

Amayah Doyle, Carterville (5-10, Sr., F/G) 121

Mya Wardle, Peoria Notre Dame (5-7, Sr., PG) 88

Taylor Davidson, Stillman Valley (5-10, Jr., PG) 78

Madi Schroeder, Peotone (5-11, Sr., SF) 70

(asterisk)-Alyssa Koerkenmeier, Breese Mater Dei (6-6, Jr., C) 69

(asterisk)-Camryn Veltrop, Morrison (6-2, Jr., C) 69

CLASS 2A SECOND TEAM

NAME, SCHOOL (HT., YR., POS.) POINTS

Lauren Miller, Central Southeastern (5-10, Jr., F) 49

Marisa Zane, Robinson (5-6, Sr., G) 49

Emma Behrmann, Nashville (5-10, Soph., G/F) 47

Lakeeyah Barnes, Chicago Phillips (5-6, Sr., PG) 40

(asterisk)-Trinity Davis, Kankakee Bishop McNamara (5-8, Jr., SG) 34

(asterisk)-Clair Hulke, Rock Island Alleman (6-0, Sr., G/F) 34

CLASS 2A HONORABLE MENTION

(25 TOTAL; IN ORDER OF POINTS)

NAME, SCHOOL (HT., YR., POS.) POINTS

Ayva Rush, Vienna (5-7, Jr., G) 33 Dalia Dejesus, Deer Creek-Mackinaw (5-11, Soph., F) 31; Kaitlin White, Minonk Fieldcrest (5-6, Sr., PG/G) 26; Anna Weber, Pleasant Plains (5-11, Soph., F/C) 19; Sophia Hoffmann, Carlyle (5-6, Jr., G) 18; Madison Kenyon, Woodstock Marian Central Catholic (5-9, Sr., F) 16; Taylor Trame, Breese Central (5-11, Soph., SG) 16; Brooklyn Burnett, Metropolis Massac County (5-11, Sr., C) 13; Allie Geiger, Elmhurst IC Catholic Prep (5-11, Sr., PF) 13; Jayce Privia, Petersburg PORTA-A/C Central (5-9, Sr., G) 13; Carmyn Huston, Monmouth-Roseville (5-8, Sr., F) 12; Mia Brawner, Gillespie (5-9, Jr., F) 11; Maycee Randall, Mt. Carmel (6-3, Soph., C) 11; Carsyn Clark, Johnston City (6-1, Sr., C) 9; Emma Meyer, Carlyle (5-11, Sr., F/C) 9; Kallie Oestreicher, DuQuoin (5-6, Sr., G) 9; Chloe Probst, Teutopolis (5-8, Jr., G) 9; Sariah Allen, Chicago Crane (5-5, Fr., G) 8; Karlie Hoke, Petersburg PORTA-A/C Central (6-0, Sr., G/F) 8; Jillian DeFranza, Wilmette Regina Dominican (5-7, Soph., G) 6; Audrey Erickson, Alleman (5-9, Sr., PG) 6; Macy Groharing, Byron (5-8, Soph., G/F) 6; Mya Janssen, Stillman Valley (6-0, Sr., F) 6; Katelyn Jones, Robinson (5-9, Sr., G/F) 6; Adalynn Voss, Rock Island Alleman (5-9, Soph., SG) 6.

— NOTE: Also receiving a single vote (thus not receiving honorable mention): Carson Arthalony, Petersburg PORTA-A/C Central (6-1, Jr., C) 3; Summer Brinkmann, Nashville (5-11, Fr., G/F) 3; Claire Seal, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond (5-10, Sr., F) 3; Allison Wheeler, Canton (6-0, Jr., F/SG) 3.

LIST OF VOTERS:

Derek Bayne, WREX-TV Rockford; Josh Brown, Robinson Daily News; Jeremy Chawgo, Breese Journal; Kevin Chlum, LaSalle News-Tribune; Michael Clark, Chicago Sun-Times/Lansing News/SBLive; Jimmy Dean, WGGH radio Marion; Adam Duvall, Peoria Journal Star; Kevin Hieronymus, Bureau County Republican; Paul Hines, Mount Vernon Sentinel; John Homan, Southerm Illinoisan; Brian Hoxsey, Ottawa Times; Fred Kroner, Mahomet Daily; Randy List, Centralia Morning Sentinel; Jim Mattson, WEEK-TV Peoria/Bloomington; Dennis Mathes, Jacksonville Journal-Courier; Erich Murphy, Pontiac Daily Leader; Zach Piatt, Champaign News-Gazette; Randy Reinhardt, Bloomington Pantagraph; Matt Trowbridge, Rockford Register-Star; Matt Schuckman, Muddy River Sports; Mason Schweizer, Kankakee Daily Journal; Greg Shashack, Alton Telegraph; Steve Tappa, MC22-TV Quad Cities/QCSportsNet/Illinois Media All-State chair; Alex Wallner, Effingham Daily News; Bill Welt, Springfield State Journal-Register; Matthew Wheaton, Wheat on the Prairie; Matt Wilson, Carlyle Union Banner.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

1 man dead in daylight drive-by shooting in Etobicoke
1 man dead in daylight drive-by shooting in Etobicoke

One man has died following a drive-by shooting in Etobicoke. Toronto police were called to the Finch Avenue West and Westmore Drive area just after 12:30 p.m. on Thursday. Officers received reports...

1m ago

Suspect sought after woman shot in face with pellet gun 'for no apparent reason'
Suspect sought after woman shot in face with pellet gun 'for no apparent reason'

Police are searching for a suspect after a woman in her 70s was shot in the face with a pellet gun in an apparent random attack on Wednesday morning. Investigators say the woman was walking along Hupfield...

17m ago

Animal cruelty investigation underway after dead dog found in garbage bag in Scarborough
Animal cruelty investigation underway after dead dog found in garbage bag in Scarborough

Police are asking for the public's help in an animal cruelty investigation after a dead dog was found in Scarborough over the weekend. Investigators say a passerby walking on a trail found the dog wrapped...

3h ago

Brutal cold to be brief as another warm-up is on the way for Toronto and GTA
Brutal cold to be brief as another warm-up is on the way for Toronto and GTA

February 2024 will likely go down as one of the most abnormal months in terms of fluctuating temperatures as southern Ontario residents will usher in March with warmer-than-usual conditions once again. The...

3h ago

Top Stories

1 man dead in daylight drive-by shooting in Etobicoke
1 man dead in daylight drive-by shooting in Etobicoke

One man has died following a drive-by shooting in Etobicoke. Toronto police were called to the Finch Avenue West and Westmore Drive area just after 12:30 p.m. on Thursday. Officers received reports...

1m ago

Suspect sought after woman shot in face with pellet gun 'for no apparent reason'
Suspect sought after woman shot in face with pellet gun 'for no apparent reason'

Police are searching for a suspect after a woman in her 70s was shot in the face with a pellet gun in an apparent random attack on Wednesday morning. Investigators say the woman was walking along Hupfield...

17m ago

Animal cruelty investigation underway after dead dog found in garbage bag in Scarborough
Animal cruelty investigation underway after dead dog found in garbage bag in Scarborough

Police are asking for the public's help in an animal cruelty investigation after a dead dog was found in Scarborough over the weekend. Investigators say a passerby walking on a trail found the dog wrapped...

3h ago

Brutal cold to be brief as another warm-up is on the way for Toronto and GTA
Brutal cold to be brief as another warm-up is on the way for Toronto and GTA

February 2024 will likely go down as one of the most abnormal months in terms of fluctuating temperatures as southern Ontario residents will usher in March with warmer-than-usual conditions once again. The...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

2:42
Toronto may use Hamilton's example to deal with 'renoviction' problem
Toronto may use Hamilton's example to deal with 'renoviction' problem

Property owners looking to evict tenants before major renovations may have to acquire proper building permits from the city beforehand. Mark McAllister looks at how Hamilton has set the example.

19h ago

2:43
Back to winter reality before another spring-like rebound
Back to winter reality before another spring-like rebound

Toronto and the GTA will settle into a winter reality for the next couple of days before a temperature rebound as we head into the weekend.

20h ago

3:55
International accounting firm given sole-sourced contract by Ford government
International accounting firm given sole-sourced contract by Ford government

An international accounting firm was given a sole-sourced contract to create a digital tribunal system, with a cost to taxpayers of more than $26 million. Richard Southern has more.

20h ago

4:32
Rollercoaster weather can impact your health
Rollercoaster weather can impact your health

The GTA has been dealing with quite a topsy-turvy winter. As Faiza Amin reports, these types of drastic changes in temperature and weather patterns can cause health issues.

23h ago

0:43
Vehicle crashes into Scarborough butcher shop
Vehicle crashes into Scarborough butcher shop

Scary moments in Scarborough as a vehicle crashes through the front window of a butcher shop. Owner says the customers come first, and keeps the store open.

More Videos