Illinois AP names All-State girls’ basketball teams

MOLINE, Ill. (AP) — Here are the Illinois Media Class 1A-2A All-State girls’ basketball teams as voted on by a statewide panel of newspaper writers/editors, TV/radio broadcasters, and internet-site operators. All media members covering high school basketball in the state were eligible to nominate and vote for players. Compiled by Quad Cities media veteran Steve Tappa (currently of MC22-TV and QCSportsNet). Players received five points for a first-team vote and three points for a second-team vote. A five-player first team and five-player second team were selected in each class based on voting totals. A player must have been named on two ballots to receive honorable mention. All selections listed in order of voting points. There were a total of 27 voters (each voting in both classes).

(asterisk)-Tied for the final spot on a five-player team;

(asterisk)(asterisk)-NOTE: None were unanimous (named on every ballot). Hargrove came closest in 1A (left off only one ballot).

===

CLASS 1A FIRST TEAM

NAME, SCHOOL (HT., YR., POS.) POINTS

Amiah Hargrove, Christopher (6-2, Sr., F) 130

Grace Nelson, Altamont (5-11, Sr., PG) 118

Alayna Kraus, Okawville (5-8, Sr., SG/PG) 110

Gracie Furlong, Galena (5-10, Jr., SG) 102

Shelby Bowman, Biggsville West Central (5-6, Sr., PG/SG) 95

CLASS 1A SECOND TEAM

NAME, SCHOOL (HT., YR., POS.) POINTS

Whitney Sullivan, Orangeville (6-4, Sr., G/F) 66

Stacie Vonderheide, Effingham St. Anthony (5-5, Sr., G) 61

Abby Compton, Goreville (6-1, Sr., F) 51

Paityn London, Freeport Aquin (5-9, Fr., PG/SG) 46

(asterisk)-Lily Luczkowiak, Glasford Illini Bluffs (5-10, Sr., G/F) 38

(asterisk)-Elaina Rager, Pecatonica (5-7, Jr., SG) 38

CLASS 1A HONORABLE MENTION

(19 TOTAL; IN ORDER OF POINTS)

NAME, SCHOOL (HT., YR., POS.) POINTS

Addison Fair, Gardner-South Wilmington (5-5, Sr., G) 34; Ilana Schwartz, Skokie Ida Crown Jewish (5-5, Sr., PG) 20; Lauren Flowers, Carrollton (5-9, Jr., G) 16; Jase Burkett, Woodlawn (5-6, Sr., PG) 15; Addie Hefel, Galena (5-9, Sr., PG) 15; Ali Bosnich, Peru St. Bede (6-0, Sr., C) 14; Kennedy Quinn, Abingdon-Avon (5-6, Fr., PG) 12; Kacie Sisk, Arcola (5-8, Jr., G) 9; Grace Groezinger, Lena-Winslow (6-1, Sr., F) 8; Alexa Jamison, Catlin Salt Fork (5-6, Jr., G) 8; Kennady Anderson, Kewanee Wethersfield (5-8, Sr., G) 6; Josie Armstrong, Tri-County (5-7, Sr., G) 6; Grace Bishop, Albion Edwards County (5-8, Soph., G/F) 6; Brianna Brodie, Princeville (5-9, Sr., F) 6; Audrey Gilman, Hardin Calhoun/Brussels (6-0, Jr., G) 6; Sydney Moss, Tuscola (5-10, Sr., F/C) 6; Soraya Parker, Rockford Lutheran (5-9, Soph., G) 6; Nancy Ruholl, Effingham St. Anthony (5-6, Soph., G) 6; Kate Zipprich, Hardin Calhoun/Brussels (6-1, Jr., C) 6.

— NOTE: Also receiving a single vote (thus not receiving honorable mention): Mae Herman, Elmwood (5-8, Sr., G) 5; Kaylee Celus, Annawan (6-0, Sr., G/F) 3; Bryleigh Fox, Winchester/Bluffs West Central (5-9, Sr., G) 3; Josie Hughes, Havana (5-5, Jr., PG) 3; Sami Oller, Glen Carbon Father McGivney (6-0, Sr., F) 3; Paisley Twait, Serena (5-9, Sr., G/F) 3.

CLASS 2A FIRST TEAM

NAME, SCHOOL (HT., YR., POS.) POINTS

Amayah Doyle, Carterville (5-10, Sr., F/G) 121

Mya Wardle, Peoria Notre Dame (5-7, Sr., PG) 88

Taylor Davidson, Stillman Valley (5-10, Jr., PG) 78

Madi Schroeder, Peotone (5-11, Sr., SF) 70

(asterisk)-Alyssa Koerkenmeier, Breese Mater Dei (6-6, Jr., C) 69

(asterisk)-Camryn Veltrop, Morrison (6-2, Jr., C) 69

CLASS 2A SECOND TEAM

NAME, SCHOOL (HT., YR., POS.) POINTS

Lauren Miller, Central Southeastern (5-10, Jr., F) 49

Marisa Zane, Robinson (5-6, Sr., G) 49

Emma Behrmann, Nashville (5-10, Soph., G/F) 47

Lakeeyah Barnes, Chicago Phillips (5-6, Sr., PG) 40

(asterisk)-Trinity Davis, Kankakee Bishop McNamara (5-8, Jr., SG) 34

(asterisk)-Clair Hulke, Rock Island Alleman (6-0, Sr., G/F) 34

CLASS 2A HONORABLE MENTION

(25 TOTAL; IN ORDER OF POINTS)

NAME, SCHOOL (HT., YR., POS.) POINTS

Ayva Rush, Vienna (5-7, Jr., G) 33 Dalia Dejesus, Deer Creek-Mackinaw (5-11, Soph., F) 31; Kaitlin White, Minonk Fieldcrest (5-6, Sr., PG/G) 26; Anna Weber, Pleasant Plains (5-11, Soph., F/C) 19; Sophia Hoffmann, Carlyle (5-6, Jr., G) 18; Madison Kenyon, Woodstock Marian Central Catholic (5-9, Sr., F) 16; Taylor Trame, Breese Central (5-11, Soph., SG) 16; Brooklyn Burnett, Metropolis Massac County (5-11, Sr., C) 13; Allie Geiger, Elmhurst IC Catholic Prep (5-11, Sr., PF) 13; Jayce Privia, Petersburg PORTA-A/C Central (5-9, Sr., G) 13; Carmyn Huston, Monmouth-Roseville (5-8, Sr., F) 12; Mia Brawner, Gillespie (5-9, Jr., F) 11; Maycee Randall, Mt. Carmel (6-3, Soph., C) 11; Carsyn Clark, Johnston City (6-1, Sr., C) 9; Emma Meyer, Carlyle (5-11, Sr., F/C) 9; Kallie Oestreicher, DuQuoin (5-6, Sr., G) 9; Chloe Probst, Teutopolis (5-8, Jr., G) 9; Sariah Allen, Chicago Crane (5-5, Fr., G) 8; Karlie Hoke, Petersburg PORTA-A/C Central (6-0, Sr., G/F) 8; Jillian DeFranza, Wilmette Regina Dominican (5-7, Soph., G) 6; Audrey Erickson, Alleman (5-9, Sr., PG) 6; Macy Groharing, Byron (5-8, Soph., G/F) 6; Mya Janssen, Stillman Valley (6-0, Sr., F) 6; Katelyn Jones, Robinson (5-9, Sr., G/F) 6; Adalynn Voss, Rock Island Alleman (5-9, Soph., SG) 6.

— NOTE: Also receiving a single vote (thus not receiving honorable mention): Carson Arthalony, Petersburg PORTA-A/C Central (6-1, Jr., C) 3; Summer Brinkmann, Nashville (5-11, Fr., G/F) 3; Claire Seal, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond (5-10, Sr., F) 3; Allison Wheeler, Canton (6-0, Jr., F/SG) 3.

LIST OF VOTERS:

Derek Bayne, WREX-TV Rockford; Josh Brown, Robinson Daily News; Jeremy Chawgo, Breese Journal; Kevin Chlum, LaSalle News-Tribune; Michael Clark, Chicago Sun-Times/Lansing News/SBLive; Jimmy Dean, WGGH radio Marion; Adam Duvall, Peoria Journal Star; Kevin Hieronymus, Bureau County Republican; Paul Hines, Mount Vernon Sentinel; John Homan, Southerm Illinoisan; Brian Hoxsey, Ottawa Times; Fred Kroner, Mahomet Daily; Randy List, Centralia Morning Sentinel; Jim Mattson, WEEK-TV Peoria/Bloomington; Dennis Mathes, Jacksonville Journal-Courier; Erich Murphy, Pontiac Daily Leader; Zach Piatt, Champaign News-Gazette; Randy Reinhardt, Bloomington Pantagraph; Matt Trowbridge, Rockford Register-Star; Matt Schuckman, Muddy River Sports; Mason Schweizer, Kankakee Daily Journal; Greg Shashack, Alton Telegraph; Steve Tappa, MC22-TV Quad Cities/QCSportsNet/Illinois Media All-State chair; Alex Wallner, Effingham Daily News; Bill Welt, Springfield State Journal-Register; Matthew Wheaton, Wheat on the Prairie; Matt Wilson, Carlyle Union Banner.

The Associated Press