LGBTQ+ advocacy group sues Texas AG, says it won’t identify transgender families

FILE - Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton speaks at the Austin Police Association, Sept. 10, 2020, in Austin, Texas. On Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024, LGBTQ+ advocacy group PFLAG National filed a lawsuit against the Texas Attorney General's office after being asked to hand over information about its support of transgender children receiving gender-confirming medical care. (Jay Janner/Austin American-Statesman via AP, File) Austin American-Statesman

By Kimberlee Kruesi And Geoff Mulvihill, The Associated Press

Posted February 29, 2024 1:36 pm.

Last Updated February 29, 2024 1:42 pm.

A national LGBTQ+ advocacy group is suing the Texas Attorney General’s office rather than hand over information about its support of transgender children receiving gender-confirming medical care.

According to the lawsuit filed Wednesday in Texas court, PFLAG National says Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton’s office is demanding “documents and communications” related to a sworn statement the group’s CEO Brian Bond provided to a court last year while opposing the state’s transgender youth medical care ban.

Bond’s statement at the time detailed how many PFLAG members had set up contingency plans should their child’s medical care be cut off, ranging from finding resources to move out of state to finding alternative care inside Texas. Bond’s affidavit was submitted shortly after Republican Gov. Greg Abbott signed a sweeping gender-affirming care ban for minors.

The lawsuit alleges that the attorney general is “seeking to determine which Texas families are seeking to access gender-affirming care for their transgender adolescents.”

PFLAG is asking the state court to block Paxton’s request.

“This mean-spirited demand from the Attorney General’s Office is petty and invasive, which is why we want the court to put an end to it,” Bond said in a statement.

Texas has a history of battling PFLAG in court. The state in 2022 adopted a policy of investigating families of transgender children who have received gender-affirming care as child abuse cases. Later that year, a judge blocked the investigations against the families and barred any similar investigations against members of PFLAG.

PFLAG says the attorney general is improperly using a state consumer protection law — which does include a provision prohibiting misrepresentation surrounding transgender medical procedures — to justify their information requests, which they claim is wrong because their group does not provide gender-affirming services.

According to the civil investigative demand letter sent to PFLAG on February 9, Paxton’s office said “the division believes you are in possession, custody or control of documentary material relevant to the subject matter of an investigation of actual or possible violation” of the Texas Deceptive Trade Practices-Consumer Protect Act.

A spokesperson for Paxton’s office did not immediately return an email request seeking comment.

Currently, Texas is one of at least 23 states that has adopted a ban on gender-affirming care for minors in recent years.

The bans generally mean that people under 18 have to go to another state for puberty blocker or hormone therapy – or stop treatment. They also ban gender-affirming surgeries for minors, but those are exceptionally rare for those under 18.

The group’s lawsuit alleges that Paxton’s latest request is a direct response to their continued defense of transgender youth.

“These demands are a clear and unmistakable overreach by the (Office of the Attorney General) in retaliation for PFLAG successfully standing up for its members, who include Texas transgender youth and their families, against the OAG’s, the Attorney General’s, and the State of Texas’s relentless campaign to persecute Texas trans youth and their loving parents,” the lawsuit states.

Since last year, Texas has also demanded records from at least two out-of-state health centers that provide gender-affirming care.

Seattle Children’s Hospital disclosed in court filings that it received a demand in November. The Washington state attorney general’s office has intervened, invoking for the first time a 2023 law that blocks people in Washington from cooperating with criminal or civil investigations by officials in other states related to gender-affirming care or abortion.

QueerMed, a Georgia-based online telemedicine provider of gender-affirming care, has said it too received a request and would not comply. The organization says it does not treat patients in Texas.

Kimberlee Kruesi And Geoff Mulvihill, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

1 man dead in daylight drive-by shooting in Etobicoke
1 man dead in daylight drive-by shooting in Etobicoke

One man has died following a drive-by shooting in Etobicoke. Toronto police were called to the Finch Avenue West and Westmore Drive area just after 12:30 p.m. on Thursday. Officers received reports...

1m ago

Suspect sought after woman shot in face with pellet gun 'for no apparent reason'
Suspect sought after woman shot in face with pellet gun 'for no apparent reason'

Police are searching for a suspect after a woman in her 70s was shot in the face with a pellet gun in an apparent random attack on Wednesday morning. Investigators say the woman was walking along Hupfield...

17m ago

Animal cruelty investigation underway after dead dog found in garbage bag in Scarborough
Animal cruelty investigation underway after dead dog found in garbage bag in Scarborough

Police are asking for the public's help in an animal cruelty investigation after a dead dog was found in Scarborough over the weekend. Investigators say a passerby walking on a trail found the dog wrapped...

3h ago

Brutal cold to be brief as another warm-up is on the way for Toronto and GTA
Brutal cold to be brief as another warm-up is on the way for Toronto and GTA

February 2024 will likely go down as one of the most abnormal months in terms of fluctuating temperatures as southern Ontario residents will usher in March with warmer-than-usual conditions once again. The...

3h ago

Top Stories

1 man dead in daylight drive-by shooting in Etobicoke
1 man dead in daylight drive-by shooting in Etobicoke

One man has died following a drive-by shooting in Etobicoke. Toronto police were called to the Finch Avenue West and Westmore Drive area just after 12:30 p.m. on Thursday. Officers received reports...

1m ago

Suspect sought after woman shot in face with pellet gun 'for no apparent reason'
Suspect sought after woman shot in face with pellet gun 'for no apparent reason'

Police are searching for a suspect after a woman in her 70s was shot in the face with a pellet gun in an apparent random attack on Wednesday morning. Investigators say the woman was walking along Hupfield...

17m ago

Animal cruelty investigation underway after dead dog found in garbage bag in Scarborough
Animal cruelty investigation underway after dead dog found in garbage bag in Scarborough

Police are asking for the public's help in an animal cruelty investigation after a dead dog was found in Scarborough over the weekend. Investigators say a passerby walking on a trail found the dog wrapped...

3h ago

Brutal cold to be brief as another warm-up is on the way for Toronto and GTA
Brutal cold to be brief as another warm-up is on the way for Toronto and GTA

February 2024 will likely go down as one of the most abnormal months in terms of fluctuating temperatures as southern Ontario residents will usher in March with warmer-than-usual conditions once again. The...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

2:42
Toronto may use Hamilton's example to deal with 'renoviction' problem
Toronto may use Hamilton's example to deal with 'renoviction' problem

Property owners looking to evict tenants before major renovations may have to acquire proper building permits from the city beforehand. Mark McAllister looks at how Hamilton has set the example.

19h ago

2:43
Back to winter reality before another spring-like rebound
Back to winter reality before another spring-like rebound

Toronto and the GTA will settle into a winter reality for the next couple of days before a temperature rebound as we head into the weekend.

20h ago

3:55
International accounting firm given sole-sourced contract by Ford government
International accounting firm given sole-sourced contract by Ford government

An international accounting firm was given a sole-sourced contract to create a digital tribunal system, with a cost to taxpayers of more than $26 million. Richard Southern has more.

20h ago

4:32
Rollercoaster weather can impact your health
Rollercoaster weather can impact your health

The GTA has been dealing with quite a topsy-turvy winter. As Faiza Amin reports, these types of drastic changes in temperature and weather patterns can cause health issues.

23h ago

0:43
Vehicle crashes into Scarborough butcher shop
Vehicle crashes into Scarborough butcher shop

Scary moments in Scarborough as a vehicle crashes through the front window of a butcher shop. Owner says the customers come first, and keeps the store open.

More Videos