Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Thursdayon the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (21,363.61, up 119.84 points):

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSX:AQN). Utilities. Up eight cents, or 1.02 per cent, to $7.93 on 45.6 million shares.

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU). Energy. Up 67 cents, or 1.46 per cent, to $46.63 on 28.2 million shares.

Manulife Financial Corp. (TSX:MFC). Finance. Down three cents, or 0.09 per cent, to $32.21 on 22.0 million shares.

Fission Uranium Corp. (TSX:FCU). Energy. Down three cents, or 2.86 per cent, to $1.02 on 19.2 million shares.

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSX:BTE). Energy. Down 38 cents, or 8.07 per cent, to $4.33 on 14.6 million shares.

Companies in the news:

WSP Global Inc. (TSX:WSP). Industrials. Up $2.62, or 1.23 per cent, to $215.42. WSP Global beat earnings expectations last quarter, boosting profits by nearly nine per cent year-over-year and forecasting a similar jump in adjusted earnings for 2024. Organic growth at the engineering company drove $130.6 million in net earnings attributable to shareholders in its fourth quarter, versus $120.0 million a year earlier.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (TSX:CNQ). Energy. Up $4.63, or 5.15 per cent, to $94.54. Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. drew on its abundant reserves to set a slew of production records last quarter, boosting its bottom line by 72 per cent. The country’s largest oil and gas producer by market capitalization churned out 1.42 million barrels of oil equivalent per day in the fourth quarter, up nearly 10 per cent year-over-year to break its all-time quarterly production record. The higher volumes saw Canadian Natural boost its net earnings by nearly three-quarters to $2.63 billion in its fourth quarter from $1.52 billion a year earlier.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 29,2024.

The Canadian Press