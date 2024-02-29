Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

By The Canadian Press

Posted February 29, 2024 4:56 pm.

Last Updated February 29, 2024 5:12 pm.

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Thursdayon the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (21,363.61, up 119.84 points):

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSX:AQN). Utilities. Up eight cents, or 1.02 per cent, to $7.93 on 45.6 million shares. 

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU). Energy. Up 67 cents, or 1.46 per cent, to $46.63 on 28.2 million shares. 

Manulife Financial Corp. (TSX:MFC). Finance. Down three cents, or 0.09 per cent, to $32.21 on 22.0 million shares.

Fission Uranium Corp. (TSX:FCU). Energy. Down three cents, or 2.86 per cent, to $1.02 on 19.2 million shares. 

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (TSX:CNQ). Energy. Up $4.63, or 5.15 per cent, to $94.54 on 16.8 million shares. 

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSX:BTE). Energy. Down 38 cents, or 8.07 per cent, to $4.33 on 14.6 million shares. 

Companies in the news:

WSP Global Inc. (TSX:WSP). Industrials. Up $2.62, or 1.23 per cent, to $215.42. WSP Global beat earnings expectations last quarter, boosting profits by nearly nine per cent year-over-year and forecasting a similar jump in adjusted earnings for 2024. Organic growth at the engineering company drove $130.6 million in net earnings attributable to shareholders in its fourth quarter, versus $120.0 million a year earlier.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (TSX:CNQ). Energy. Up $4.63, or 5.15 per cent, to $94.54. Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. drew on its abundant reserves to set a slew of production records last quarter, boosting its bottom line by 72 per cent. The country’s largest oil and gas producer by market capitalization churned out 1.42 million barrels of oil equivalent per day in the fourth quarter, up nearly 10 per cent year-over-year to break its all-time quarterly production record. The higher volumes saw Canadian Natural boost its net earnings by nearly three-quarters to $2.63 billion in its fourth quarter from $1.52 billion a year earlier.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 29,2024.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

1 man dead in daylight drive-by shooting in Etobicoke
1 man dead in daylight drive-by shooting in Etobicoke

One man has died following a drive-by shooting in Etobicoke. Toronto police were called to the Finch Avenue West and Westmore Drive area just after 12:30 p.m. on Thursday. Officers received reports...

3h ago

Group speaks out against sole-sourced $26M contract to PwC as Ford government defends it
Group speaks out against sole-sourced $26M contract to PwC as Ford government defends it

The group Democracy Watch is speaking out against the latest sole-sourced contract awarded by the Ford government -- this time, to an international accounting firm -- saying, "There is no reason except...

2h ago

Toronto Public Library reaches 'major milestone' in recovery from October cyberattack
Toronto Public Library reaches 'major milestone' in recovery from October cyberattack

The Toronto Public Library says it reached a "major milestone" with the restoration of its catalogue, search features, and customer accounts four months after a cyberattack crippled its website and likely...

1m ago

Suspect sought after woman shot in face with pellet gun 'for no apparent reason'
Suspect sought after woman shot in face with pellet gun 'for no apparent reason'

Police are searching for a suspect after a woman in her 70s was shot in the face with a pellet gun in an apparent random attack on Wednesday morning. Investigators say the woman was walking along Hupfield...

3h ago

Top Stories

1 man dead in daylight drive-by shooting in Etobicoke
1 man dead in daylight drive-by shooting in Etobicoke

One man has died following a drive-by shooting in Etobicoke. Toronto police were called to the Finch Avenue West and Westmore Drive area just after 12:30 p.m. on Thursday. Officers received reports...

3h ago

Group speaks out against sole-sourced $26M contract to PwC as Ford government defends it
Group speaks out against sole-sourced $26M contract to PwC as Ford government defends it

The group Democracy Watch is speaking out against the latest sole-sourced contract awarded by the Ford government -- this time, to an international accounting firm -- saying, "There is no reason except...

2h ago

Toronto Public Library reaches 'major milestone' in recovery from October cyberattack
Toronto Public Library reaches 'major milestone' in recovery from October cyberattack

The Toronto Public Library says it reached a "major milestone" with the restoration of its catalogue, search features, and customer accounts four months after a cyberattack crippled its website and likely...

1m ago

Suspect sought after woman shot in face with pellet gun 'for no apparent reason'
Suspect sought after woman shot in face with pellet gun 'for no apparent reason'

Police are searching for a suspect after a woman in her 70s was shot in the face with a pellet gun in an apparent random attack on Wednesday morning. Investigators say the woman was walking along Hupfield...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

2:42
Toronto may use Hamilton's example to deal with 'renoviction' problem
Toronto may use Hamilton's example to deal with 'renoviction' problem

Property owners looking to evict tenants before major renovations may have to acquire proper building permits from the city beforehand. Mark McAllister looks at how Hamilton has set the example.

22h ago

2:16
Business Report: Coinbase glitch scares crypto traders
Business Report: Coinbase glitch scares crypto traders

A Coinbase glitch puts a scare in many crypto investors. Plus, Bitcoin soars to the highest level in two years, and Jeep is recalling several Cherokee models. Business Editor Ari Rabinovitch reports.

23h ago

2:43
Back to winter reality before another spring-like rebound
Back to winter reality before another spring-like rebound

Toronto and the GTA will settle into a winter reality for the next couple of days before a temperature rebound as we head into the weekend.

23h ago

3:55
International accounting firm given sole-sourced contract by Ford government
International accounting firm given sole-sourced contract by Ford government

An international accounting firm was given a sole-sourced contract to create a digital tribunal system, with a cost to taxpayers of more than $26 million. Richard Southern has more.

23h ago

4:32
Rollercoaster weather can impact your health
Rollercoaster weather can impact your health

The GTA has been dealing with quite a topsy-turvy winter. As Faiza Amin reports, these types of drastic changes in temperature and weather patterns can cause health issues.
More Videos