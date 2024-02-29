NYC officials clear another storefront illegally housing dozens of migrants in unsafe conditions

By The Associated Press

Posted February 29, 2024 9:10 am.

Last Updated February 29, 2024 9:13 am.

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City officials have cleared out a Bronx storefront illegally converted to house dozens of tenants that was run by the same person who operated one hosting as many as 70 migrants in a Queens furniture store.

The city Department of Buildings responded Wednesday to reports of an illegal conversion at a two-story commercial building in the borough’s Fordham neighborhood, WNBC reports.

Agency inspectors found 45 beds packed closely together on the first floor and basement of the building, along with extension cords, e-bikes, space heaters, hotplates and other fire hazards in the makeshift living quarters, the station reports.

City officials ordered the building vacated due to the “hazardous, life-threatening conditions” which included severe overcrowding and a lack of natural light and ventilation. The building’s landlord was also issued two violations for failure to maintain the building and for occupying the building contrary to city records.

The city’s Office of Emergency Management, which operates NYC’s migrant shelter system, is assisting displaced tenants, including referring people to asylum seeker services, according to WNBC.

The news station reports the storefront is run by Ebou Sarr, who operated a similar housing operation in Queens that was shut down Tuesday.

City officials ordered Sarr’s Wholesale Furniture vacated after finding the building’s first-floor commercial space and cellar had been converted into sleeping quarters, with 14 bunk beds and 13 beds tightly packed on both floors and able to fit about 41 people.

The native of Senegal had told reporters Tuesday that he was housing mostly migrant men from his West African nation and charging them $300 a month because they couldn’t afford a place to live after timing out of the city’s emergency shelter system for migrants.

No one answered phone numbers associated Sarr on Thursday and the city buildings department and emergency management office didn’t immediately respond to messages seeking comment.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Suspect sought after woman shot in face with pellet gun 'for no apparent reason'
Suspect sought after woman shot in face with pellet gun 'for no apparent reason'

Police are searching for a suspect after a woman in her 70s was shot in the face with a pellet gun in an apparent random attack on Wednesday morning. Investigators say the woman was walking along Hupfield...

0m ago

What would happen without a Leap Day? More than you might think
What would happen without a Leap Day? More than you might think

Leap year. It's a delight for the calendar and math nerds among us. So how did it all begin and why? Have a look at some of the numbers, history and lore behind the (not quite) every-four-year phenomenon...

3h ago

Economy grew at annualized rate of 1% in Q4, Statistics Canada says
Economy grew at annualized rate of 1% in Q4, Statistics Canada says

The Canadian economy expanded at an annualized rate of one per cent in the fourth quarter as high interest rates weighed on growth, but not enough to push the economy into a recession. The increase...

breaking

48m ago

Canada bringing back visa requirements for Mexico to slow asylum claims
Canada bringing back visa requirements for Mexico to slow asylum claims

Immigration Minister Marc Miller says Canada will bring back visa requirements for people from Mexico because of a spike in asylum claims in recent years.  Miller says Mexicans accounted for 17...

updated

32m ago

Top Stories

Suspect sought after woman shot in face with pellet gun 'for no apparent reason'
Suspect sought after woman shot in face with pellet gun 'for no apparent reason'

Police are searching for a suspect after a woman in her 70s was shot in the face with a pellet gun in an apparent random attack on Wednesday morning. Investigators say the woman was walking along Hupfield...

0m ago

What would happen without a Leap Day? More than you might think
What would happen without a Leap Day? More than you might think

Leap year. It's a delight for the calendar and math nerds among us. So how did it all begin and why? Have a look at some of the numbers, history and lore behind the (not quite) every-four-year phenomenon...

3h ago

Economy grew at annualized rate of 1% in Q4, Statistics Canada says
Economy grew at annualized rate of 1% in Q4, Statistics Canada says

The Canadian economy expanded at an annualized rate of one per cent in the fourth quarter as high interest rates weighed on growth, but not enough to push the economy into a recession. The increase...

breaking

48m ago

Canada bringing back visa requirements for Mexico to slow asylum claims
Canada bringing back visa requirements for Mexico to slow asylum claims

Immigration Minister Marc Miller says Canada will bring back visa requirements for people from Mexico because of a spike in asylum claims in recent years.  Miller says Mexicans accounted for 17...

updated

32m ago

Most Watched Today

2:42
Toronto may use Hamilton's example to deal with 'renoviction' problem
Toronto may use Hamilton's example to deal with 'renoviction' problem

Property owners looking to evict tenants before major renovations may have to acquire proper building permits from the city beforehand. Mark McAllister looks at how Hamilton has set the example.

14h ago

3:55
International accounting firm given sole-sourced contract by Ford government
International accounting firm given sole-sourced contract by Ford government

An international accounting firm was given a sole-sourced contract to create a digital tribunal system, with a cost to taxpayers of more than $26 million. Richard Southern has more.

16h ago

4:32
Rollercoaster weather can impact your health
Rollercoaster weather can impact your health

The GTA has been dealing with quite a topsy-turvy winter. As Faiza Amin reports, these types of drastic changes in temperature and weather patterns can cause health issues.

18h ago

0:43
Vehicle crashes into Scarborough butcher shop
Vehicle crashes into Scarborough butcher shop

Scary moments in Scarborough as a vehicle crashes through the front window of a butcher shop. Owner says the customers come first, and keeps the store open.

19h ago

4:02
Former tenant of illegal rooming houses speaks out
Former tenant of illegal rooming houses speaks out

In a follow up to a series of stories CityNews has done on illegal rooming houses in East York, one woman shares her experience of what life was like inside them.

19h ago

More Videos