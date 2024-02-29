Once doomed to cult status, the animated satire ‘Clone High’ finds a new life on Max

This image released by Max shows animated characters Abe Lincoln, voiced by Will Forte, left, and JFK, voiced by Christopher Miller, in a scene from "Clone High." (Max via AP)

By Mark Kennedy, The Associated Press

Posted February 29, 2024 10:50 am.

Last Updated February 29, 2024 10:56 am.

NEW YORK (AP) — In one of the weirdest high schools in history, Cleopatra is dating class president Frida Kahlo and John F. Kennedy’s best friend is Abraham Lincoln.

This is “Clone High,” a cult animated show that’s enjoying a new life on the streamer Max some two decades after it was abruptly canceled by MTV.

“We’ve learned a lot in the 20 years since we made the show originally,” says Chris Miller, who created “Clone High” with Bill Lawrence and Phil Lord. “Revisiting where we started but bringing it into the 2020s seemed like a fun and interesting opportunity.”

“Clone High” is populated by the teenage clones of notable historical figures, going through the highs and lows of high school. Joan of Arc is an angsty Goth, and Confucius is sweet and a little dim, with a fondness for social media. Friends navigate love and friendship, describing each other as “my brother from another beaker.”

“The main premise of the show is that the iconic people of history that we all look up to were probably scared teenagers,” says Lord. “Their competence is overstated and they’re judged by their best moments. We’re going to show their weakest ones.”

In the latest batch of shows, the cool new science teacher — with impressive shoulder-length hair, dressed in jeans and a blazer and carrying a luxurious leather satchel — is a lampooning of charismatic leaders like in “Dead Poets Society.”

Episode 3 finds Clone High being turned into a religious school so the evil administrators can avoid taxes. (They shop at Bed, Baptist and Beyond to a ridiculous mock Christian rock song.) Kennedy, tired of meaningless sex, goes celibate.

“There’s very little that’s off limits. Only if it’s not funny is it off limits,” says Lord. “We have a really great staff of writers who have a lot of very strong opinions and a lot to say so we try to be the guys who say yes.”

“Clone High” — also featuring such figures as Genghis Khan, George Washington Carver, Marie Curie and Vincent Van Gogh — first landed in 2003 among other animated adult fare like “Beavis and Butt-Head,” “South Park” and “The Simpsons.”

It lasted a year. The inclusion of a clone of Mahatma Gandhi, depicted as a party animal and a womanizer, led to protests and hunger strikes, ultimately getting the plug pulled on the show.

Lawrence would go on to create “Cougar Town” and “Ted Lasso,” while Lord and Miller helped craft “The Lego Movie,” “21 Jump Street,” “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” and “The Afterparty.”

“South Park” and “The Simpsons” are still going — and even Beavis and Butt-Head has gotten a reboot — so it made sense to bring back “Clone High” last year.

It was in some ways like a return to the co-creators’ first love: “This show is in the voice of us. So everything we write feels right for the show. And I realized we’ve been faking it in every other thing we’ve done,” says Miller.

The reboot has dropped Gandhi but added Kahlo, Confucius, Christopher Columbus and Harriet Tubman. Voice actors include Ayo Edebiri, Will Forte, Nicole Sullivan, Mitra Jouhari, Jackée Harry and Kelvin Yu.

Miller and Lord — who voice several characters as well — say they hired as many multi-hyphenate voice actors as they could. “We were just looking for people who also are writers themselves so they can add jokes in the recording booth,” says Miller.

The world has changed in the 20 years since “Clone High” first aired, and the men behind it have changed, too. For one thing, they’re less interested in being mean.

“We’re smart enough not to laugh at people’s expense in the same way that we maybe did in the ’90s,” says Lord. “I think the thing that has happened is that people realize it’s not funny to punch down.”

The original series mocked such teen soap opera rivals as “Dawson’s Creek” and “Beverly Hills, 90210.” The new series has jokes about Wes Anderson, John Wayne, pumpkin spice lattes, being “sex positive” and cancel culture.

Both creators don’t buy the common complaint in comedy these days that it’s hard to be funny in this climate. They think the world is always ripe for satire.

“I think for any comedy to land, it has to poke at things that make us uncomfortable or embarrassed and has to say things that are truthful more or less, or at least, observational,” says Lord.

___

Mark Kennedy is at http://twitter.com/KennedyTwits

Mark Kennedy, The Associated Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Suspect sought after woman shot in face with pellet gun 'for no apparent reason'
Suspect sought after woman shot in face with pellet gun 'for no apparent reason'

Police are searching for a suspect after a woman in her 70s was shot in the face with a pellet gun in an apparent random attack on Wednesday morning. Investigators say the woman was walking along Hupfield...

26m ago

Animal cruelty investigation underway after dead dog found in garbage bag in Scarborough
Animal cruelty investigation underway after dead dog found in garbage bag in Scarborough

Police are asking for the public's help in an animal cruelty investigation after a dead dog was found in Scarborough over the weekend. Investigators say a passerby walking on a trail found the dog wrapped...

1m ago

Brutal cold to be brief as another warm-up is on the way for Toronto and GTA
Brutal cold to be brief as another warm-up is on the way for Toronto and GTA

February 2024 will likely go down as one of the most abnormal months in terms of fluctuating temperatures as southern Ontario residents will usher in March with warmer-than-usual conditions once again. The...

19m ago

Economy grew at annualized rate of 1% in Q4, Statistics Canada says
Economy grew at annualized rate of 1% in Q4, Statistics Canada says

The Canadian economy expanded at an annualized rate of one per cent in the fourth quarter as high interest rates weighed on growth, but not enough to push the economy into a recession. The increase...

6m ago

Top Stories

Suspect sought after woman shot in face with pellet gun 'for no apparent reason'
Suspect sought after woman shot in face with pellet gun 'for no apparent reason'

Police are searching for a suspect after a woman in her 70s was shot in the face with a pellet gun in an apparent random attack on Wednesday morning. Investigators say the woman was walking along Hupfield...

26m ago

Animal cruelty investigation underway after dead dog found in garbage bag in Scarborough
Animal cruelty investigation underway after dead dog found in garbage bag in Scarborough

Police are asking for the public's help in an animal cruelty investigation after a dead dog was found in Scarborough over the weekend. Investigators say a passerby walking on a trail found the dog wrapped...

1m ago

Brutal cold to be brief as another warm-up is on the way for Toronto and GTA
Brutal cold to be brief as another warm-up is on the way for Toronto and GTA

February 2024 will likely go down as one of the most abnormal months in terms of fluctuating temperatures as southern Ontario residents will usher in March with warmer-than-usual conditions once again. The...

19m ago

Economy grew at annualized rate of 1% in Q4, Statistics Canada says
Economy grew at annualized rate of 1% in Q4, Statistics Canada says

The Canadian economy expanded at an annualized rate of one per cent in the fourth quarter as high interest rates weighed on growth, but not enough to push the economy into a recession. The increase...

6m ago

Most Watched Today

2:42
Toronto may use Hamilton's example to deal with 'renoviction' problem
Toronto may use Hamilton's example to deal with 'renoviction' problem

Property owners looking to evict tenants before major renovations may have to acquire proper building permits from the city beforehand. Mark McAllister looks at how Hamilton has set the example.

16h ago

3:55
International accounting firm given sole-sourced contract by Ford government
International accounting firm given sole-sourced contract by Ford government

An international accounting firm was given a sole-sourced contract to create a digital tribunal system, with a cost to taxpayers of more than $26 million. Richard Southern has more.

17h ago

4:32
Rollercoaster weather can impact your health
Rollercoaster weather can impact your health

The GTA has been dealing with quite a topsy-turvy winter. As Faiza Amin reports, these types of drastic changes in temperature and weather patterns can cause health issues.

20h ago

0:43
Vehicle crashes into Scarborough butcher shop
Vehicle crashes into Scarborough butcher shop

Scary moments in Scarborough as a vehicle crashes through the front window of a butcher shop. Owner says the customers come first, and keeps the store open.

21h ago

4:02
Former tenant of illegal rooming houses speaks out
Former tenant of illegal rooming houses speaks out

In a follow up to a series of stories CityNews has done on illegal rooming houses in East York, one woman shares her experience of what life was like inside them.

21h ago

More Videos