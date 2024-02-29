Ottawa repurposing $10.5B to hike spending on health care, housing over three years

Treasury Board President Anita Anand speaks with reporters before Question Period, in Ottawa, Monday, Feb. 26, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

By The Canadian Press

Posted February 29, 2024 12:57 pm.

Last Updated February 29, 2024 1:56 pm.

OTTAWA — The federal government will repurpose $10.5 billion from the budgets of 69 departments, agencies and Crown corporations, Treasury Board President Anita Anand said Thursday.

The top-line numbers are contained in the government’s main spending estimates, which were tabled in the House of Commons on Thursday morning.

Nothing in the documents shows where the money is specifically being redirected. 

But the Liberals have previously promised to put more money towards key priorities such as health care and housing. 

The main estimates outline how much money departments and agencies are being allocated for the coming fiscal year, not including new spending that could be announced in the spring budget.

Anand is also offering an update on how the government is doing to meet a promise to shift money away from things like  travel and outside consultants.

Almost one-quarter of the funds being repurposed next year are coming out of the Department of National Defence.

But documents show the department is also in line to get an increase of more than $2.5 billion compared with what it was allocated last year.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 29, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Top Stories

1 man dead in daylight drive-by shooting in Etobicoke
1 man dead in daylight drive-by shooting in Etobicoke

One man has died following a drive-by shooting in Etobicoke. Toronto police were called to the Finch Avenue West and Westmore Drive area just after 12:30 p.m. on Thursday. Officers received reports...

1m ago

Suspect sought after woman shot in face with pellet gun 'for no apparent reason'
Suspect sought after woman shot in face with pellet gun 'for no apparent reason'

Police are searching for a suspect after a woman in her 70s was shot in the face with a pellet gun in an apparent random attack on Wednesday morning. Investigators say the woman was walking along Hupfield...

17m ago

Animal cruelty investigation underway after dead dog found in garbage bag in Scarborough
Animal cruelty investigation underway after dead dog found in garbage bag in Scarborough

Police are asking for the public's help in an animal cruelty investigation after a dead dog was found in Scarborough over the weekend. Investigators say a passerby walking on a trail found the dog wrapped...

3h ago

Brutal cold to be brief as another warm-up is on the way for Toronto and GTA
Brutal cold to be brief as another warm-up is on the way for Toronto and GTA

February 2024 will likely go down as one of the most abnormal months in terms of fluctuating temperatures as southern Ontario residents will usher in March with warmer-than-usual conditions once again. The...

3h ago

