Peel police seek suspect who assaulted, carjacked woman when she stopped to use mailbox

By Michael Talbot

Posted February 29, 2024 1:19 pm.

Peel Regional Police are on the lookout for a man who assaulted a woman and then stole her vehicle while she was using a mailbox in Mississauga on Feb. 8, 2024.

Investigators say the woman pulled her vehicle over to the side of the road to use a community mailbox near Preston Meadow Avenue and Thornwood Road at around 3:15 p.m.

Shortly after exiting her vehicle she was approached by a strange man who assaulted her and threw her to ground before driving off in her car.

The victim suffered minor injuries and was treated at a local hospital.

Not long later, investigators found the victim’s vehicle abandoned near James Austin Drive and Acorn Place in Mississauga.

The suspect is described as South Asian, in his 20s, wearing sunglasses and a blue coat with his face covered.

Police say he is believed to be associated with two getaway cars: a white Honda Civic with steel rims with apparent damage to the passenger side rear quarter panel and a black Honda HR-V.

