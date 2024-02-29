Putin pays tribute to Russian national unity as fighting grinds on in Ukraine

By The Associated Press

Posted February 29, 2024 4:28 am.

Last Updated February 29, 2024 4:42 am.

MOSCOW (AP) — President Vladimir Putin on Thursday hailed Russian national unity amid the fighting in Ukraine in a state-of-the-nation address ahead of next month’s election he’s all but certain to win.

Speaking to an audience of lawmakers and top officials televised live nationwide, Putin said that Russia was “defending its sovereignty and security and protecting our compatriots” in Ukraine.

He hailed Russian soldiers and honored those who were killed in fighting with a moment of silence.

The Associated Press

