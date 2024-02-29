Group speaks out against sole-sourced $26M contract to PwC as Ford government defends it

Ontario's Municipal Affairs and Housing Minister Paul Calandra, right, responds to questions as Premier Doug Ford, left, listens at Queen's Park in Toronto on Sept. 26, 2023
Ontario's Municipal Affairs and Housing Minister Paul Calandra, right, responds to questions as Premier Doug Ford, left, listens at Queen's Park in Toronto on Sept. 26, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Carlos Osorio

By Richard Southern

Posted February 29, 2024 3:00 pm.

The group Democracy Watch is speaking out against the latest sole-sourced contract awarded by the Ford government — this time, to an international accounting firm — saying, “There is no reason except an emergency for sole-sourced contracting.”

CityNews reported Wednesday the provincial government gave a sole-sourced deal to PricewaterhouseCoopers (PWC) to digitize the tribunal system for the Landlord Tenant Board at a cost that has swelled to more than $26 million. It follows news in January of a sole-sourced contract being awarded to office supply company Staples to house nine ServiceOntario outlets.

“The rules need to be strengthened to remove these loopholes,” said Duff Conacher, co-founder of Democracy Watch.

“The best way to do it would be essentially to require the government to go to the auditor general and actually get approval for sole-sourced contracting.”

The group suggested that the rules be strengthened to have the auditor general look at each proposed deal to decide if it should be sole-sourced or put to open tender.

Conacher added that he feels such deals are “a recipe for waste and corruption.”

Government House Leader Paul Calandra — who is also Ontario’s minister of legislative affairs, as well as municipal affairs and housing — defended the move Thursday, telling CityNews, “There’s obviously a lot of processes when it comes to any contract that has been awarded.”

When asked if he was comfortable with such contracts, Calandra said, “I sit on [the] Treasury Board, and I can assure you that there is a tremendous amount of work that goes into any contract before it is granted by the Province of Ontario.”

The government told CityNews on Wednesday that the PwC deal was “conducted in line with the appropriate public service procurement directive.”

But sources say ministry and tribunals staff have been unhappy with the work provided and that costs have grown dramatically due to change orders and add-on contracts. 

“I think it’s pretty clear that this government is too often using sole-sources contracts,” NDP Leader Marit Stiles told reporters on Thursday.

“We should be giving every business an opportunity to bid, and they should be open bids.”

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

1 man dead in daylight drive-by shooting in Etobicoke
1 man dead in daylight drive-by shooting in Etobicoke

One man has died following a drive-by shooting in Etobicoke. Toronto police were called to the Finch Avenue West and Westmore Drive area just after 12:30 p.m. on Thursday. Officers received reports...

1h ago

Suspect sought after woman shot in face with pellet gun 'for no apparent reason'
Suspect sought after woman shot in face with pellet gun 'for no apparent reason'

Police are searching for a suspect after a woman in her 70s was shot in the face with a pellet gun in an apparent random attack on Wednesday morning. Investigators say the woman was walking along Hupfield...

1h ago

Animal cruelty investigation underway after dead dog found in garbage bag in Scarborough
Animal cruelty investigation underway after dead dog found in garbage bag in Scarborough

Police are asking for the public's help in an animal cruelty investigation after a dead dog was found in Scarborough over the weekend. Investigators say a passerby walking on a trail found the dog wrapped...

4h ago

Brutal cold to be brief as another warm-up is on the way for Toronto and GTA
Brutal cold to be brief as another warm-up is on the way for Toronto and GTA

February 2024 will likely go down as one of the most abnormal months in terms of fluctuating temperatures as southern Ontario residents will usher in March with warmer-than-usual conditions once again. The...

4h ago

Top Stories

1 man dead in daylight drive-by shooting in Etobicoke
1 man dead in daylight drive-by shooting in Etobicoke

One man has died following a drive-by shooting in Etobicoke. Toronto police were called to the Finch Avenue West and Westmore Drive area just after 12:30 p.m. on Thursday. Officers received reports...

1h ago

Suspect sought after woman shot in face with pellet gun 'for no apparent reason'
Suspect sought after woman shot in face with pellet gun 'for no apparent reason'

Police are searching for a suspect after a woman in her 70s was shot in the face with a pellet gun in an apparent random attack on Wednesday morning. Investigators say the woman was walking along Hupfield...

1h ago

Animal cruelty investigation underway after dead dog found in garbage bag in Scarborough
Animal cruelty investigation underway after dead dog found in garbage bag in Scarborough

Police are asking for the public's help in an animal cruelty investigation after a dead dog was found in Scarborough over the weekend. Investigators say a passerby walking on a trail found the dog wrapped...

4h ago

Brutal cold to be brief as another warm-up is on the way for Toronto and GTA
Brutal cold to be brief as another warm-up is on the way for Toronto and GTA

February 2024 will likely go down as one of the most abnormal months in terms of fluctuating temperatures as southern Ontario residents will usher in March with warmer-than-usual conditions once again. The...

4h ago

Most Watched Today

2:42
Toronto may use Hamilton's example to deal with 'renoviction' problem
Toronto may use Hamilton's example to deal with 'renoviction' problem

Property owners looking to evict tenants before major renovations may have to acquire proper building permits from the city beforehand. Mark McAllister looks at how Hamilton has set the example.

21h ago

2:16
Business Report: Coinbase glitch scares crypto traders
Business Report: Coinbase glitch scares crypto traders

A Coinbase glitch puts a scare in many crypto investors. Plus, Bitcoin soars to the highest level in two years, and Jeep is recalling several Cherokee models. Business Editor Ari Rabinovitch reports.

22h ago

2:43
Back to winter reality before another spring-like rebound
Back to winter reality before another spring-like rebound

Toronto and the GTA will settle into a winter reality for the next couple of days before a temperature rebound as we head into the weekend.

22h ago

3:55
International accounting firm given sole-sourced contract by Ford government
International accounting firm given sole-sourced contract by Ford government

An international accounting firm was given a sole-sourced contract to create a digital tribunal system, with a cost to taxpayers of more than $26 million. Richard Southern has more.

22h ago

4:32
Rollercoaster weather can impact your health
Rollercoaster weather can impact your health

The GTA has been dealing with quite a topsy-turvy winter. As Faiza Amin reports, these types of drastic changes in temperature and weather patterns can cause health issues.
More Videos