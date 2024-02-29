The Big Story

Quebec has a new housing law. Nobody likes it.

Tenants' rights advocates protesting against the Quebec government's Bill 31 at the Parc metro station on June 22, 2023
Tenants' rights advocates protesting against the Quebec government's Bill 31 at the Parc metro station on June 22, 2023. (Photo Credit: Diona Macalinga/CityNews Montreal)

Analysis by The Big Story podcast

Posted February 29, 2024 7:24 am.

In today’s The Big Story podcast, usually when both sides are mad, it’s a sign of a good political compromise. But when your new housing law manages to anger both tenants and landlords over completely different parts of the same bill, that’s less of a compromise and more of a mess. But Quebec’s housing minister maintains the new legislation will help ease the province’s growing rental and housing crisis.

Erika Morris is a journalist with CBC Montreal. “There’s definitely a lot of people who are not happy with the way that this law was done. A lot of people say that it was rushed, that the studies were not conducted effectively,” said Morris. 

So why do tenant advocates think it will send rents skyrocketing? Why do landlords say it will cost them money? And is it better, in a crisis like this, to simply try something, even if nobody can agree on whether it’ll work or not?

You can subscribe to The Big Story podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google and Spotify. You can also find it at thebigstorypodcast.ca.
