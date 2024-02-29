Russian onslaught targets more Ukrainian towns and villages as Ukraine says it shot down 2 warplanes

Injured Mykola. 25, Ukrainian serviceman of 36th brigade lies on a bed inside a medical bus of volunteer medical battalion "Hospitaliers" during evacuation to safe area, in Donetsk region, Ukraine, on Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024. (AP Photo/Alex Babenko)

By Illia Novikov, The Associated Press

Posted February 29, 2024 6:39 am.

Last Updated February 29, 2024 6:42 am.

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian forces are pushing hard against more Ukrainian towns and villages in eastern and southeastern Ukraine as Moscow tries to press its current advantage in weapons and troops, Kyiv officials said Thursday.

Despite Russia’s apparent offensive momentum on the ground, Ukraine claimed it has shot down 11 Russian warplanes in less than two weeks as the Kremlin’s forces pushed forward.

With the war starting its third year, Russian forces have been bludgeoning some Ukrainian defensive positions into submission, deploying overwhelming amounts of artillery and troop numbers in an effort to punch through defensive lines at targeted points.

Though Russia’s gains have been small, slow and costly, Ukraine doesn’t have enough reservists and has a severe shortage of artillery shells as the supply of military aid from Western partners has waned.

The Russian army is trying to seize the towns and villages of Tonenke, Orlivka, Semenivka, Berdychi and Krasnohorivka in the eastern Donetsk region, Ukraine’s army chief Col. Gen Oleksandr Syrskyi said on social media.

Those are places where Ukrainian military officials had said they would form a new line of defense after Ukrainian troops pulled out of Avdiivka on Feb. 17.

In the southeastern Zaporizhzhia region, Russian forces are focusing on retaking Verbove and Robotyne, towns that Ukraine won back in last summer’s counteroffensive in 2023, Syrskyi said.

Syrskyi, who was appointed by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to lead the country’s military on Feb. 8, accused some of his commanders of making “miscalculations” in assessing the enemy and taking countermeasures.

Meanwhile, Ukraine’s air force commander Mykola Oleshchuk said his units shot down two Russian Su-34 jets overnight.

That made a total of 11 warplanes, including an early warning and control A-50 plane, that Ukraine claims to have downed since Feb. 17.

“The enemy has increased its air presence in the east. Our top military leadership reacted accordingly,” air force spokesman Yurii Ihnat said on national television.

A major question for Kyiv officials is how they can unlock further military help from their partners. Emergency U.S. national security funds for Ukraine are still on hold amid a political dispute in Washington.

The Speaker of the Ukrainian Parliament, Ruslan Stefanchuk, addressed an open letter to U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson asking him to put to a vote the Biden administration’s proposal to send $60 billion of aid to Ukraine.

The letter Stefanchuk posted on X, formerly Twitter, on Wednesday was also signed by 23 speakers and heads of parliaments in European countries.

Eight Ukrainian civilians, including a 6-year-old girl, were killed and at least 12 people were injured in the southeast over the previous 24 hours, the Ukrainian president’s office said Thursday.

___

Associated Press Writer Yuras Karmanau in Tallinn, Estonia, contributed to this report.

___

Follow AP’s coverage of the war in Ukraine at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Illia Novikov, The Associated Press


