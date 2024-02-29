Saskatchewan inquest into killer’s in-custody death to hear from final two witnesses

Vanessa Burns, who had been in a domestic partnership with Myles Sanderson for 14 years, speaks to media during an afternoon break at the inquest into the apprehension and death of Myles Sanderson, who killed 11 people and injured 17 others on James Smith Cree Nation and the nearby community of Weldon in September 2022, held at a hotel conference room in Saskatoon, Wednesday, February 28, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Liam Richards

By Kelly Geraldine Malone, The Canadian Press

Posted February 29, 2024 4:00 am.

Last Updated February 29, 2024 4:13 am.

SASKATOON — A Saskatchewan coroner’s inquest into the death of a man who killed 11 people and injured 17 others in a stabbing rampage is expected to hear from its final two witnesses. 

Jurors have heard how Myles Sanderson laughed and asked Mounties how many people he had killed when he was taken into custody on Sept. 7, 2022. 

The mass killer had been on the run for several days after going on a stabbing rampage on the James Smith Cree Nation and in the nearby village of Weldon. 

The inquest heard that while Sanderson was being detained, his knees buckled and he began to have seizures.

The emergency room doctor who pronounced Sanderson dead is scheduled to provide details today. 

A forensic pathologist has said Sanderson had overdosed on cocaine. 

The inquest has heard that three days after bringing death and chaos to the First Nation, Mounties received a call from a woman who said Sanderson had stolen her truck.

Jurors saw video from RCMP dashboard cameras of a high-speed police pursuit that ended with the truck Sanderson was driving going into a ditch on a highway north of Saskatoon. 

Officers descended on the truck. After Sanderson was removed from the vehicle, video shows the mass killer asking why officers didn’t shoot him. Const. Bill Rowley told jurors Wednesday that Sanderson was smug and arrogant during the arrest.

In the video, Sanderson’s knees buckle and he is placed on the ground. Mounties and paramedics told the inquest that he began to have seizures.

Sanderson was placed in an ambulance and brought to hospital in Saskatoon where he was declared dead.

The inquest is to establish when and where Sanderson died and the cause of his death. The six-person jury may also provide recommendations.

Vanessa Burns, who was Sanderson’s common-law partner, said Wednesday that the inquest has brought up complex emotions. Her father, Earl Burns Sr., was killed by Sanderson on the First Nation. 

Burns said she felt disappointment and anger that Sanderson didn’t show any remorse.

“It was hurtful,” she said. 

A criminal investigative psychologist is also scheduled to testify on Thursday about Sanderson’s behaviour. Matt Logan, who is also a former RCMP officer, testified during a separate inquest into the massacre held last month that examined each of the killings and issued more than two dozen recommendations.

Logan told that inquest that Sanderson showed many psychopathic traits.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 29, 2024.

Kelly Geraldine Malone, The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Police investigate death at Toronto warming centre
Police investigate death at Toronto warming centre

Police are investigating the death of a man at one of the city's warming centres. Investigators tell CityNews they were called to the respite centre at 75 Elizabeth Street just before 2 a.m. Tuesday...

7h ago

Suspect sought after woman shot in the face in brazen daytime attack
Suspect sought after woman shot in the face in brazen daytime attack

Police are searching for a suspect who allegedly shot a 76-year-old woman in the face in a brazen attack Wednesday morning. Investigators say the woman was walking along Hupfield Trail near McLevin...

8h ago

Boys, 12 and 13, charged after man robbed, stabbed in Oshawa
Boys, 12 and 13, charged after man robbed, stabbed in Oshawa

Two youths are facing more than a dozen charges after a man was stabbed and robbed in Oshawa on Tuesday afternoon. Durham police say the two boys approached a man in the area of John Street West and...

7h ago

Police identify two men killed in Weston double-shooting
Police identify two men killed in Weston double-shooting

Toronto police have identified two men who were shot and killed in the Weston neighbourhood early Tuesday morning. Investigators say 33-year-old Akim Fleming and 31-year-old Rajiv Ralph were found...

6h ago

Top Stories

Police investigate death at Toronto warming centre
Police investigate death at Toronto warming centre

Police are investigating the death of a man at one of the city's warming centres. Investigators tell CityNews they were called to the respite centre at 75 Elizabeth Street just before 2 a.m. Tuesday...

7h ago

Suspect sought after woman shot in the face in brazen daytime attack
Suspect sought after woman shot in the face in brazen daytime attack

Police are searching for a suspect who allegedly shot a 76-year-old woman in the face in a brazen attack Wednesday morning. Investigators say the woman was walking along Hupfield Trail near McLevin...

8h ago

Boys, 12 and 13, charged after man robbed, stabbed in Oshawa
Boys, 12 and 13, charged after man robbed, stabbed in Oshawa

Two youths are facing more than a dozen charges after a man was stabbed and robbed in Oshawa on Tuesday afternoon. Durham police say the two boys approached a man in the area of John Street West and...

7h ago

Police identify two men killed in Weston double-shooting
Police identify two men killed in Weston double-shooting

Toronto police have identified two men who were shot and killed in the Weston neighbourhood early Tuesday morning. Investigators say 33-year-old Akim Fleming and 31-year-old Rajiv Ralph were found...

6h ago

Most Watched Today

2:42
Toronto may use Hamilton's example to deal with 'renoviction' problem
Toronto may use Hamilton's example to deal with 'renoviction' problem

Property owners looking to evict tenants before major renovations may have to acquire proper building permits from the city beforehand. Mark McAllister looks at how Hamilton has set the example.

10h ago

3:55
International accounting firm given sole-sourced contract by Ford government
International accounting firm given sole-sourced contract by Ford government

An international accounting firm was given a sole-sourced contract to create a digital tribunal system, with a cost to taxpayers of more than $26 million. Richard Southern has more.

11h ago

4:32
Rollercoaster weather can impact your health
Rollercoaster weather can impact your health

The GTA has been dealing with quite a topsy-turvy winter. As Faiza Amin reports, these types of drastic changes in temperature and weather patterns can cause health issues.

14h ago

0:43
Vehicle crashes into Scarborough butcher shop
Vehicle crashes into Scarborough butcher shop

Scary moments in Scarborough as a vehicle crashes through the front window of a butcher shop. Owner says the customers come first, and keeps the store open.

15h ago

4:02
Former tenant of illegal rooming houses speaks out
Former tenant of illegal rooming houses speaks out

In a follow up to a series of stories CityNews has done on illegal rooming houses in East York, one woman shares her experience of what life was like inside them.

14h ago

More Videos