TD Bank Group reports $2.82B first-quarter profit, revenue up

TORONTO — TD Bank Group reported a first-quarter profit of $2.82 billion, up from $1.58 billion a year earlier, as its revenue also climbed higher.

The bank said Thursday the profit amounted to $1.55 per diluted share for the quarter ended Jan. 31, up from a profit of 82 cents per diluted share in the same quarter last year.

Revenue totalled $13.71 billion, up from $12.20 billion.

TD’s provisions for credit losses for the quarter amounted to $1.00 billion, up from $690 million a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, TD says it earned $2.00 per diluted share, down from an adjusted profit of $2.23 per diluted share in its first quarter last year.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of $1.89 per share, according to estimates compiled by financial markets data firm Refinitiv.

“TD had a good start to the year, with revenue growth reflecting higher fee-income from our markets-driven businesses, including the contribution from TD Cowen, and higher volumes and deposit margins in the Canadian personal and commercial bank,” TD Bank Group chief executive Bharat Masrani said in a statement.

“Expense growth moderated from last quarter as we made progress on our restructuring initiatives, delivering efficiencies across the Bank.”

TD said its Canadian personal and commercial banking business earned $1.79 billion, up from $1.73 billion a year earlier, helped by revenue growth, partially offset by higher non-interest expenses and provisions for credit losses.

Meanwhile, TD’s U.S. retail operations earned $907 million, down from $1.58 billion a year earlier as it was hit by a special assessment by the U.S. Federal Deposit Insurance Corp., lower revenue and higher provisions for credit losses.

The bank’s wealth management and insurance business earned $555 million, up from $554 million a year earlier.

TD’s wholesale banking operations earned $205 million, down $331 million in its first quarter last year.

The bank’s corporate segment reported a loss of $628 million compared with a loss of $2.62 billion a year earlier.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 29, 2024.

