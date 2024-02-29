The London policeman who killed a 33-year-old woman should never have been employed, inquiry finds

This is a family photo of Sarah Everard issued by the Crown Prosecution Service. The off-duty police officer who abducted and murdered a 33-year-old woman in south London three years ago should never have been employed in the first place with three police forces failing to spot clear signals of his unsuitability for numerous roles, according to an official report into the murder. Wayne Couzens was found to have had a history of viewing extreme and violent pornography and alleged sexual offending dating back nearly 20 years prior to the murder of Sarah Everard. (Crown Prosecution Service via AP)

By Pan Pylas, The Associated Press

Posted February 29, 2024 7:58 am.

Last Updated February 29, 2024 8:13 am.

LONDON (AP) — An off-duty police officer who abducted and murdered a 33-year-old woman in south London three years ago should never have been employed in the first place, with three police forces failing to spot clear signals of his unsuitability, an official inquiry revealed Thursday.

According to the damning report, Wayne Couzens had a history of viewing extreme and violent pornography and alleged sexual offending dating back nearly 20 years before the murder of Sarah Everard. Couzens, 51, often shared his interests with other officers on a WhatsApp group.

The inquiry’s chair, Elish Angiolini warned that without a radical overhaul of policing practices and culture, there is “nothing to stop another Couzens operating in plain sight.”

The murder in March 2021 shocked the country, angered many women and raised questions about how police harbored a murderer in their ranks. Couzens, who was a member of London’s Metropolitan Police at the time, later pleaded guilty to Everard’s murder and was sentenced to life in prison.

The Met came under further criticism when a vigil involving hundreds of women and aimed to highlight the broader violence against women and girls was dispersed, at times violently, as it breached the coronavirus restrictions on mass gatherings in force at the time.

Everard, who disappeared while walking home from visiting a friend in south London on March 2021, was found dead a week later in woodland about 60 miles south of London. Couzens had used his police identification to stop her on the pretext that she was violating COVID lockdown rules.

Three different police forces — Kent Police, the Civil Nuclear Constabulary and the Metropolitan Police — “could and should” have stopped Couzens from getting a job as an officer, Angiolini said. She identified a catalogue of failings in his recruitment and vetting, and how allegations against him were investigated.

Police, she added, “repeatedly failed” to spot warning signs about his “unsuitability for office.”

Everard’s family said in response that they believe she died because Couzens was a police officer, adding: “She would never have got into a stranger’s car.”

According to the report, the inquiry uncovered evidence Couzens was accused of a string of other incidents of sexual abuse, including a “very serious sexual assault of a child barely into her teens.” The findings identified at least five incidents which were not reported to police, with Angiolini saying she believes there could be more victims.

“Wayne Couzens should never have been a police officer,” she said, urging every police forces in the country to read the report and take action.

Among the measures, Angiolini called for an urgent review of indecent exposure charges against serving officers, and said allegations of indecent exposure must be taken seriously.

“Warning signs were overlooked throughout his career and opportunities to confront him were missed,” Everard’s family said.

In September, the Met said more than 1,000 officers were currently suspended or on restricted duties while they were under investigation for corruption and other forms of misconduct, including sexual offenses, domestic abuse or racial harassment.

Pan Pylas, The Associated Press

Suspect sought after woman in 70s shot in face 'for no apparent reason' in Scarborough
Suspect sought after woman in 70s shot in face 'for no apparent reason' in Scarborough

Police are searching for a suspect after a woman in her 70s was shot in the face with a pellet gun in an apparent random attack on Wednesday morning. Investigators say the woman was walking along Hupfield...

50m ago

What would happen without a Leap Day? More than you might think
What would happen without a Leap Day? More than you might think

Leap year. It's a delight for the calendar and math nerds among us. So how did it all begin and why? Have a look at some of the numbers, history and lore behind the (not quite) every-four-year phenomenon...

2h ago

Police investigate death at Toronto warming centre
Police investigate death at Toronto warming centre

Police are investigating the death of a man at one of the city's warming centres. Investigators tell CityNews they were called to the respite centre at 75 Elizabeth Street just before 2 a.m. Tuesday...

10h ago

Liberals to table Pharmacare bill one day ahead of deadline negotiated with NDP
Liberals to table Pharmacare bill one day ahead of deadline negotiated with NDP

Health Minister Mark Holland is expected to table a long-awaited bill Thursday meant to pave the way for national pharmacare and preserve a deal that secures NDP support for the government in the House...

1h ago

