The UN accuses Nicaragua’s government of abuses ‘tantamount to crimes against humanity’

FILE - Nicaragua's President Daniel Ortega poses for a photo during the ALBA Summit at the Palace of the Revolution in Havana, Cuba, Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021. Nicaragua’s government has shut down the country’s scouting organization and seven other nongovernmental organizations, state media La Gaceta reported Friday, Feb. 16, 2024, the latest in an ongoing crackdown that has seen the government toss out religious orders, charities and civic groups. (Adalberto Roque, Pool Photo via AP, File)

By Megan Janetsky, The Associated Press

Posted February 29, 2024 3:03 am.

Last Updated February 29, 2024 3:12 am.

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The United Nations accused Nicaragua ‘s government of committing “serious systematic human rights violations, tantamount to crimes against humanity” on Thursday in an investigation into the country’s expanding crackdown on political dissent.

The government of President Daniel Ortega has gone after opponents for years, hitting a turning point in mass protests against the government in 2018 that resulted in violent repression by authorities.

But in the past year, repression has expanded to large swaths of society with a focus on “incapacitating any kind of opposition in the long term,” according to the independent group of U.N. experts investigating the issue since March 2022.

“Nicaragua is caught in a spiral of violence marked by the persecution of all forms of political opposition, whether real or perceived,” Jan Simon, an expert who headed the investigation, said in a statement. “The Government has solidified a spiral of silence incapacitating any potential opposition.”

Ortega’s government has repeatedly said the mass demonstrations against it in 2018 constituted a failed coup attempt orchestrated by the United States, and often responds similarly to criticisms.

The state has targeted civilians, including university students, Indigenous and Black Nicaraguans, and members of the Catholic Church. Children and family members are now targeted simply for being related to people who raise their voices against the government.

ln December, police also charged the director of the Miss Nicaragua pageant of a “beauty queen coup” plot, saying she rigged the competition against pro-government beauty queens. In February, the government shut down yet another round of social groups, including the country’s scouting organization and a rotary club.

The report said the crackdown has expanded past Nicaragua’s borders to the hundreds of thousands of people who have fled government repression, largely landing in the United States and Costa Rica. Hundreds of Nicaraguans have been stripped of their citizenship and left stateless, unable to access fundamental rights.

The U.N. report urged the Ortega government to release “arbitrarily” detained Nicaraguans and called on global leaders to expand sanctions on “individuals and institutions involved in human rights violations.”

