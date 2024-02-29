Third person dies from Milwaukee shooting that injured 4

By The Associated Press

Posted February 29, 2024 8:50 pm.

Last Updated February 29, 2024 8:56 pm.

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A third person died Thursday from injuries sustained in a shooting earlier this week that claimed four victims, police said.

A 39-year-old person died in a hospital from the shooting Sunday in which several people opened fire on each other, police said. The person’s name and gender haven’t been released.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office previously identified the other two people killed as Sam Hunt, 28, and Brianna Sanders, 21, both of Milwaukee.

Another 23-year-old person sustained nonfatal gunshot injuries, police said.

Police said in a statement Sunday the shooting appeared to be related to domestic violence and a physical altercation “where all the victims exchanged gunfire with unknown suspects.”

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Former Prime Minister Brian Mulroney dead at age 84
Former Prime Minister Brian Mulroney dead at age 84

Brian Mulroney, Canada's 18th Prime Minister, has died at the age of 84. Caroline Mulroney confirmed her father's death in a post on X, saying he died peacefully surrounded by family. A spokesman...

58m ago

Mayor Chow 'saddled' with making World Cup successful despite ballooning costs
Mayor Chow 'saddled' with making World Cup successful despite ballooning costs

Toronto's decision to play host to the 2026 FIFA World Cup is raising a number of questions about how best the city can benefit from one of the biggest global sporting events despite the ballooning costs...

42m ago

1 man dead in brazen daylight shooting in Etobicoke
1 man dead in brazen daylight shooting in Etobicoke

One man is dead following a shooting in Etobicoke. Toronto police were called to the Finch Avenue West and Westmore Drive area just after 12:30 p.m. on Thursday after receiving reports that the occupants...

1h ago

Group speaks out against sole-sourced $26M contract to PwC as Ford government defends it
Group speaks out against sole-sourced $26M contract to PwC as Ford government defends it

The group Democracy Watch is speaking out against the latest sole-sourced contract awarded by the Ford government -- this time, to an international accounting firm -- saying, "There is no reason except...

7h ago

Top Stories

Former Prime Minister Brian Mulroney dead at age 84
Former Prime Minister Brian Mulroney dead at age 84

Brian Mulroney, Canada's 18th Prime Minister, has died at the age of 84. Caroline Mulroney confirmed her father's death in a post on X, saying he died peacefully surrounded by family. A spokesman...

58m ago

Mayor Chow 'saddled' with making World Cup successful despite ballooning costs
Mayor Chow 'saddled' with making World Cup successful despite ballooning costs

Toronto's decision to play host to the 2026 FIFA World Cup is raising a number of questions about how best the city can benefit from one of the biggest global sporting events despite the ballooning costs...

42m ago

1 man dead in brazen daylight shooting in Etobicoke
1 man dead in brazen daylight shooting in Etobicoke

One man is dead following a shooting in Etobicoke. Toronto police were called to the Finch Avenue West and Westmore Drive area just after 12:30 p.m. on Thursday after receiving reports that the occupants...

1h ago

Group speaks out against sole-sourced $26M contract to PwC as Ford government defends it
Group speaks out against sole-sourced $26M contract to PwC as Ford government defends it

The group Democracy Watch is speaking out against the latest sole-sourced contract awarded by the Ford government -- this time, to an international accounting firm -- saying, "There is no reason except...

7h ago

Most Watched Today

2:39
Spring-like weather returning to the GTA
Spring-like weather returning to the GTA

Mainly sunny and a return to milder temperatures on Friday as another warming trend is set to move into the GTA,

1h ago

4:03
Woman shot in face with pellet gun
Woman shot in face with pellet gun

A 76-year-old woman was shot in the face with a pellet gun while she was walking along a Scarborough-area street. As Faiza Amin reports, investigators have released a suspect photo and a description.

9h ago

2:42
Toronto may use Hamilton's example to deal with 'renoviction' problem
Toronto may use Hamilton's example to deal with 'renoviction' problem

Property owners looking to evict tenants before major renovations may have to acquire proper building permits from the city beforehand. Mark McAllister looks at how Hamilton has set the example.
1:59
Day 3 of strike at York University
Day 3 of strike at York University

The union representing 3,000 York University workers says they want better wages while the school says the union isn't playing ball. Brandon Rowe was on the picket lines and has the story.
2:16
Business Report: Coinbase glitch scares crypto traders
Business Report: Coinbase glitch scares crypto traders

A Coinbase glitch puts a scare in many crypto investors. Plus, Bitcoin soars to the highest level in two years, and Jeep is recalling several Cherokee models. Business Editor Ari Rabinovitch reports.
More Videos