Police investigating after dead dog found in garbage bag in Scarborough

Police are asking for the public’s help in an animal cruelty investigation after a dead dog was found in Scarborough over the weekend.

Investigators say officers found the dog wrapped in a garbage bag near Morningside Avenue and Danzig Street, south of Lawrence Avenue East.

Police say the dead animal was very thin and malnourished.

The dog is described as an American Bulldog mix, light brown in colour with white markings on its head and snout.

Anyone who has information is being asked to contact Toronto police.