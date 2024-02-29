Brutal cold to be brief as another warm-up is on the way for Toronto and GTA

February 2024 will likely go down as one of the most abnormal months in terms of fluctuating temperatures as southern Ontario residents will usher in March with warmer-than-usual conditions once again.

The changing daytime temperatures have dominated the current week as it began in the double digits and rare February thunderstorms on Tuesday. New record-setting warm February temperatures were also set that day, leading to one of the more significant cold spells and drops on Wednesday evening into Thursday.

By late Wednesday afternoon, temperatures had dropped by as much as 15 degrees, leading to a flash freeze in many locales. The daytime high today in Toronto will be -3 C, with it feeling more like -10 C, but the cold is not here to stay.

While many in Toronto and the GTA will wake up on Friday to cold temperatures, we’ll get back into the single digits by the afternoon with sunny skies and a forecasted high of 7 C. It will be slightly warmer in Mississauga and Brampton, with tomorrow’s daytime high expected to come in at 10 C.

While the sun will disappear for much of Saturday, temperatures should hover around the 5 C to 7 C mark in Toronto, with showers possible in the morning.

Sunshine will return by Sunday, with a forecasted daytime high of 9 C. Though subject to change, next week could be even warmer, with 10 C possible by Monday and a daytime high of 14 C on Tuesday.

Windsor became the first place in Ontario this year to reach the 20 C mark on Tuesday afternoon. Temperatures reached 21.4 C in Windsor, beating the city’s previous record February high of 20.4 C in 2000.

