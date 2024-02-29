Brutal cold to be brief as another warm-up is on the way for Toronto and GTA

Toronto weather
People walk at the beach on an unseasonably warm but extremely windy day, in Toronto on March 6, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Rachel Verbin

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted February 29, 2024 10:44 am.

Last Updated February 29, 2024 11:04 am.

February 2024 will likely go down as one of the most abnormal months in terms of fluctuating temperatures as southern Ontario residents will usher in March with warmer-than-usual conditions once again.

The changing daytime temperatures have dominated the current week as it began in the double digits and rare February thunderstorms on Tuesday. New record-setting warm February temperatures were also set that day, leading to one of the more significant cold spells and drops on Wednesday evening into Thursday.

By late Wednesday afternoon, temperatures had dropped by as much as 15 degrees, leading to a flash freeze in many locales. The daytime high today in Toronto will be -3 C, with it feeling more like -10 C, but the cold is not here to stay.

While many in Toronto and the GTA will wake up on Friday to cold temperatures, we’ll get back into the single digits by the afternoon with sunny skies and a forecasted high of 7 C. It will be slightly warmer in Mississauga and Brampton, with tomorrow’s daytime high expected to come in at 10 C.

Related:

While the sun will disappear for much of Saturday, temperatures should hover around the 5 C to 7 C mark in Toronto, with showers possible in the morning.

Sunshine will return by Sunday, with a forecasted daytime high of 9 C. Though subject to change, next week could be even warmer, with 10 C possible by Monday and a daytime high of 14 C on Tuesday.

Windsor became the first place in Ontario this year to reach the 20 C mark on Tuesday afternoon. Temperatures reached 21.4 C in Windsor, beating the city’s previous record February high of 20.4 C in 2000.

To enter the CityNews Weather Guarantee and additional details on your extended forecast, visit here.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Suspect sought after woman shot in face with pellet gun 'for no apparent reason'
Suspect sought after woman shot in face with pellet gun 'for no apparent reason'

Police are searching for a suspect after a woman in her 70s was shot in the face with a pellet gun in an apparent random attack on Wednesday morning. Investigators say the woman was walking along Hupfield...

22m ago

Police investigating after dead dog found in garbage bag in Scarborough
Police investigating after dead dog found in garbage bag in Scarborough

Police are asking for the public's help in an animal cruelty investigation after a dead dog was found in Scarborough over the weekend. Investigators say a passerby walking on a trail found the dog wrapped...

20m ago

Economy grew at annualized rate of 1% in Q4, Statistics Canada says
Economy grew at annualized rate of 1% in Q4, Statistics Canada says

The Canadian economy expanded at an annualized rate of one per cent in the fourth quarter as high interest rates weighed on growth, but not enough to push the economy into a recession. The increase...

2m ago

Burlington man charged for street racing, fleeing from cops: police
Burlington man charged for street racing, fleeing from cops: police

A 24-year-old man from Burlington is facing numerous charges, including street racing, after fleeing from officers during an attempted traffic stop, Peel Regional Police said. Officers from the Peel...

18m ago

Top Stories

Suspect sought after woman shot in face with pellet gun 'for no apparent reason'
Suspect sought after woman shot in face with pellet gun 'for no apparent reason'

Police are searching for a suspect after a woman in her 70s was shot in the face with a pellet gun in an apparent random attack on Wednesday morning. Investigators say the woman was walking along Hupfield...

22m ago

Police investigating after dead dog found in garbage bag in Scarborough
Police investigating after dead dog found in garbage bag in Scarborough

Police are asking for the public's help in an animal cruelty investigation after a dead dog was found in Scarborough over the weekend. Investigators say a passerby walking on a trail found the dog wrapped...

20m ago

Economy grew at annualized rate of 1% in Q4, Statistics Canada says
Economy grew at annualized rate of 1% in Q4, Statistics Canada says

The Canadian economy expanded at an annualized rate of one per cent in the fourth quarter as high interest rates weighed on growth, but not enough to push the economy into a recession. The increase...

2m ago

Burlington man charged for street racing, fleeing from cops: police
Burlington man charged for street racing, fleeing from cops: police

A 24-year-old man from Burlington is facing numerous charges, including street racing, after fleeing from officers during an attempted traffic stop, Peel Regional Police said. Officers from the Peel...

18m ago

Most Watched Today

2:42
Toronto may use Hamilton's example to deal with 'renoviction' problem
Toronto may use Hamilton's example to deal with 'renoviction' problem

Property owners looking to evict tenants before major renovations may have to acquire proper building permits from the city beforehand. Mark McAllister looks at how Hamilton has set the example.

16h ago

3:55
International accounting firm given sole-sourced contract by Ford government
International accounting firm given sole-sourced contract by Ford government

An international accounting firm was given a sole-sourced contract to create a digital tribunal system, with a cost to taxpayers of more than $26 million. Richard Southern has more.

17h ago

4:32
Rollercoaster weather can impact your health
Rollercoaster weather can impact your health

The GTA has been dealing with quite a topsy-turvy winter. As Faiza Amin reports, these types of drastic changes in temperature and weather patterns can cause health issues.

20h ago

0:43
Vehicle crashes into Scarborough butcher shop
Vehicle crashes into Scarborough butcher shop

Scary moments in Scarborough as a vehicle crashes through the front window of a butcher shop. Owner says the customers come first, and keeps the store open.

21h ago

4:02
Former tenant of illegal rooming houses speaks out
Former tenant of illegal rooming houses speaks out

In a follow up to a series of stories CityNews has done on illegal rooming houses in East York, one woman shares her experience of what life was like inside them.

20h ago

More Videos