Video shows person of interest in explosion outside Alabama attorney general’s office

This image provided by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency shows security camera images of a person that investigators say may have information about the detonation of an explosive device outside the Alabama attorney general's office in Montgomery, Ala., early Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024. The state agency says the device exploded at about 3:42 a.m. Saturday. No one was injured and no building damage was reported. (Alabama Law Enforcement Agency via AP)

By The Associated Press

Posted February 29, 2024 6:37 pm.

Last Updated February 29, 2024 6:42 pm.

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Authorities have released a video showing a person of interest in their investigation of an explosive device that detonated outside the Alabama attorney general’s office last weekend.

The short security camera clip shared by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency on Wednesday shows a person strolling down a sidewalk, wearing a facemask, stocking cap, dark jacket and gloves. A statement from the agency described the person as someone who “may have information related to this crime.”

The state agency says the device exploded at about 3:42 a.m. Saturday after being placed outside the office in downtown Montgomery. No one was injured and no building damage was reported.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency asked anyone with information to submit tips at 1-800-CALL-FBI and upload any photos or digital files at www.fbi.gov/alabamaagexplosion.

___

This story has been corrected to state that the video was released Wednesday, not Thursday.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Former Prime Minister Brian Mulroney dead at age 84
Former Prime Minister Brian Mulroney dead at age 84

Brian Mulroney, Canada's 18th Prime Minister, has died at the age of 84. Caroline Mulroney confirmed her father's death in a post on X, saying he died peacefully surrounded by family. https://twitter.com/c_mulroney/status/1763337379165934039 Mulroney...

breaking

0m ago

1 man dead in daylight drive-by shooting in Etobicoke
1 man dead in daylight drive-by shooting in Etobicoke

One man has died following a drive-by shooting in Etobicoke. Toronto police were called to the Finch Avenue West and Westmore Drive area just after 12:30 p.m. on Thursday. Officers received reports...

4h ago

Group speaks out against sole-sourced $26M contract to PwC as Ford government defends it
Group speaks out against sole-sourced $26M contract to PwC as Ford government defends it

The group Democracy Watch is speaking out against the latest sole-sourced contract awarded by the Ford government -- this time, to an international accounting firm -- saying, "There is no reason except...

4h ago

Toronto Public Library reaches 'major milestone' in recovery from October cyberattack
Toronto Public Library reaches 'major milestone' in recovery from October cyberattack

The Toronto Public Library says it reached a "major milestone" with the restoration of its catalogue, search features, and customer accounts four months after a cyberattack crippled its website and likely...

1h ago

Top Stories

Former Prime Minister Brian Mulroney dead at age 84
Former Prime Minister Brian Mulroney dead at age 84

Brian Mulroney, Canada's 18th Prime Minister, has died at the age of 84. Caroline Mulroney confirmed her father's death in a post on X, saying he died peacefully surrounded by family. https://twitter.com/c_mulroney/status/1763337379165934039 Mulroney...

breaking

0m ago

1 man dead in daylight drive-by shooting in Etobicoke
1 man dead in daylight drive-by shooting in Etobicoke

One man has died following a drive-by shooting in Etobicoke. Toronto police were called to the Finch Avenue West and Westmore Drive area just after 12:30 p.m. on Thursday. Officers received reports...

4h ago

Group speaks out against sole-sourced $26M contract to PwC as Ford government defends it
Group speaks out against sole-sourced $26M contract to PwC as Ford government defends it

The group Democracy Watch is speaking out against the latest sole-sourced contract awarded by the Ford government -- this time, to an international accounting firm -- saying, "There is no reason except...

4h ago

Toronto Public Library reaches 'major milestone' in recovery from October cyberattack
Toronto Public Library reaches 'major milestone' in recovery from October cyberattack

The Toronto Public Library says it reached a "major milestone" with the restoration of its catalogue, search features, and customer accounts four months after a cyberattack crippled its website and likely...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:42
Toronto may use Hamilton's example to deal with 'renoviction' problem
Toronto may use Hamilton's example to deal with 'renoviction' problem

Property owners looking to evict tenants before major renovations may have to acquire proper building permits from the city beforehand. Mark McAllister looks at how Hamilton has set the example.
2:16
Business Report: Coinbase glitch scares crypto traders
Business Report: Coinbase glitch scares crypto traders

A Coinbase glitch puts a scare in many crypto investors. Plus, Bitcoin soars to the highest level in two years, and Jeep is recalling several Cherokee models. Business Editor Ari Rabinovitch reports.
2:43
Back to winter reality before another spring-like rebound
Back to winter reality before another spring-like rebound

Toronto and the GTA will settle into a winter reality for the next couple of days before a temperature rebound as we head into the weekend.

3:55
International accounting firm given sole-sourced contract by Ford government
International accounting firm given sole-sourced contract by Ford government

An international accounting firm was given a sole-sourced contract to create a digital tribunal system, with a cost to taxpayers of more than $26 million. Richard Southern has more.

4:32
Rollercoaster weather can impact your health
Rollercoaster weather can impact your health

The GTA has been dealing with quite a topsy-turvy winter. As Faiza Amin reports, these types of drastic changes in temperature and weather patterns can cause health issues.
More Videos