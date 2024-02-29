What makes Super Tuesday so important? It’s all about the delegates. Here’s a look at the numbers

President Joe Biden arrives on Marine One in Mountain View, Calif., for a campaign fundraiser Thursday, Feb. 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By Maya Sweedler, The Associated Press

Posted February 29, 2024 4:52 pm.

Last Updated February 29, 2024 4:56 pm.

WASHINGTON (AP) — More than one-third of the total delegates available in both the Republican and Democratic presidential primaries will be awarded on Super Tuesday, when 16 states and one U.S. territory hold presidential nominating contests.

On the Republican side, 854 of 2,429 will be at stake on Super Tuesday, which is traditionally the biggest day on the presidential primary calendar when it comes to the number of states holding presidential primaries and caucuses, as well as the number of delegates in play. Democrats will award 1,420 delegates. Nobody will lock up the nomination on Super Tuesday, but each party’s frontrunner can get pretty close.

Former President Donald Trump, who has won every presidential contest in which he’s appeared on the ballot and earned 122 delegates, needs 1,093 more to hit his so-called “magic number” of 1,215. Once he receives that many delegates, he’ll have won a majority of available delegates to the Republican convention this summer and will be considered the party’s presumptive nominee.

The earliest Trump can hit that number is March 12, though that could change depending on how many delegates he receives on Super Tuesday and in the days leading up to it. The exact number of delegates available on a date can also change as state parties finalize their plans.

Former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley, the last major candidate on the Republican side, enters this week having won a fraction of delegates available in four of the six states and territories that have awarded them thus far.

Republican delegate rules vary by state, but their system generally makes it easier for frontrunners to quickly rack up large numbers of delegates because many states — including Super Tuesday’s biggest prize, California — award all their delegates to candidates who win a majority of the vote. In Texas, which has the second biggest delegate haul, 150 delegates will be assigned based on the Super Tuesday primary results, while state officials say they will assign another 11 at the statewide convention in May.

On the Democratic side, President Joe Biden is in a position to pick up a substantial number of delegates. Biden’s magic number currently sits at 1,968, though that could shift slightly depending on how the party decides to handle New Hampshire, which broke party rules by holding its party primary in January. The earliest Biden can hit that figure is March 19. He currently has 206 delegates.

Democrats award delegates proportionally everywhere, making it easier for trailing candidates to pick up delegates, at least in theory. Biden’s major challenger, Rep. Dean Phillips, hasn’t been able to take advantage, but these rules open the door for ballot options like “uncommitted” or “no preference” to receive delegates, should they qualify by meeting a vote threshold of 15%, either statewide or in a congressional district.

These uncommitted delegates, who will arrive at the Democrats’ summer convention unpledged and can choose whom to vote for, have been the only thing between Biden and a clean sweep thus far. In Michigan, the “uncommitted” ballot option received two delegates. Seven Super Tuesday states – including Iowa, whose all-mail election will report results that day – offer some sort of “uncommitted” option.

Maya Sweedler, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

1 man dead in daylight drive-by shooting in Etobicoke
1 man dead in daylight drive-by shooting in Etobicoke

One man has died following a drive-by shooting in Etobicoke. Toronto police were called to the Finch Avenue West and Westmore Drive area just after 12:30 p.m. on Thursday. Officers received reports...

3h ago

Group speaks out against sole-sourced $26M contract to PwC as Ford government defends it
Group speaks out against sole-sourced $26M contract to PwC as Ford government defends it

The group Democracy Watch is speaking out against the latest sole-sourced contract awarded by the Ford government -- this time, to an international accounting firm -- saying, "There is no reason except...

2h ago

Toronto Public Library reaches 'major milestone' in recovery from October cyberattack
Toronto Public Library reaches 'major milestone' in recovery from October cyberattack

The Toronto Public Library says it reached a "major milestone" with the restoration of its catalogue, search features, and customer accounts four months after a cyberattack crippled its website and likely...

5m ago

Suspect sought after woman shot in face with pellet gun 'for no apparent reason'
Suspect sought after woman shot in face with pellet gun 'for no apparent reason'

Police are searching for a suspect after a woman in her 70s was shot in the face with a pellet gun in an apparent random attack on Wednesday morning. Investigators say the woman was walking along Hupfield...

3h ago

Top Stories

1 man dead in daylight drive-by shooting in Etobicoke
1 man dead in daylight drive-by shooting in Etobicoke

One man has died following a drive-by shooting in Etobicoke. Toronto police were called to the Finch Avenue West and Westmore Drive area just after 12:30 p.m. on Thursday. Officers received reports...

3h ago

Group speaks out against sole-sourced $26M contract to PwC as Ford government defends it
Group speaks out against sole-sourced $26M contract to PwC as Ford government defends it

The group Democracy Watch is speaking out against the latest sole-sourced contract awarded by the Ford government -- this time, to an international accounting firm -- saying, "There is no reason except...

2h ago

Toronto Public Library reaches 'major milestone' in recovery from October cyberattack
Toronto Public Library reaches 'major milestone' in recovery from October cyberattack

The Toronto Public Library says it reached a "major milestone" with the restoration of its catalogue, search features, and customer accounts four months after a cyberattack crippled its website and likely...

5m ago

Suspect sought after woman shot in face with pellet gun 'for no apparent reason'
Suspect sought after woman shot in face with pellet gun 'for no apparent reason'

Police are searching for a suspect after a woman in her 70s was shot in the face with a pellet gun in an apparent random attack on Wednesday morning. Investigators say the woman was walking along Hupfield...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

2:42
Toronto may use Hamilton's example to deal with 'renoviction' problem
Toronto may use Hamilton's example to deal with 'renoviction' problem

Property owners looking to evict tenants before major renovations may have to acquire proper building permits from the city beforehand. Mark McAllister looks at how Hamilton has set the example.

22h ago

2:16
Business Report: Coinbase glitch scares crypto traders
Business Report: Coinbase glitch scares crypto traders

A Coinbase glitch puts a scare in many crypto investors. Plus, Bitcoin soars to the highest level in two years, and Jeep is recalling several Cherokee models. Business Editor Ari Rabinovitch reports.

23h ago

2:43
Back to winter reality before another spring-like rebound
Back to winter reality before another spring-like rebound

Toronto and the GTA will settle into a winter reality for the next couple of days before a temperature rebound as we head into the weekend.

23h ago

3:55
International accounting firm given sole-sourced contract by Ford government
International accounting firm given sole-sourced contract by Ford government

An international accounting firm was given a sole-sourced contract to create a digital tribunal system, with a cost to taxpayers of more than $26 million. Richard Southern has more.

23h ago

4:32
Rollercoaster weather can impact your health
Rollercoaster weather can impact your health

The GTA has been dealing with quite a topsy-turvy winter. As Faiza Amin reports, these types of drastic changes in temperature and weather patterns can cause health issues.
More Videos