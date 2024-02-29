Wild turkey that chased residents of small Quebec town killed by slingshot

<div>The mayor of Louiseville, Que. says a wild turkey that for weeks sowed terror in the small town 95 kilometres northeast of Montreal was killed this morning by a man armed with a slingshot. Quebec's provincial flag flies on a flag pole in Ottawa on June 30, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld</div>

By The Canadian Press

Posted February 29, 2024 3:26 pm.

Last Updated February 29, 2024 3:42 pm.

MONTREAL — The mayor of a small Quebec town about 95 kilometres northeast of Montreal says a wild turkey that for weeks sowed terror among his citizens was killed this morning by a man armed with a slingshot.

The turkey’s death followed Louiseville Mayor Yvon Deshaies’ public call this week for someone to take down the aggressive bird, which he says attacked a man in a wheelchair and led families to fear bringing their kids to school.

Deshaies says he issued the call after an appeal for help from provincial wildlife protection officials failed to spur action.

Quebec only allows wild turkey hunting on specific dates in the spring and fall, and Deshaies is protecting the identity of the man who killed the animal for fear of reprisals.

Deshaies says the turkey hunter plans to cook and eat the bird tonight, though the mayor is keeping its feet so he can show off the sharp talons.

He’s shrugging off the possibility that he could face any legal action for encouraging the killing of the turkey.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 29, 2024.

The Canadian Press

<!– Photo: 20240229140236-65e0dccf8a6f88fa8bac161fjpeg.jpg, Caption:

The mayor of Louiseville, Que. says a wild turkey that for weeks sowed terror in the small town 95 kilometres northeast of Montreal was killed this morning by a man armed with a slingshot. Quebec’s provincial flag flies on a flag pole in Ottawa on June 30, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

–>

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

1 man dead in daylight drive-by shooting in Etobicoke
1 man dead in daylight drive-by shooting in Etobicoke

One man has died following a drive-by shooting in Etobicoke. Toronto police were called to the Finch Avenue West and Westmore Drive area just after 12:30 p.m. on Thursday. Officers received reports...

1h ago

Group speaks out against sole-sourced $26M contract to PwC as Ford government defends it
Group speaks out against sole-sourced $26M contract to PwC as Ford government defends it

The group Democracy Watch is speaking out against the latest sole-sourced contract awarded by the Ford government -- this time, to an international accounting firm -- saying, "There is no reason except...

54m ago

Suspect sought after woman shot in face with pellet gun 'for no apparent reason'
Suspect sought after woman shot in face with pellet gun 'for no apparent reason'

Police are searching for a suspect after a woman in her 70s was shot in the face with a pellet gun in an apparent random attack on Wednesday morning. Investigators say the woman was walking along Hupfield...

1h ago

Animal cruelty investigation underway after dead dog found in garbage bag in Scarborough
Animal cruelty investigation underway after dead dog found in garbage bag in Scarborough

Police are asking for the public's help in an animal cruelty investigation after a dead dog was found in Scarborough over the weekend. Investigators say a passerby walking on a trail found the dog wrapped...

4h ago

Top Stories

1 man dead in daylight drive-by shooting in Etobicoke
1 man dead in daylight drive-by shooting in Etobicoke

One man has died following a drive-by shooting in Etobicoke. Toronto police were called to the Finch Avenue West and Westmore Drive area just after 12:30 p.m. on Thursday. Officers received reports...

1h ago

Group speaks out against sole-sourced $26M contract to PwC as Ford government defends it
Group speaks out against sole-sourced $26M contract to PwC as Ford government defends it

The group Democracy Watch is speaking out against the latest sole-sourced contract awarded by the Ford government -- this time, to an international accounting firm -- saying, "There is no reason except...

54m ago

Suspect sought after woman shot in face with pellet gun 'for no apparent reason'
Suspect sought after woman shot in face with pellet gun 'for no apparent reason'

Police are searching for a suspect after a woman in her 70s was shot in the face with a pellet gun in an apparent random attack on Wednesday morning. Investigators say the woman was walking along Hupfield...

1h ago

Animal cruelty investigation underway after dead dog found in garbage bag in Scarborough
Animal cruelty investigation underway after dead dog found in garbage bag in Scarborough

Police are asking for the public's help in an animal cruelty investigation after a dead dog was found in Scarborough over the weekend. Investigators say a passerby walking on a trail found the dog wrapped...

4h ago

Most Watched Today

2:42
Toronto may use Hamilton's example to deal with 'renoviction' problem
Toronto may use Hamilton's example to deal with 'renoviction' problem

Property owners looking to evict tenants before major renovations may have to acquire proper building permits from the city beforehand. Mark McAllister looks at how Hamilton has set the example.

21h ago

2:16
Business Report: Coinbase glitch scares crypto traders
Business Report: Coinbase glitch scares crypto traders

A Coinbase glitch puts a scare in many crypto investors. Plus, Bitcoin soars to the highest level in two years, and Jeep is recalling several Cherokee models. Business Editor Ari Rabinovitch reports.

21h ago

2:43
Back to winter reality before another spring-like rebound
Back to winter reality before another spring-like rebound

Toronto and the GTA will settle into a winter reality for the next couple of days before a temperature rebound as we head into the weekend.

22h ago

3:55
International accounting firm given sole-sourced contract by Ford government
International accounting firm given sole-sourced contract by Ford government

An international accounting firm was given a sole-sourced contract to create a digital tribunal system, with a cost to taxpayers of more than $26 million. Richard Southern has more.

22h ago

4:32
Rollercoaster weather can impact your health
Rollercoaster weather can impact your health

The GTA has been dealing with quite a topsy-turvy winter. As Faiza Amin reports, these types of drastic changes in temperature and weather patterns can cause health issues.
More Videos