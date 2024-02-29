York Region health officials investigating ‘unique’ case of measles

By John Marchesan

Posted February 29, 2024 5:56 pm.

Last Updated February 29, 2024 6:15 pm.

Public health officials in York Region say they are investigating a “unique” case of measles in a man in his 30s who they say has no recent travel history or been in contact with anyone else who may have been sick.

York Region Public Health (YRPH) says the public may have been exposed during the following dates and times:

  • Melt N Dip Restaurant 1018 Eglinton Ave. E. #4, Mississauga on Saturday, February 24, 2024, from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
  • Mackenzie Health Cortellucci Vaughan Hospital (Main Waiting Area) Emergency Department 3200 Major Mackenzie Dr. W., Vaughan on Monday February 26, 2024, from approximately 2:40 p.m. to 4:55 p.m.
  • Vellore Medical Clinic 10395 Weston Rd, Woodbridge on Monday, February 26, 2024, from approximately 12:10 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

“If you were present at the above times and locations and you were with an infant under 6 months of age or are immunocompromised, please call York Region Public Health immediately as you may be eligible for preventive treatment,” health officials said in a statement, adding additional exposure locations are under investigation.

Measles is a highly contagious viral infection that spreads very easily through airborne transmission. The measles virus can live in the air or on surfaces for up to two hours.

Symptoms of measles include a high fever, cough, runny nose, red, watery eyes, and a red rash. They typically appear 7 to 21 days after exposure.

This is the fourth confirmed case of measles in Ontario, which includes a child who was recently hospitalized in Toronto.

There is currently a large outbreak of measles in Europe with over 40,000 cases. Health officials say anyone travelling abroad should confirm that they have two doses of the measles vaccine.

