1 dead after crash involving dump truck and van in East Gwillimbury

crash
The scene of a fatal crash in East Gwillimbury from the CityNews chopper on Friday, March 1, 2024.

By Michael Talbot

Posted March 1, 2024 5:45 pm.

Last Updated March 1, 2024 5:46 pm.

One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash in East Gwillimbury on Friday afternoon, York Regional Police confirm.

Emergency crews were called to the Queensville Sideroad and Highway 404 area at around 1:30 p.m. after a dump truck apparently t-boned a van.

There’s no details on the deceased person and police have not indicated any charges at this point.

More to come

