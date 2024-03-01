1 dead after crash involving dump truck and van in East Gwillimbury
Posted March 1, 2024 5:45 pm.
Last Updated March 1, 2024 5:46 pm.
One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash in East Gwillimbury on Friday afternoon, York Regional Police confirm.
Emergency crews were called to the Queensville Sideroad and Highway 404 area at around 1:30 p.m. after a dump truck apparently t-boned a van.
There’s no details on the deceased person and police have not indicated any charges at this point.
