A US appeals court ruling will allow mine development on Oak Flat, land sacred to Apaches

FILE - An Apache activist dancer performs in a rally to save Oak Flat, land near Superior, Ariz., sacred to Western Apache tribes, in front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, July 22, 2015. An Apache group that has fought to protect land it considers sacred from a copper mining project in central Arizona suffered a significant blow Friday, March 1, 2024, when a divided federal court panel voted 6-5 to uphold a lower court's denial of a preliminary injunction to halt transfer of land for the project. (AP Photo/Molly Riley, File)

By Anita Snow And Matthew Daly, The Associated Press

Posted March 1, 2024 7:04 pm.

Last Updated March 1, 2024 7:12 pm.

PHOENIX (AP) — An Apache group that has fought to protect land it considers sacred from a copper mining project in central Arizona suffered a significant blow Friday when a divided federal court panel voted 6-5 to uphold a lower court’s denial of a preliminary injunction to halt the transfer of land for the project.

The Apache Stronghold organization had hoped to halt the mining project by preventing the U.S. government from transferring the land called Oak Flat to Resolution Copper.

Wendsler Nosie, who has led Apache Stronghold’s fight, vowed to appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court the decision by the rare 11-member “en banc” panel of the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals.

“Oak Flat is like Mount Sinai to us — our most sacred site where we connect with our Creator, our faith, our families, and our land,” Nosie said. “Today’s ruling targets the spiritual lifeblood of my people, but it will not stop our struggle to save Oak Flat.”

Apache Stronghold represents the interests of certain members of the San Carlos Apache Tribe. The Western Apaches consider Oak Flat, which is dotted with ancient oak groves and traditional plants, essential to their religion.

Oak Flat also sits atop the world’s third-largest deposit of copper ore.

An environmental impact survey for the project was pulled back while the U.S. Department of Agriculture consulted for months with Native American tribes and others about their concerns.

Apache Stronghold had sued the government to stop the land transfer, saying it would violate its members’ rights under the free exercise clause of the First Amendment, the Religious Freedom Restoration Act and an 1852 treaty between the United States and the Apaches.

The majority opinion of the appeals panel said that “Apache Stronghold was unlikely to succeed on the merits on any of its three claims before the court, and consequently was not entitled” to a preliminary injunction.

The dissenting five judges in the group said the majority had “tragically” erred and will allow the government to “obliterate Oak Flat.”

Resolution Copper President and General Manager Vicky Peacey welcomed the ruling, saying there was significant local support for the project, which has the potential to supply up to one quarter of U.S. copper demand.

Peacey said the money could bring as much as $1 billion a year to Arizona’s economy and create thousands of local jobs in a traditional mining region.

“As we deliver these benefits to Arizona and the nation, our dialogue with local communities and Tribes will continue to shape the project as we seek to understand and address the concerns that have been raised, building on more than a decade of government consultation and review,” Peacey said.

U.S. Raúl M. Grijalva, an Arizona Democrat, called the court’s decision “wrong.”

“Tribal communities deserve the same religious freedom protections for their sacred sites that are respected for every other American,” Grijalva said. “The court acknowledges that foreign-owned Resolution Copper will completely and irreversibly desecrate Oak Flat, but they’re giving them the green light anyways.”

“It’s a slap in the face to tribal sovereignty and the many tribes, including the San Carlos Apache, who have been fighting to protect a site they have visited and prayed at since time immemorial,” he added.

___

Daly reported from Washington.

Anita Snow And Matthew Daly, The Associated Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Man charged in dog attack that left woman with life-altering injuries in Etobicoke, dogs still missing
Man charged in dog attack that left woman with life-altering injuries in Etobicoke, dogs still missing

A man from Toronto has been charged after his two dogs allegedly attacked a woman in Etobicoke last month, leaving her with life-altering injuries, police said. Investigators were called to the Martin...

1h ago

1 dead after crash involving dump truck and van in East Gwillimbury
1 dead after crash involving dump truck and van in East Gwillimbury

One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash in East Gwillimbury on Friday afternoon, York Regional Police confirm. Emergency crews were called to the Queensville Sideroad and Highway 404 area at around...

1h ago

Prospective adoptive parents of boy charged with 1st-degree murder in Burlington
Prospective adoptive parents of boy charged with 1st-degree murder in Burlington

The prospective adoptive parents of a 12-year-old boy are facing first-degree murder charges after the child was found dead inside a Burlington residence days before Christmas in 2022, Halton Regional...

2h ago

'More convincing than ever': Peel police warn of realistic CRA scams this tax season
'More convincing than ever': Peel police warn of realistic CRA scams this tax season

Death and taxes may be unavoidable, but being scammed trying to pay your taxes doesn't have to happen if you're vigilant. That's the message from Peel Regional Police this tax season. The first day...

3h ago

Top Stories

Man charged in dog attack that left woman with life-altering injuries in Etobicoke, dogs still missing
Man charged in dog attack that left woman with life-altering injuries in Etobicoke, dogs still missing

A man from Toronto has been charged after his two dogs allegedly attacked a woman in Etobicoke last month, leaving her with life-altering injuries, police said. Investigators were called to the Martin...

1h ago

1 dead after crash involving dump truck and van in East Gwillimbury
1 dead after crash involving dump truck and van in East Gwillimbury

One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash in East Gwillimbury on Friday afternoon, York Regional Police confirm. Emergency crews were called to the Queensville Sideroad and Highway 404 area at around...

1h ago

Prospective adoptive parents of boy charged with 1st-degree murder in Burlington
Prospective adoptive parents of boy charged with 1st-degree murder in Burlington

The prospective adoptive parents of a 12-year-old boy are facing first-degree murder charges after the child was found dead inside a Burlington residence days before Christmas in 2022, Halton Regional...

2h ago

'More convincing than ever': Peel police warn of realistic CRA scams this tax season
'More convincing than ever': Peel police warn of realistic CRA scams this tax season

Death and taxes may be unavoidable, but being scammed trying to pay your taxes doesn't have to happen if you're vigilant. That's the message from Peel Regional Police this tax season. The first day...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

2:35
Portion of TTC Line 1 closed for emergency track work
Portion of TTC Line 1 closed for emergency track work

Subway service on a portion of Line 1 is off-limits to TTC riders and is not expected to resume until Friday afternoon at the earliest due to emergency track work.

5h ago

3:07
Brian Mulroney, Canada's 18th prime minister, dead at 84
Brian Mulroney, Canada's 18th prime minister, dead at 84

Brian Mulroney, Canada’s 18th Prime Minister, has died at the age of 84 surrounded by family at a Palm Beach hospital, where he was being treated after a recent fall.

19h ago

2:39
Spring-like weather returning to the GTA
Spring-like weather returning to the GTA

Mainly sunny and a return to milder temperatures on Friday as another warming trend is set to move into the GTA,

23h ago

1:50
An Ontario race horse has become a viral sensation for headbanging to rock music
An Ontario race horse has become a viral sensation for headbanging to rock music

Ontario race horse Pretty Runaway loves to rock out, and she headbangs along to all her favourite heavy metal tunes. Videographer Audra Brown with the rock'n horse that's become a viral sensation.

23h ago

1:52
Man killed in daylight shooing at a busy Rexdale plaza
Man killed in daylight shooing at a busy Rexdale plaza

One man is dead after shots were fire into an SUV at a busy plaza in Rexdale. Shauna Hunt with the latest from the scene.
More Videos