An SUV crashed into a Walmart in suburban Detroit, injuring several people, police say
Posted March 1, 2024 3:36 pm.
Last Updated March 1, 2024 3:42 pm.
CANTON, Mich. (AP) — A sport-utility vehicle crashed into a Walmart in suburban Detroit, injuring several people Friday afternoon, Canton police said.
A police statement said numerous people were transported from the scene. The number of injured and the cause of the crash were not immediately clear.
Video posted on social media showed the aftermath, with a black SUV in the store and numerous people milling around.
The Associated Press