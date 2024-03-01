China pledges to increase opportunities for foreign companies as it seeks to boost its economy

Chinese Vice President Han Zheng, center right, chats with with U.S. ambassador to China Nicholas Burns as they attend an Amcham event held in Beijing, China on Friday, March 1, 2024. Chinese Vice President Han Zheng pledged Friday to provide more opportunities for foreign companies in China as the government tries to restore confidence in the world’s second largest economy. (AP Photo/Tatan Syuflana)

By Ken Moritsugu, The Associated Press

Posted March 1, 2024 11:32 am.

Last Updated March 1, 2024 11:42 am.

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese Vice President Han Zheng pledged Friday to provide more opportunities for foreign companies in China as the government tries to restore confidence in the world’s second largest economy.

Han told an audience of American business people in Beijing that the government would continue to open up more industries to foreign investment and create a market-oriented and law-based international business environment.

“China’s development achievements have been made through opening up,” he said at an American Chamber of Commerce in China banquet. “We will unwaveringly adhere to a high level of opening-up to the outside world.”

Chamber officials portrayed his appearance at the annual dinner as a positive signal that the government is serious about addressing the concerns of U.S. and other foreign companies about operating uncertainties and other challenges in the Chinese market.

The U.S. and China remain divided on a wide range of issues from trade and technology to the war in Ukraine, but they are at least talking again and seeking ways to manage their differences.

Both Premier Li Qiang and the commerce minister met this week with a visiting delegation led by Suzanne Clark, the head of the Washington, D.C.-based U.S. Chamber of Commerce.

“What I think the Chinese were trying to do is to reassure us that they know there are still things on the to-do list that need to get done and to reassure us that they will get done,” said the chair of the American Chamber of Commerce in China, Sean Stein, who joined the meeting with Li.

Progress has been made in some areas but not in others, Stein said before the dinner, adding, “it’s been a mixed bag.”

The American ambassador in China, Nicholas Burns, told the audience that several months of high-level meetings and exchanges had given a measure of badly needed stability to the U.S.-China relationship, but that difficult issues remain.

He cited manufacturing overcapacity in China, which has raised fears in the U.S. and Europe that Chinese exports will flood their markets with exports; U.S. sanctions on Chinese companies that are supporting what he called “Russia’s defense-industrial complex,” and U.S. President Joe Biden’s recently stated concern that connected vehicles from China could pose a national security threat.

Burns pushed back at Chinese accusations that the United States is seeking to decouple its economy from China’s, saying his country is only trying to reduce risk by diversifying its supply chains and restricting some exports because of national security concerns.

“I must say frankly, too many here in China are suggesting that we are decoupling,” he said. “But the facts will not support that argument. We are derisking, which is a necessary and fully justifiable policy.”

Ken Moritsugu, The Associated Press



Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

27-year-old man arrested in random pellet gun attack on woman in Scarborough
27-year-old man arrested in random pellet gun attack on woman in Scarborough

A 27-year-old man is facing charges, including breaching a conditional sentence, after a woman was shot in the face with a pellet gun in an apparent random attack in Scarborough earlier this week. Investigators...

updated

15m ago

Adoptive parents of boy, 12, charged with 1st-degree murder in Burlington
Adoptive parents of boy, 12, charged with 1st-degree murder in Burlington

The adoptive parents of a 12-year-old boy are facing first-degree murder charges after the child was found dead inside a Burlington residence days before Christmas in 2022, Halton Regional Police said. Emergency...

53m ago

Subway service on portion of Line 1 not expected to resume until Friday afternoon
Subway service on portion of Line 1 not expected to resume until Friday afternoon

Subway service on a portion of Line 1 remains off-limits to TTC riders and is not expected to resume until Friday afternoon at the earliest. Trains haven't been running between St. Andrew and Spadina...

updated

30m ago

Spring feel is back to kick off March. How long will the mild temps last?
Spring feel is back to kick off March. How long will the mild temps last?

The spring-like temperatures are back to kick off the month of March after the GTA fell under a brief cold spell this week. Toronto will see sun and cloud on Friday with a guaranteed high of 9 C. The...

3h ago

Top Stories

27-year-old man arrested in random pellet gun attack on woman in Scarborough
27-year-old man arrested in random pellet gun attack on woman in Scarborough

A 27-year-old man is facing charges, including breaching a conditional sentence, after a woman was shot in the face with a pellet gun in an apparent random attack in Scarborough earlier this week. Investigators...

updated

15m ago

Adoptive parents of boy, 12, charged with 1st-degree murder in Burlington
Adoptive parents of boy, 12, charged with 1st-degree murder in Burlington

The adoptive parents of a 12-year-old boy are facing first-degree murder charges after the child was found dead inside a Burlington residence days before Christmas in 2022, Halton Regional Police said. Emergency...

53m ago

Subway service on portion of Line 1 not expected to resume until Friday afternoon
Subway service on portion of Line 1 not expected to resume until Friday afternoon

Subway service on a portion of Line 1 remains off-limits to TTC riders and is not expected to resume until Friday afternoon at the earliest. Trains haven't been running between St. Andrew and Spadina...

updated

30m ago

Spring feel is back to kick off March. How long will the mild temps last?
Spring feel is back to kick off March. How long will the mild temps last?

The spring-like temperatures are back to kick off the month of March after the GTA fell under a brief cold spell this week. Toronto will see sun and cloud on Friday with a guaranteed high of 9 C. The...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

3:07
Brian Mulroney, Canada's 18th prime minister, dead at 84
Brian Mulroney, Canada's 18th prime minister, dead at 84

Brian Mulroney, Canada’s 18th Prime Minister, has died at the age of 84 surrounded by family at a Palm Beach hospital, where he was being treated after a recent fall.

12h ago

2:39
Spring-like weather returning to the GTA
Spring-like weather returning to the GTA

Mainly sunny and a return to milder temperatures on Friday as another warming trend is set to move into the GTA,

15h ago

1:52
Man killed in daylight shooing at a busy Rexdale plaza
Man killed in daylight shooing at a busy Rexdale plaza

One man is dead after shots were fire into an SUV at a busy plaza in Rexdale. Shauna Hunt with the latest from the scene.

17h ago

4:03
Woman shot in face with pellet gun
Woman shot in face with pellet gun

A 76-year-old woman was shot in the face with a pellet gun while she was walking along a Scarborough-area street. As Faiza Amin reports, investigators have released a suspect photo and a description.

23h ago

2:56
North York neighbourhood not backing down in fight against gun violence
North York neighbourhood not backing down in fight against gun violence

Toronto's Police Chief met with members of the Jane and Driftwood community in the wake of recent gun violence. Shauna Hunt reports,
More Videos