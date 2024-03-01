Dutch military helps clean oil along beaches in Caribbean island of Bonaire

By The Associated Press

Posted March 1, 2024 9:42 am.

Last Updated March 1, 2024 9:56 am.

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Armed forces from the Netherlands have been deployed to help clean up oil affecting beaches in the Dutch Caribbean island of Bonaire originating from an offshore spill blamed on an overturned barge hundreds of miles away.

The military cleaned up several beaches on the island that remain closed to the public, officials said Thursday.

“The situation seems to be under control,” acting Lt. Gov. Reynolds Oleana said. “It remains to be seen what will happen in the coming days.”

Environmental officials said they can start assessing the damage once the polluted areas have been cleaned.

The spill occurred last month near Trinidad and Tobago and prompted officials there to declare a national emergency.

The government of the twin-island nation said earlier this week that a minimum of 420,000 gallons (1.6 million liters) of oil mixed with water has been vacuumed from nearby waters. They warn the number is likely larger since it does not include “a substantial amount” of oil that traveled across the Caribbean Sea or that was picked up with sand and sargassum.

A preliminary investigation has found that the overturned barge had departed from Panama and was being tugged to nearby Guyana when it began to sink.

The owner of the barge has not been found.

Officials in Tobago have warned that the spill would take up to eight months to be fully cleaned, and that remediation efforts including repopulating ecosystems would take up to three years.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Pellet gun shooter arrested after woman randomly attacked in Scarborough: police
Pellet gun shooter arrested after woman randomly attacked in Scarborough: police

An arrest has been made after a woman was shot in the face with a pellet gun in an apparent random attack in Scarborough earlier this week. Investigators say a 76-year-old woman was walking in the area...

19m ago

Subway service on portion of Line 1 not expected to resume until Friday afternoon
Subway service on portion of Line 1 not expected to resume until Friday afternoon

Subway service on a portion of Line 1 remains off-limits to TTC riders and is not expected to resume until Friday afternoon at the earliest. Trains haven't been running between St. Andrew and Spadina...

updated

7m ago

Spring feel is back to kick off March. How long will the mild temps last?
Spring feel is back to kick off March. How long will the mild temps last?

The spring-like temperatures are back to kick off the month of March after the GTA fell under a brief cold spell this week. Toronto will see sun and cloud on Friday with a guaranteed high of 9 C. The...

2h ago

Child-care wait lists balloon in many Ontario regions amid $10-a-day program
Child-care wait lists balloon in many Ontario regions amid $10-a-day program

Child-care wait lists have ballooned across Ontario since the province signed on to the national $10-a-day program, as demand due to the lower fees appears to be far outpacing the creation of new spaces...

2h ago

Top Stories

Pellet gun shooter arrested after woman randomly attacked in Scarborough: police
Pellet gun shooter arrested after woman randomly attacked in Scarborough: police

An arrest has been made after a woman was shot in the face with a pellet gun in an apparent random attack in Scarborough earlier this week. Investigators say a 76-year-old woman was walking in the area...

19m ago

Subway service on portion of Line 1 not expected to resume until Friday afternoon
Subway service on portion of Line 1 not expected to resume until Friday afternoon

Subway service on a portion of Line 1 remains off-limits to TTC riders and is not expected to resume until Friday afternoon at the earliest. Trains haven't been running between St. Andrew and Spadina...

updated

7m ago

Spring feel is back to kick off March. How long will the mild temps last?
Spring feel is back to kick off March. How long will the mild temps last?

The spring-like temperatures are back to kick off the month of March after the GTA fell under a brief cold spell this week. Toronto will see sun and cloud on Friday with a guaranteed high of 9 C. The...

2h ago

Child-care wait lists balloon in many Ontario regions amid $10-a-day program
Child-care wait lists balloon in many Ontario regions amid $10-a-day program

Child-care wait lists have ballooned across Ontario since the province signed on to the national $10-a-day program, as demand due to the lower fees appears to be far outpacing the creation of new spaces...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

3:07
Brian Mulroney, Canada's 18th prime minister, dead at 84
Brian Mulroney, Canada's 18th prime minister, dead at 84

Brian Mulroney, Canada’s 18th Prime Minister, has died at the age of 84 surrounded by family at a Palm Beach hospital, where he was being treated after a recent fall.

10h ago

1:52
Man killed in daylight shooing at a busy Rexdale plaza
Man killed in daylight shooing at a busy Rexdale plaza

One man is dead after shots were fire into an SUV at a busy plaza in Rexdale. Shauna Hunt with the latest from the scene.

15h ago

4:03
Woman shot in face with pellet gun
Woman shot in face with pellet gun

A 76-year-old woman was shot in the face with a pellet gun while she was walking along a Scarborough-area street. As Faiza Amin reports, investigators have released a suspect photo and a description.

21h ago

2:42
Toronto may use Hamilton's example to deal with 'renoviction' problem
Toronto may use Hamilton's example to deal with 'renoviction' problem

Property owners looking to evict tenants before major renovations may have to acquire proper building permits from the city beforehand. Mark McAllister looks at how Hamilton has set the example.
2:08
Canadian tourist survives after driving car off cliff in Hawaii
Canadian tourist survives after driving car off cliff in Hawaii

A Canadian tourist in Hawaii has survived a disastrous sequence of events after he took a wrong turn while trying to watch the sunrise, drove off a cliff, fell out of the wreck, and was washed out to sea.
More Videos