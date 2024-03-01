Haitian police spokesman says new gang attacks overwhelmed officers: ‘The city center was at war’

EDS NOTE: GRAPHIC CONTENT - Residents walk past a the body of a man during clashes between police and gang members at the Portail neighborhood in Port-au-Prince in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024. Gunmen shot at the international airport and other targets in a wave of violence that forced businesses, government agencies and schools to close early. (AP Photo/Odelyn Joseph) Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Evens Sanon, The Associated Press

Posted March 1, 2024 2:50 pm.

Last Updated March 1, 2024 2:57 pm.

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Haitian police were overwhelmed by a series of coordinated violent attacks by gang members across the capital in which four officers were killed, a national police spokesman said Friday.

The attacks Thursday in Port-au-Prince were led by gunmen who opened fire on targets including Haiti’s international airport and seized control of two police stations, prompting people to flee dozens of communities in fear as schools and businesses closed.

“The situation yesterday was horrible,” spokesman Garry Desrosiers said in an interview with Radio Caraibes. “The city center was at war.”

Jimmy Chérizier, a former elite police officer known as Barbecue who now runs a gang federation known as G9 and Family and Allies, claimed responsibility for the attacks.

He said the objective was to capture Haiti’s police chief and government ministers and prevent the return of Prime Minister Ariel Henry, who was in Kenya to push for the U.N.-backed deployment of police from the East African nation to fight gangs in Haiti.

Neither the police chief nor government ministers were injured or captured during Thursday’s attacks.

As of late Friday morning, most of Port-au-Prince remained peaceful as people timidly resumed their routines. The main international airport reopened, but by Friday afternoon, the U.S. embassy reported heavy gunfire near the airport and said it was temporarily halting all official travel to it.

Meanwhile, the capital’s downtown area was largely deserted as most schools and businesses remained closed.

Desrosiers said the young officers stood up and fought “to guarantee the security of the population,” adding that authorities could not reach the station in time to repel the attack.

He said police faced a lack of logistics and equipment to properly fight the gangs on Thursday, as well as roadblocks that remained in place Friday in dozens of communities preventing officers from responding to attacks.

“Despite everything we had to deal with, the will was there,” Desrosiers said.

Haiti’s National Police has roughly 9,000 officers on duty at a time for a country of more than 11 million people, according to the U.N. The officers are routinely overwhelmed and outgunned by powerful gangs estimated to control up to 80% of Port-au-Prince.

“The police are in need of more equipment to be able to face the situation,” Desrosiers said.

Henry, the prime minister, has not publicly commented on the situation and simply shrugged when asked if he felt it was safe to return to Haiti from Kenya.

He signed reciprocal agreements Friday with Kenyan President William Ruto to try and salvage the plan to deploy Kenyan police to Haiti. Kenya’s High Court in January ruled that the deployment was unconstitutional, in part because the original deal lacked reciprocal agreements between the two countries.

____

Follow AP’s coverage of Latin America and the Caribbean at https://apnews.com/hub/latin-america

Evens Sanon, The Associated Press



Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Adoptive parents of boy, 12, charged with 1st-degree murder in Burlington
Adoptive parents of boy, 12, charged with 1st-degree murder in Burlington

The adoptive parents of a 12-year-old boy are facing first-degree murder charges after the child was found dead inside a Burlington residence days before Christmas in 2022, Halton Regional Police said. Emergency...

5h ago

Man charged in dog attack that left woman with life-altering injuries in Etobicoke
Man charged in dog attack that left woman with life-altering injuries in Etobicoke

A man from Toronto has been charged after his two dogs allegedly attacked a woman in Etobicoke last month, leaving her with life-altering injuries, police said. Investigators were called to the Martin...

3m ago

'More convincing than ever': Peel police warn of realistic CRA scams this tax season
'More convincing than ever': Peel police warn of realistic CRA scams this tax season

Death and taxes may be unavoidable, but being scammed trying to pay your taxes doesn't have to happen if you're vigilant. That's the message from Peel Regional Police this tax season. The first day...

19m ago

Body Shop Canada files for bankruptcy protection, plans restructuring
Body Shop Canada files for bankruptcy protection, plans restructuring

The Body Shop Canada Ltd. says it will close 33 stores and halt its e-commerce operations as it seeks to restructure under the Bankruptcy and Insolvency Act. The Canadian subsidiary of the international...

10m ago

Top Stories

Adoptive parents of boy, 12, charged with 1st-degree murder in Burlington
Adoptive parents of boy, 12, charged with 1st-degree murder in Burlington

The adoptive parents of a 12-year-old boy are facing first-degree murder charges after the child was found dead inside a Burlington residence days before Christmas in 2022, Halton Regional Police said. Emergency...

5h ago

Man charged in dog attack that left woman with life-altering injuries in Etobicoke
Man charged in dog attack that left woman with life-altering injuries in Etobicoke

A man from Toronto has been charged after his two dogs allegedly attacked a woman in Etobicoke last month, leaving her with life-altering injuries, police said. Investigators were called to the Martin...

3m ago

'More convincing than ever': Peel police warn of realistic CRA scams this tax season
'More convincing than ever': Peel police warn of realistic CRA scams this tax season

Death and taxes may be unavoidable, but being scammed trying to pay your taxes doesn't have to happen if you're vigilant. That's the message from Peel Regional Police this tax season. The first day...

19m ago

Body Shop Canada files for bankruptcy protection, plans restructuring
Body Shop Canada files for bankruptcy protection, plans restructuring

The Body Shop Canada Ltd. says it will close 33 stores and halt its e-commerce operations as it seeks to restructure under the Bankruptcy and Insolvency Act. The Canadian subsidiary of the international...

10m ago

Most Watched Today

2:35
Portion of TTC Line 1 closed for emergency track work
Portion of TTC Line 1 closed for emergency track work

Subway service on a portion of Line 1 is off-limits to TTC riders and is not expected to resume until Friday afternoon at the earliest due to emergency track work.

2h ago

3:07
Brian Mulroney, Canada's 18th prime minister, dead at 84
Brian Mulroney, Canada's 18th prime minister, dead at 84

Brian Mulroney, Canada’s 18th Prime Minister, has died at the age of 84 surrounded by family at a Palm Beach hospital, where he was being treated after a recent fall.

16h ago

2:39
Spring-like weather returning to the GTA
Spring-like weather returning to the GTA

Mainly sunny and a return to milder temperatures on Friday as another warming trend is set to move into the GTA,

20h ago

1:50
An Ontario race horse has become a viral sensation for headbanging to rock music
An Ontario race horse has become a viral sensation for headbanging to rock music

Ontario race horse Pretty Runaway loves to rock out, and she headbangs along to all her favourite heavy metal tunes. Videographer Audra Brown with the rock'n horse that's become a viral sensation.

20h ago

1:52
Man killed in daylight shooing at a busy Rexdale plaza
Man killed in daylight shooing at a busy Rexdale plaza

One man is dead after shots were fire into an SUV at a busy plaza in Rexdale. Shauna Hunt with the latest from the scene.

21h ago

More Videos