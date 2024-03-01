Haley says she raised a strong $12M in February, but can’t point to long-term plan to beat Trump

By Will Weissert, The Associated Press

Posted March 1, 2024 11:27 am.

Last Updated March 1, 2024 11:43 am.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley said Friday that she raised $12 million in February, a haul that will likely allow her to remain in the Republican primary against former President Donald Trump past next week’s Super Tuesday — even though she can’t point to an upcoming state where she thinks she’ll beat him.

The former ambassador to the United Nations noted that she outraised Trump in January and insisted that the donations have continued to flow despite her not having a long-term plan to challenge — or even really dent — the former president’s commanding lead in the primary.

“When I go into a fundraiser,” she said Friday, “They don’t ask me, ‘What’s your strategy?’ They don’t ask me, ‘What’s your plan?’ All they say is, ‘Thank you for giving me hope.’”

Haley’s announced February total has not yet been verified by official campaign finance filings. Still, Haley argues that another strong month with donors shows that Republicans are hungry for a viable alternative to Trump. Haley, who is also a former South Carolina governor, is the last Trump challenger standing from a field that was once crowded with more than a dozen Republican White House candidates.

Trump has swept every early GOP contest heading into Saturday’s primary in the nation’s capital — including trouncing Haley in South Carolina. But Haley outraised Trump in January, taking in $11.5 million while her allied super PAC brought in another $12 million. The former president’s campaign raised $8.8 million in January with his primary super PAC taking in another $7.3 million.

Asked about Haley announcing her strong February fundraising, Trump campaign spokesman Steven Cheung said, “Our focus is now on Joe Biden and the general election.”

“Republican voters have delivered resounding wins for President Trump in every single primary contest and this race is over,” Cheung said.

As Biden steps up his own fundraising and travel around the country amid his own reelection campaign, the president has also zeroed in on Trump while largely assuming the race with Haley is over — calling his presidential predecessor a threat to the nation’s core values and very democracy.

Haley says she’s “not anti-Trump” and doesn’t fault Republicans for voting for him in the primary. She campaigned in Washington ahead of its Republican primary on Saturday — though the stakes are low given how Democratic the city is. She was also finishing the evening Friday in North Carolina, one of the 15 states holding GOP primaries on Tuesday.

Haley ducked questions about where she might win a primary on Super Tuesday or beyond, saying, “I don’t look all the way down the road.” She has repeatedly refused to comment about long-term plans aside from saying that she will reevaluate after Tuesday.

“Super Tuesday, we’re gonna try to be competitive. I hope we go forward. But, this is all about like, how competitive can we be?” Haley said in her Washington meeting with reporters. “Can we continue to show that there is a big number of Americans who are saying they want to go in this direction?”

Haley has said previously that she has no interest in mounting a third-party presidential challenge against Biden and Trump with the centrist No Labels group. She said Friday that she’d not spoken to No Labels but didn’t plan on mounting a White House bid with them because she said it would require her to team up with a Democratic running mate.

“I can’t do what I want to do as president with a Democrat vice president,” she said. “If I ran for No Labels that would mean it’s about me. It’s not about me — it’s about the direction I think the country should go.”

Will Weissert, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Subway service on portion of Line 1 not expected to resume until Friday afternoon
Subway service on portion of Line 1 not expected to resume until Friday afternoon

Subway service on a portion of Line 1 remains off-limits to TTC riders and is not expected to resume until Friday afternoon at the earliest. Trains haven't been running between St. Andrew and Spadina...

updated

31m ago

'More convincing than ever': Peel police warn of realistic CRA scams this tax season
'More convincing than ever': Peel police warn of realistic CRA scams this tax season

Death and taxes may be unavoidable, but being scammed trying to pay your taxes doesn't have to happen if you're vigilant. That's the message from Peel Regional Police this tax season. The first day...

1m ago

Spring feel is back to kick off March. How long will the mild temps last?
Spring feel is back to kick off March. How long will the mild temps last?

The spring-like temperatures are back to kick off the month of March after the GTA fell under a brief cold spell this week. Toronto will see sun and cloud on Friday with a guaranteed high of 9 C. The...

3h ago

27-year-old man arrested in random pellet gun attack on woman in Scarborough
27-year-old man arrested in random pellet gun attack on woman in Scarborough

A 27-year-old man is facing charges, including breaching a conditional sentence, after a woman was shot in the face with a pellet gun in an apparent random attack in Scarborough earlier this week. Investigators...

updated

16m ago

Top Stories

Subway service on portion of Line 1 not expected to resume until Friday afternoon
Subway service on portion of Line 1 not expected to resume until Friday afternoon

Subway service on a portion of Line 1 remains off-limits to TTC riders and is not expected to resume until Friday afternoon at the earliest. Trains haven't been running between St. Andrew and Spadina...

updated

31m ago

'More convincing than ever': Peel police warn of realistic CRA scams this tax season
'More convincing than ever': Peel police warn of realistic CRA scams this tax season

Death and taxes may be unavoidable, but being scammed trying to pay your taxes doesn't have to happen if you're vigilant. That's the message from Peel Regional Police this tax season. The first day...

1m ago

Spring feel is back to kick off March. How long will the mild temps last?
Spring feel is back to kick off March. How long will the mild temps last?

The spring-like temperatures are back to kick off the month of March after the GTA fell under a brief cold spell this week. Toronto will see sun and cloud on Friday with a guaranteed high of 9 C. The...

3h ago

27-year-old man arrested in random pellet gun attack on woman in Scarborough
27-year-old man arrested in random pellet gun attack on woman in Scarborough

A 27-year-old man is facing charges, including breaching a conditional sentence, after a woman was shot in the face with a pellet gun in an apparent random attack in Scarborough earlier this week. Investigators...

updated

16m ago

Most Watched Today

3:07
Brian Mulroney, Canada's 18th prime minister, dead at 84
Brian Mulroney, Canada's 18th prime minister, dead at 84

Brian Mulroney, Canada’s 18th Prime Minister, has died at the age of 84 surrounded by family at a Palm Beach hospital, where he was being treated after a recent fall.

12h ago

2:39
Spring-like weather returning to the GTA
Spring-like weather returning to the GTA

Mainly sunny and a return to milder temperatures on Friday as another warming trend is set to move into the GTA,

15h ago

1:52
Man killed in daylight shooing at a busy Rexdale plaza
Man killed in daylight shooing at a busy Rexdale plaza

One man is dead after shots were fire into an SUV at a busy plaza in Rexdale. Shauna Hunt with the latest from the scene.

17h ago

4:03
Woman shot in face with pellet gun
Woman shot in face with pellet gun

A 76-year-old woman was shot in the face with a pellet gun while she was walking along a Scarborough-area street. As Faiza Amin reports, investigators have released a suspect photo and a description.

23h ago

2:56
North York neighbourhood not backing down in fight against gun violence
North York neighbourhood not backing down in fight against gun violence

Toronto's Police Chief met with members of the Jane and Driftwood community in the wake of recent gun violence. Shauna Hunt reports,
More Videos