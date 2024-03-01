Illinois AP names Class 3A-4A All-State girls’ basketball teams

MOLINE, Ill. (AP) — Here are the Illinois Media Class 3A-4A All-State girls’ basketball teams as voted on by a statewide panel of newspaper writers/editors, TV/radio broadcasters, and internet-site operators. All media members covering high school basketball in the state were eligible to nominate and vote for players. Compiled by Quad Cities media veteran Steve Tappa (currently of MC22-TV and QCSportsNet). Players received five points for a first-team vote and three points for a second-team vote. A five-player first team and five-player second team were selected in each class based on voting totals. A player must have been named on two ballots to receive honorable mention. All selections listed in order of voting points. There were a total of 26 voters (24 each voting in both classes).

(asterisk)-Tied for the final spot on a five-player team;

(asterisk)(asterisk)-NOTE: Froebe was unanimous in 3A (named on every ballot).

CLASS 3A FIRST TEAM

NAME, SCHOOL (HT., YR., POS.) POINTS

(asterisk)(asterisk)-Kloe Froebe, Lincoln (5-9, Sr., G) 125

Aaliyah Guyton, Peoria High (5-8, Sr., PG/SG) 101

Xamiya Walton, Chicago Butler Prep (5-7, Sr., PG) 91

Lexi Carlsen, Sycamore (5-8, Sr., G) 52

Mia Gaines, Chicago Hyde Park (6-4, Sr., C) 50

CLASS 3A SECOND TEAM

NAME, SCHOOL (HT., YR., POS.) POINTS

Victoria Matulevicius, Lombard Montini (5-9, Sr., G) 47

Denver Anderson, Mt Zion (6-0, Sr., G) 46

Madison Davis, Chicago Heights Marian (5-10, Sr., G) 43

Lily Esparza, Rockford Boylan (6-2, Sr., C) 42

Kiarra Kilgore, Galesburg (5-9, Sr., G) 38

CLASS 3A HONORABLE MENTION

(25 TOTAL; IN ORDER OF POINTS)

Julia Sollberger, Dunlap (5-7, Sr., PG) 37; Addy Engel, Morton (5-10, Sr., G/F) 33; Emma Pierson, Belvidere (5-7, Jr., PG) 31; Amerie Flowers, Hinsdale South (6-0, Sr., F) 30; Nikkel Johnson, Kankakee (5-11, Sr., F) 25; Addison Tarr, Taylorville (5-11, Jr., G) 21; Becca Heitzig, Lincoln (5-8, Sr. G) 18; Madison Hoffmann, Grayslake Central (6-1, Jr., F/G) 17; Melaina Zedalis, Mount Vernon (5-10, Jr., G/F) 14; Tessa Crawford, Jerseyville Jersey (5-7, Sr., PG) 12; Nikki Kerstein, Lombard Montini (5-6, Jr., G) 12; Sage Stratton, Quincy Notre Dame (5-8, Jr., G) 10; Tiara Johnson, Mount Vernon (5-8, Sr., G) 9; Alexis Neumann, Chatham Glenwood (6-0, Fr., G/F) 9; Jazmyne Bynum, Chicago Hyde Park (5-5, Sr., G) 8; Xyanna Walton, Chicago Butler Prep (6-0, Soph., SG) 8; Katie Hamill, Crystal Lake Central (Sr., G) 6; Jamilah Jackson, Chicago Westinghouse (5-8, Jr., PG) 6; Alyssa Martin, Effingham (5-8, Soph., G/F) 6; Bailey Masching, Pontiac (5-10, Sr., G) 6; Kamaree Pollard, Mount Vernon (5-8, Jr., G) 6; Kamryn Porter, Chicago De La Salle (5-9, Sr., G/F) 6; Jalea Shered, Centralia (5-9, Sr., G) 6; Larissa Taylor, Highland (6-0, Sr., F) 6; Avery Tibbs, Washington (5-7, Soph., G) 6.

— NOTE: Also receiving a single vote (thus not receiving honorable mention): Marisa Gant, Springfield Southeast (5-8, Sr. G) 5; Sereniti Adams, Chicago Butler Prep (6-3, Sr., PF) 3; Kendra Brown, Maple Park Kaneland (5-8, Jr,, G) 3; Emma Payton, Burlington Central (6-0, Sr., PF) 3; Danielle Ruffin, Peoria High (5-3, Sr., PG) 3.

CLASS 4A FIRST TEAM

NAME, SCHOOL (HT., YR., POS.) POINTS

Destiny Jackson, Chicago Whitney Young (5-6, Jr., G) 80

Brooke Carlson, Batavia (5-7, Sr., PG) 79

Lorena Awou, East Moline United (6-5, Sr., F/C) 77

Amalia Dray, LaGrange Nazareth Academy (5-8, Sr., G) 71

Paige Engels, Wilmette Loyola Academy (5-7, Sr., G) 66

CLASS 4A SECOND TEAM

NAME, SCHOOL (HT., YR., POS.) POINTS

Ella Todd, Palatine Fremd (6-1, Jr., G) 62

Danyella Mporokoso, Aurora Waubonsie Valley (5-7, Soph., G) 54

Trinity Jones, Bolingbrook (6-2, Soph., G/F) 52

Aubrey Galvan, Wilmette Loyola Academy (5-7, Jr., G) 43

Emory Klatt, Lincolnshire Stevenson (6-1, Sr., PF) 42

CLASS 4A HONORABLE MENTION

(19 TOTAL; IN ORDER OF POINTS)

NAME, SCHOOL (HT., YR., POS.) POINTS

Angelina Smith, Bolingbrook (5-9, Sr., PG) 41; Kiyoko Proctor, Alton (5-6, Jr., PG) 35; Hayven Smith, Lincoln-Way East (6-6, Sr., C) 33; Lexi Sepulveda, Plainfield East (5-10, Sr., G) 26; Ariella Henigan, Chicago Kenwood Academy (5-8, Jr., G) 24; Leah Palmer, Geneva (5-11, Sr., G/F) 23; D’Myjah Bolds, O’Fallon (6-2, Sr., F) 22; Olivia Austin, LaGrange Nazareth Academy (6-1, Sr., F) 19; Kailey Starks, Evanston (5-8, Sr., G) 19; Meegan Fahy, Maine South (5-7, Sr., G) 18; Brynn Eshoo, Palatine Fremd (6-2, Sr., F) 17; Nora Ezike, LaGrange Lyons (6-2, Jr., G/F) 14; Jaeda Murphy, Homewood Flossmoor (5-6, Sr., PG) 13; Olivia Corson, Normal (5-10, Sr., G) 12; Reagan Sipla, St. Charles North (6-1, Sr., G) 11; Jarius Powers, Alton (6-1, Jr., F) 8; Jada Brown, Quincy (6-0, Fr., F) 6; Gina Davorija, Glenbrook South (5-10, Jr., G) 6; Taylor Fohey, Quincy (6-0, Sr., F) 6; Annika Manthy, Arlington Heights Hersey (6-3, Sr., F/C) 6; Kaitlyn Parker, Downers Grove North (5-10, Sr., G) 6; Laney Stark, St. Charles North (5-6, Sr., G) 6.

— NOTE: Also receiving a single vote (thus not receiving honorable mention): Morgan Feil, Chicago Mother McAuley (6-0, Sr., F) 3.

LIST OF VOTERS:

Rick Armstrong, Aurora Beacon-News; Derek Bayne, WREX-TV Rockford; Michael Clark, Chicago Sun-Times/Lansing News/SBLive; Jimmy Dean, WGGH radio Marion; Adam Duvall, Peoria Journal Star; Kevin Hieronymus, Bureau County Republican; Paul Hines, Mount Vernon Sentinel; John Homan, Southerm Illinoisan; Fred Kroner, Mahomet Daily; Randy List, Centralia Morning Sentinel; Dennis Mathes, Jacksonville Journal-Courier; Erich Murphy, Pontiac Daily Leader; Zach Piatt, Champaign News-Gazette; Randy Reinhardt, Bloomington Pantagraph; Matt Rodewald, IHSA TV Network; Matt Schuckman, Muddy River Sports; Mason Schweizer, Kankakee Daily Journal; Greg Shashack, Alton Telegraph; Steve Tappa, MC22-TV Quad Cities/QCSportsNet/Illinois Media All-State chair; Matt Trowbridge, Rockford Register-Star; Alex Wallner, Effingham Daily News; Josh Welge, Kendall County Record/Kane County Chronicle; Bill Welt, Springfield State Journal-Register; Matthew Wheaton, Wheat on the Prairie; Kyle Williams, Chicago Sun-Times; Matt Wilson, Carlyle Union Banner.

