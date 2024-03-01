Kentucky House backs giving lawmakers authority over statues in Capitol Rotunda

By Bruce Schreiner, The Associated Press

Posted March 1, 2024 3:05 pm.

Last Updated March 1, 2024 3:12 pm.

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky lawmakers would claim authority over what statues are installed or removed from the state Capitol’s Rotunda under a bill passed Friday by the GOP-led House, a move the bill sponsor said has nothing to do with the removal of a statue of Confederate President Jefferson Davis four years ago.

Republican state Rep. David Hale said his legislation is forward looking amid preparations to renovate Kentucky’s statehouse and “has no reflection on what has been done in the past.”

The debate turned testy when Democratic Rep. Josie Raymond tried asking Hale if the bill could be used to restore the statue of a “racist, slaver and secessionist like Jefferson Davis” or someone as “equally reprehensible.” Her question was ruled out of order and the House vote followed immediately.

The bill passed 77-17 to advance to the Senate, where Republicans also have an overwhelming majority.

In an interview afterward, Hale said his legislation would not allow lawmakers to act on their own to install or remove a statue or other permanent Rotunda display. Instead, they would respond to recommendations from the state Historic Properties Advisory Commission, he said.

Hale also said the proposal was not a response to the Davis statue’s removal.

“I have no intention of making any kind of a request to bring anything back that’s gone,” he said.

The bill comes nearly four years after the Davis statue was removed from the ornate Capitol Rotunda — a popular place for rallies when the legislature is in session. For decades, the Davis statue stood several feet away from a statue of Abraham Lincoln — his Civil War adversary and the president who issued the Emancipation Proclamation. Both were Kentucky natives.

The Lincoln statue is placed in the center of the Rotunda. The corner where the Davis statue previously stood is empty.

Democratic Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear led the push for the Davis statue’s removal and the Historic Properties Advisory Commission voted to take it out of the Rotunda. Beshear even had a ceremonial role at the removal, pushing the button to a rig that lifted the statue off its pedestal. The Davis statue is now at a state historic site in southern Kentucky near where Davis was born.

The Davis statue’s removal from the Kentucky statehouse came amid reignited efforts to take down Confederate monuments around the U.S. after the deaths of Black Americans at the hands of police.

The Kentucky bill would require legislative approval before any statue, monument or artwork could be installed or removed from permanent display in the Rotunda. The Historic Properties Advisory Commission could submit proposals to lawmakers but it would have no authority to add or remove any such permanent Rotunda display without legislative approval. Commission members would be liable to pay all removal or reinstallation costs if they violated terms of the bill.

During the House debate, Democrats called it another GOP effort to weaken the Democratic governor’s authority, since the governor appoints commission members. Other critics of the bill said the current process works well and said it should not be up to lawmakers to decide what’s displayed in the Rotunda.

Rep. Derrick Graham, the top-ranking House Democrat, referred to the Davis statue in opposing the bill.

“I know exactly why this bill is being presented before this body,” he said. “And the governor did the right thing when he did it.”

Hale said the Capitol belongs to Kentucky citizens and that the lawmakers elected by those residents should “have a say-so” regarding what’s on permanent display in the Rotunda.

___

The legislation is House Bill 513.

Bruce Schreiner, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Adoptive parents of boy, 12, charged with 1st-degree murder in Burlington
Adoptive parents of boy, 12, charged with 1st-degree murder in Burlington

The adoptive parents of a 12-year-old boy are facing first-degree murder charges after the child was found dead inside a Burlington residence days before Christmas in 2022, Halton Regional Police said. Emergency...

5h ago

Man charged in dog attack that left woman with life-altering injuries in Etobicoke
Man charged in dog attack that left woman with life-altering injuries in Etobicoke

A man from Toronto has been charged after his two dogs allegedly attacked a woman in Etobicoke last month, leaving her with life-altering injuries, police said. Investigators were called to the Martin...

1m ago

'More convincing than ever': Peel police warn of realistic CRA scams this tax season
'More convincing than ever': Peel police warn of realistic CRA scams this tax season

Death and taxes may be unavoidable, but being scammed trying to pay your taxes doesn't have to happen if you're vigilant. That's the message from Peel Regional Police this tax season. The first day...

22m ago

Body Shop Canada files for bankruptcy protection, plans restructuring
Body Shop Canada files for bankruptcy protection, plans restructuring

The Body Shop Canada Ltd. says it will close 33 stores and halt its e-commerce operations as it seeks to restructure under the Bankruptcy and Insolvency Act. The Canadian subsidiary of the international...

13m ago

Top Stories

Adoptive parents of boy, 12, charged with 1st-degree murder in Burlington
Adoptive parents of boy, 12, charged with 1st-degree murder in Burlington

The adoptive parents of a 12-year-old boy are facing first-degree murder charges after the child was found dead inside a Burlington residence days before Christmas in 2022, Halton Regional Police said. Emergency...

5h ago

Man charged in dog attack that left woman with life-altering injuries in Etobicoke
Man charged in dog attack that left woman with life-altering injuries in Etobicoke

A man from Toronto has been charged after his two dogs allegedly attacked a woman in Etobicoke last month, leaving her with life-altering injuries, police said. Investigators were called to the Martin...

1m ago

'More convincing than ever': Peel police warn of realistic CRA scams this tax season
'More convincing than ever': Peel police warn of realistic CRA scams this tax season

Death and taxes may be unavoidable, but being scammed trying to pay your taxes doesn't have to happen if you're vigilant. That's the message from Peel Regional Police this tax season. The first day...

22m ago

Body Shop Canada files for bankruptcy protection, plans restructuring
Body Shop Canada files for bankruptcy protection, plans restructuring

The Body Shop Canada Ltd. says it will close 33 stores and halt its e-commerce operations as it seeks to restructure under the Bankruptcy and Insolvency Act. The Canadian subsidiary of the international...

13m ago

Most Watched Today

2:35
Portion of TTC Line 1 closed for emergency track work
Portion of TTC Line 1 closed for emergency track work

Subway service on a portion of Line 1 is off-limits to TTC riders and is not expected to resume until Friday afternoon at the earliest due to emergency track work.

2h ago

3:07
Brian Mulroney, Canada's 18th prime minister, dead at 84
Brian Mulroney, Canada's 18th prime minister, dead at 84

Brian Mulroney, Canada’s 18th Prime Minister, has died at the age of 84 surrounded by family at a Palm Beach hospital, where he was being treated after a recent fall.

17h ago

2:39
Spring-like weather returning to the GTA
Spring-like weather returning to the GTA

Mainly sunny and a return to milder temperatures on Friday as another warming trend is set to move into the GTA,

20h ago

1:50
An Ontario race horse has become a viral sensation for headbanging to rock music
An Ontario race horse has become a viral sensation for headbanging to rock music

Ontario race horse Pretty Runaway loves to rock out, and she headbangs along to all her favourite heavy metal tunes. Videographer Audra Brown with the rock'n horse that's become a viral sensation.

20h ago

1:52
Man killed in daylight shooing at a busy Rexdale plaza
Man killed in daylight shooing at a busy Rexdale plaza

One man is dead after shots were fire into an SUV at a busy plaza in Rexdale. Shauna Hunt with the latest from the scene.

21h ago

More Videos