Medical groups urge Alabama Supreme Court to revisit frozen embryo ruling

Veronica Wehby-Upchurch a sign and son Ladner Upchurch as hundreds gather for a protest rally for in vitro fertilization legislation Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024, in Montgomery, Ala. The Alabama Supreme Court ruled, Friday, Feb. 16, 2024, that frozen embryos can be considered children under state law, a ruling critics said could have sweeping implications for fertility treatments. (Mickey Welsh/The Montgomery Advertiser via AP)

By Kim Chandler, The Associated Press

Posted March 1, 2024 8:30 pm.

Last Updated March 1, 2024 8:42 pm.

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Groups representing Alabama doctors and hospitals urged the state Supreme Court on Friday to revisit a decision equating frozen embryos to children, saying the ruling is blocking fertility treatments and harming the medical community.

The Medical Association of the State of Alabama and the Alabama Hospital Association filed a brief supporting a rehearing request in the case that has drawn international attention.

Courts do not often grant such requests, but the organizations argued that the ruling is having sweeping consequences as fertility clinics pause IVF services. They also said it is creating a cloud of uncertainty for the medical community.

“Many aspiring parents will not be able to have children as a result of this court’s holding. This is a tragedy across Alabama,” lawyers for the organizations wrote.

Last month Alabama justices ruled that three couples could pursue wrongful death lawsuits for their “extrauterine children” after their frozen embryos were destroyed in an accident at a storage facility. The decision, which treated the embryos the same as a child or gestating fetus under the state’s wrongful death law, raised concerns about civil liabilities for clinics.

The defendants in the lawsuits — The Center for Reproductive Medicine and the Mobile Infirmary — filed a rehearing request with the court Friday.

Attorneys for the providers argued that the ruling is not consistent with other state laws. The state’s fetal homicide law and abortion ban were written to cover fetuses and embryos “in utero,” meaning in the uterus.

They also noted that Alabama lawmakers are attempting to find a way to resume IVF services by proposing lawsuit protections for clinics, writing, “The rushed reaction by our Legislature to try to address the issues created by the Court’s opinion would seem to indicate the Legislature’s intent is not what this Court presumed.”

The plaintiffs in the case had undergone IVF treatments that led to the creation of several embryos, some of which were implanted and resulted in healthy births. The couples paid to keep others frozen at the Mobile Infirmary Medical Center.

According to the lawsuit, in 2020 a patient wandered into the storage area through an unlocked door, removed several embryos from a chamber and dropped them on the floor, destroying them.

Kim Chandler, The Associated Press



Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'More convincing than ever': Peel police warn of realistic CRA scams this tax season
'More convincing than ever': Peel police warn of realistic CRA scams this tax season

Death and taxes may be unavoidable, but being scammed trying to pay your taxes doesn't have to happen if you're vigilant. That's the message from Peel Regional Police this tax season. The first day...

4h ago

Man charged in dog attack that left woman with life-altering injuries in Etobicoke, dogs still missing
Man charged in dog attack that left woman with life-altering injuries in Etobicoke, dogs still missing

A man from Toronto has been charged after his two dogs allegedly attacked a woman in Etobicoke last month, leaving her with life-altering injuries, police said. Investigators were called to the Martin...

2h ago

1 dead after crash involving dump truck and van in East Gwillimbury
1 dead after crash involving dump truck and van in East Gwillimbury

One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash in East Gwillimbury on Friday afternoon, York Regional Police confirm. Emergency crews were called to the Queensville Sideroad and Highway 404 area at around...

41m ago

Prospective adoptive parents of boy charged with 1st-degree murder in Burlington
Prospective adoptive parents of boy charged with 1st-degree murder in Burlington

The prospective adoptive parents of a 12-year-old boy are facing first-degree murder charges after the child was found dead inside a Burlington residence days before Christmas in 2022, Halton Regional...

3h ago

Top Stories

'More convincing than ever': Peel police warn of realistic CRA scams this tax season
'More convincing than ever': Peel police warn of realistic CRA scams this tax season

Death and taxes may be unavoidable, but being scammed trying to pay your taxes doesn't have to happen if you're vigilant. That's the message from Peel Regional Police this tax season. The first day...

4h ago

Man charged in dog attack that left woman with life-altering injuries in Etobicoke, dogs still missing
Man charged in dog attack that left woman with life-altering injuries in Etobicoke, dogs still missing

A man from Toronto has been charged after his two dogs allegedly attacked a woman in Etobicoke last month, leaving her with life-altering injuries, police said. Investigators were called to the Martin...

2h ago

1 dead after crash involving dump truck and van in East Gwillimbury
1 dead after crash involving dump truck and van in East Gwillimbury

One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash in East Gwillimbury on Friday afternoon, York Regional Police confirm. Emergency crews were called to the Queensville Sideroad and Highway 404 area at around...

41m ago

Prospective adoptive parents of boy charged with 1st-degree murder in Burlington
Prospective adoptive parents of boy charged with 1st-degree murder in Burlington

The prospective adoptive parents of a 12-year-old boy are facing first-degree murder charges after the child was found dead inside a Burlington residence days before Christmas in 2022, Halton Regional...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

2:35
Portion of TTC Line 1 closed for emergency track work
Portion of TTC Line 1 closed for emergency track work

Subway service on a portion of Line 1 is off-limits to TTC riders and is not expected to resume until Friday afternoon at the earliest due to emergency track work.

6h ago

3:07
Brian Mulroney, Canada's 18th prime minister, dead at 84
Brian Mulroney, Canada's 18th prime minister, dead at 84

Brian Mulroney, Canada’s 18th Prime Minister, has died at the age of 84 surrounded by family at a Palm Beach hospital, where he was being treated after a recent fall.

21h ago

2:39
Spring-like weather returning to the GTA
Spring-like weather returning to the GTA

Mainly sunny and a return to milder temperatures on Friday as another warming trend is set to move into the GTA,
1:50
An Ontario race horse has become a viral sensation for headbanging to rock music
An Ontario race horse has become a viral sensation for headbanging to rock music

Ontario race horse Pretty Runaway loves to rock out, and she headbangs along to all her favourite heavy metal tunes. Videographer Audra Brown with the rock'n horse that's become a viral sensation.

1:52
Man killed in daylight shooing at a busy Rexdale plaza
Man killed in daylight shooing at a busy Rexdale plaza

One man is dead after shots were fire into an SUV at a busy plaza in Rexdale. Shauna Hunt with the latest from the scene.
More Videos