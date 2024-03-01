Missouri police charge man with 2 counts first-degree murder after officer, court employee shot

By Heather Hollingsworth, The Associated Press

Posted March 1, 2024 12:39 pm.

Last Updated March 1, 2024 12:43 pm.

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (AP) — Police have charged a man with two counts of first-degree murder for the killing of a court employee who tried to serve an eviction notice at a home in Independence, Missouri and an officer who responded, prosecutors said Friday.

The man was also charged with first-degree assault in the wounding of the other officer who responded, and three counts of armed criminal action, prosecutors said.

The shooting occurred when court employee Drexel Mack tried to serve an eviction notice. Mack or another civil process server also at the home called 911 saying Mack had been shot, police said. The officers responded at about 1:10 p.m. and approached Mack to help him when someone shot at them.

The man suspected in the shooting was in custody and sustained minor injuries, Corporal Justin Ewing with the Missouri State Highway Patrol said Thursday.

Mack, who was in his early 40s, had worked for Jackson County for over a decade.

Independence is a suburb of Kansas City, with about 122,000 residents.

Heather Hollingsworth, The Associated Press

