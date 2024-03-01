Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

By The Canadian Press

Posted March 1, 2024 5:01 pm.

Last Updated March 1, 2024 5:12 pm.

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Friday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (21,552.35, up 188.74 points):

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU). Energy. Up 77 cents, or 1.65 per cent, to $47.40 on 24.1 million shares. 

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (TSX:CNQ). Energy. Up $3.16, or 3.34 per cent, to $97.70 on 13.5 million shares. 

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSX:BTE). Energy. Up five cents, or 1.16 per cent, to $4.38 on 9.8 million shares.

Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB). Energy. Up 54 cents, or 1.16 per cent, to $47.19 on 9.5 million shares. 

Athabasca Oil Corp. (TSX:ATH). Energy. Up nine cents, or 1.83 per cent, to $5.01 on 7.9 million shares. 

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. (TSX:TVE). Energy. Up 13 cents, or 3.87 per cent, to $3.49 on 7.6 million shares. 

Companies in the news:

AtkinsRéalis. (TSX:ATRL). Construction. Up $5.21, or 11.36 per cent, to $51.08. AtkinsRéalis chief executive Ian Edwards announced the engineering firm is looking to sell its money-losing joint venture with Hitachi Energy after beating earnings expectations and notching a record services backlog last quarter. The CEO said the company formerly known as SNC-Lavalin plans to explore the sale of its stake in Linxon, which focuses on electrical substations, to a third party. AtkinsRéalis earned a $90-million profit in the quarter ended Dec. 31 versus a loss of more than $54 million in the same period a year earlier. 

Canadian Western Bank. (TSX:CWB). Finance. Down 53 cents, or 1.83 per cent, to $28.46. CWB Financial Group reported its first-quarter profit fell compared with a year ago as its provision for credit losses rose. The Edmonton-based bank said it earned common shareholders’ net income of $87.9 million or 91 cents per diluted share for the quarter ended Jan. 31, down from $94.4 million or 99 cents per diluted share a year earlier. Revenue totalled $290.0 million, up from $272.9 million in the same quarter last year.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 1,2024.

The Canadian Press

