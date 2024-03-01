Mother’s boyfriend is the primary suspect in a Florida girl’s disappearance, sheriff says

Orange County Sheriff John Mina and Kissimmee Police Chief Betty Holland announce that their investigation has led them to believe that 13-year-old Madeline Soto was killed by primary suspect Stephan Sterns, during a press conference at OCSO headquarters in Orlando, Friday, March 1, 2024. (Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel via AP) Orlando Sentinel

By The Associated Press

Posted March 1, 2024 5:42 pm.

Last Updated March 1, 2024 5:57 pm.

KISSIMMEE, Fla. (AP) — A teenage girl who went missing in central Florida earlier this week is likely dead, though her body hasn’t been recovered, investigators said Friday.

Orange County Sheriff John Mina said the boyfriend of 13-year-old Madeline Soto’s mother is the primary suspect in the girl’s disappearance.

Stephan Sterns, 37, was the last person to see Madeline alive Monday morning, Mina said. Video evidence shows Sterns discarding items in a trash bin at the family’s Kissimmee apartment complex early Monday morning, officials said. Madeline’s backpack was later found in the bin.

Video also shows Sterns returning to the complex with Madeline visible in the car later in the morning, and detectives believe she was already dead, Mina said.

Sterns was arrested Wednesday and charged with sexual battery and possession of child sexual abuse material, officials said. Detectives discovered the abuse images and videos when they forensically examined Sterns’ phone, officials said. Investigators believe sexual crimes were committed at the family’s home.

Kissimmee police will take over the criminal investigation, while the sheriff’s office focuses on finding the girl.

Jail records didn’t list an attorney for Sterns.

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Man charged in dog attack that left woman with life-altering injuries in Etobicoke, dogs still missing
Man charged in dog attack that left woman with life-altering injuries in Etobicoke, dogs still missing

A man from Toronto has been charged after his two dogs allegedly attacked a woman in Etobicoke last month, leaving her with life-altering injuries, police said. Investigators were called to the Martin...

1h ago

1 dead after crash involving dump truck and van in East Gwillimbury
1 dead after crash involving dump truck and van in East Gwillimbury

One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash in East Gwillimbury on Friday afternoon, York Regional Police confirm. Emergency crews were called to the Queensville Sideroad and Highway 404 area at around...

1h ago

Prospective adoptive parents of boy charged with 1st-degree murder in Burlington
Prospective adoptive parents of boy charged with 1st-degree murder in Burlington

The prospective adoptive parents of a 12-year-old boy are facing first-degree murder charges after the child was found dead inside a Burlington residence days before Christmas in 2022, Halton Regional...

2h ago

'More convincing than ever': Peel police warn of realistic CRA scams this tax season
'More convincing than ever': Peel police warn of realistic CRA scams this tax season

Death and taxes may be unavoidable, but being scammed trying to pay your taxes doesn't have to happen if you're vigilant. That's the message from Peel Regional Police this tax season. The first day...

3h ago

