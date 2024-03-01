Mourners to gather for the funeral of a slain Georgia nursing student who loved caring for others

FILE - This undated image provided by Augusta University shows Laken Hope Riley, a nursing student whose body was found Thursday, Feb. 22, 2024, on the University of Georgia campus in Athens, Ga., after not returning from a run. (Augusta University via AP, File)

By The Associated Press

Posted March 1, 2024 12:39 am.

Last Updated March 1, 2024 12:42 am.

WOODSTOCK, Ga. (AP) — Family, friends and classmates planned to gather Friday at a church outside Atlanta to say farewell to Laken Riley, the nursing student found slain after she went out for a morning jog on the University of Georgia campus.

A funeral service for 22-year-old Riley was set to follow a visitation Friday afternoon at Woodstock City Church in Cherokee County, where Riley lived before graduating from high school in Atlanta’s northern suburbs.

Riley was enrolled in the Augusta Medical College’s nursing program in Athens when police found her dead Feb. 22 on the neighboring University of Georgia campus. A friend called police after Riley left to go running and didn’t come home.

The killing shocked Riley’s fellow students in Athens, where more than 41,000 attend UGA and another 210 are enrolled in the medical program where Riley studied nursing. Police arrested a suspect, Jose Antonio Ibarra, on murder charges the day after Riley was slain in a forested area with trails for running and walking.

Riley “loved nursing and caring for others,” according to her obituary from Poole Funeral Home. She had remained active in the AXO sorority at UGA, where she studied before enrolling in nursing school.

In addition to her parents, Riley is survived by her stepfather, two sisters and a brother. One of her siblings, Lauren Phillips, posted on social media that Riley was “the best sister and my built in best friend from the very first second.”

“This isn’t fair and I will never understand it but I know you are in heaven,” Phillips wrote on Instagram following her sister’s death. She added, “I’m not sure how I’m going to do this but it’s all going to be for you from now on. I cannot wait to give you the biggest hug someday.”

Ibarra is a Venezuelan man who entered the U.S. illegally and was allowed to stay to pursue his immigration case, which has thrust the slaying to the forefront of the U.S. debate over immigration, a top issue in the 2024 presidential campaign.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Former Prime Minister Brian Mulroney dead at age 84
Former Prime Minister Brian Mulroney dead at age 84

Brian Mulroney, Canada's 18th Prime Minister, has died at the age of 84. Caroline Mulroney confirmed her father's death in a post on X, saying he died peacefully surrounded by family. A spokesman...

4h ago

Mayor Chow 'saddled' with making World Cup successful despite ballooning costs
Mayor Chow 'saddled' with making World Cup successful despite ballooning costs

Toronto's decision to play host to the 2026 FIFA World Cup is raising a number of questions about how best the city can benefit from one of the biggest global sporting events despite the ballooning costs...

3h ago

Toronto Public Library reaches 'major milestone' in recovery from October cyberattack
Toronto Public Library reaches 'major milestone' in recovery from October cyberattack

The Toronto Public Library says it reached a "major milestone" with the restoration of its catalogue, search features, and customer accounts four months after a cyberattack crippled its website and likely...

7h ago

York Region health officials investigating 'unique' case of measles
York Region health officials investigating 'unique' case of measles

Public health officials in York Region say they are investigating a "unique" case of measles in a man in his 30s who they say has no recent travel history or been in contact with anyone else who may have...

6h ago

Top Stories

Former Prime Minister Brian Mulroney dead at age 84
Former Prime Minister Brian Mulroney dead at age 84

Brian Mulroney, Canada's 18th Prime Minister, has died at the age of 84. Caroline Mulroney confirmed her father's death in a post on X, saying he died peacefully surrounded by family. A spokesman...

4h ago

Mayor Chow 'saddled' with making World Cup successful despite ballooning costs
Mayor Chow 'saddled' with making World Cup successful despite ballooning costs

Toronto's decision to play host to the 2026 FIFA World Cup is raising a number of questions about how best the city can benefit from one of the biggest global sporting events despite the ballooning costs...

3h ago

Toronto Public Library reaches 'major milestone' in recovery from October cyberattack
Toronto Public Library reaches 'major milestone' in recovery from October cyberattack

The Toronto Public Library says it reached a "major milestone" with the restoration of its catalogue, search features, and customer accounts four months after a cyberattack crippled its website and likely...

7h ago

York Region health officials investigating 'unique' case of measles
York Region health officials investigating 'unique' case of measles

Public health officials in York Region say they are investigating a "unique" case of measles in a man in his 30s who they say has no recent travel history or been in contact with anyone else who may have...

6h ago

Most Watched Today

3:07
Brian Mulroney, Canada's 18th prime minister, dead at 84
Brian Mulroney, Canada's 18th prime minister, dead at 84

Brian Mulroney, Canada’s 18th Prime Minister, has died at the age of 84 surrounded by family at a Palm Beach hospital, where he was being treated after a recent fall.

1h ago

1:56
Toronto police investigates death at downtown warming centre
Toronto police investigates death at downtown warming centre

Toronto police are investigating a death at a downtown warming centre. Melissa Nakhavoly has more on concerns from residents who live nearby.

5h ago

1:52
Man killed in daylight shooing at a busy Rexdale plaza
Man killed in daylight shooing at a busy Rexdale plaza

One man is dead after shots were fire into an SUV at a busy plaza in Rexdale. Shauna Hunt with the latest from the scene.

6h ago

4:03
Woman shot in face with pellet gun
Woman shot in face with pellet gun

A 76-year-old woman was shot in the face with a pellet gun while she was walking along a Scarborough-area street. As Faiza Amin reports, investigators have released a suspect photo and a description.

12h ago

2:56
North York neighbourhood not backing down in fight against gun violence
North York neighbourhood not backing down in fight against gun violence

Toronto's Police Chief met with members of the Jane and Driftwood community in the wake of recent gun violence. Shauna Hunt reports,
More Videos